Prince William and Kate Middleton cheer on Andy Murray at Wimbledon final

Prince William and Kate Middleton gave their royal support to Andy Murray on Sunday, as they attended the Wimbledon Men's Final to cheer on the new father.

All eyes were on The Duchess of Cambridge as she arrived wearing a floral and butterfly patterned Alexander McQueen shift dress. The stunning dress is part of the Alexander McQueen Obsession collection and retails for $3,800.

William and Kate cheered on Andy Murray in the final Photo: Getty Images

The mom-of-two finished off her outfit with her favorite LK Bennett Natalie clutch bag and large Gold Charm Brora earrings. Looking equally elegant, Prince William opted for a light grey linen suit, a white shirt, blue tie and black sunglasses.

William and Kate weren’t the only famous faces in the crowd to watch the exciting tennis game, the royals were joined by Hollywood heartthrob Bradley Cooper,Benedict Cumberbatch, Irina Shayk, British Prime Minister David Cameron and Lord Frederik Windsor, amongst others.



Kate chosen a patterned Alexander McQueen dress for the event Photo: Getty Images

This was Kate’s second visit to Wimbledon this week. The royal surprised fans when she attended the women’s semi-final on Thursday and met with Serena and Venus Williams’ mother Orancene Price.

The 34-year-old, who looked gorgeous in a vibrant yellow Roksanda Ilincic dress, met with ball boys and girls and senior staff at the prestigious tennis venue, as part of her royal duties.



Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk were amongst the famous faces that attended the final Photo: Getty Images

It has been a busy week for Kate who also visited the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford on Friday. This was a special engagement for the Duchess as it was Prince George’s first royal engagement in the UK. The little boy seemed to thoroughly enjoy his day out at the airfield, in which he was allowed to get in to the cockpit of fighter plane and watch a Red Arrows display.