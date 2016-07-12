Serena Williams shares photo of Kate Middleton after revealing what they chatted about at Wimbledon

Serena Williams may be the reigning queen when it comes to the courts, but last week the tennis ace came face-to-face with actual royalty. Before winning her 22nd Grand Slam title at Wimbledon on Saturday, the 34-year-old met Kate Middleton and Sophie Wessex.

The American athlete took to her Facebook account on Monday to share photos from her exciting time in London, including a new photo of herself and the British royals. “I had so much fun this past 2 weeks,” Serena attached to the uploaded images. “Winning my 22ed grand slam title is something I will forever cherish.”

Photo: Facebook/Serena Williams

She continued, “Although some part of me is thinking about this hectic summer that includes the Olympics and the US Open, I am going to take a deep breath to enjoy this historic moment. Here are some pics form the past 2 weeks I want to share with you. Enjoy. Love you all.”

The Duchess of Cambridge and Countess of Wessex flashed their million dollar smiles for the camera as they sandwiched the tennis champion for the colorful photo. Kate looked bright and sunny recycling her Roksanda Ilincic color block dress for the July 7 outing, while Sophie looked elegant in a creme blouse and full coral skirt.

Serena and Kate  pic.twitter.com/wzsmKkJJyh — Shanice Bajin #22 (@SWilliamsFans) July 7, 2016



Not only was Serena able to snag a photo with the royal ladies, but the tennis star also managed to film a fun clip of Kate and Sophie for Snapchat. “So I'm in the in-crowd now. I’m with royalty," the Wimbledon champion said panning the camera to the Kate, who smiled, before putting her arm around Sophie bringing her into the shot as the three women laughed together.

Speaking after her match, Serena said: 'It was really nice to meet with them (the Duchess and Countess). I actually didn’t know they were both here. It was really cool, we just had a chat about the matches. I was surprised - it was a good thing that I did not see that they were there, maybe I would have gotten a little nervous. But yeah, it was really cool."

Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

The encounter wasn’t the first time that Serena has had a brush with royalty. Prior to Kate, the tennis player had met the Duchess' husband, Prince William, backstage at the 2010 Australian Open and greeted Queen Elizabeth later that year, when she dropped by the All England Club to meet with players competing in the iconic British tournament.

Following her Snapchat debut on Serena's account, Kate returned to Wimbledon on Sunday with William to watch another tennis champion,Andy Murray. Leaving Princess Charlotte and airplane-loving Prince Georgeat home, the couple stepped out to cheer on the new dad — who welcomed his first child, Sophia, with wife Kim in February — as he took home his second Wimbledon title.