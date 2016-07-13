Queen Elizabeth is looking for a royal dishwasher at Buckingham Palace: Find out the job's salary

If you’ve ever dreamed of working — and living at Buckingham Palace, here is your chance! Queen Elizabeth is currently seeking someone to clean her dishes and help prep food at her London residence full-time.

The kitchen porter position, which is listed on the royal household’s site, comes with an annual salary of $22,022.75, 33 vacation days and benefits. What’s more is the lucky employee will live at the royal residence and have all of their meals provided.

Naturally the full-time position requires that candidates work five out of the seven weekdays. They will “clean equipment and utensils” for daily use as well as assist with serving and food preparation. The listing states, "You'll assist the team by maintaining the wash-up environment, ensuring our chefs and assistants have all they need to deliver hundreds of staff meals every day."

The kitchen porter may also be required to travel to other royal residences, though the palace says that candidates will “embrace this challenge and the many others that come your way.”

As if we needed any convincing, the palace notes on the listing that working for the royal household is different than other jobs, because it is “the collaboration and the community spirit. And it’s helping to deliver extraordinary service in incredible surroundings.”

And as far as the actual kitchen porter role goes, they say it provides "the feeling of satisfaction from helping to deliver a spotless service.”

Experience “isn’t essential” for the position, but if you’re a team player, someone who takes the initiative and is happy to get involved send in your application. An individual with a “good understanding of food hygiene and safety” is a plus but if you’re not familiar, they will organize training to provide you with the skills.

So if you’re ready to serve Kate Middleton at the Queen’s next state banquet or catch of glimpse of Prince George roaming the palace halls, apply before the position closes July 20. And if working in the kitchen isn't your area of interest, Her Majesty is also looking for a linen keeper, daily cleaner and office assistant at Buckingham Palace, in addition to a cataloguer and apprentice bookbinder for Windsor Castle.