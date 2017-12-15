Prince Oscar of Sweden's most precious photos

<b>Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Crown Prince Daniel's little boy <strong style="background-color: initial;"><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-oscar/" target="_blank" style="background-color: initial;">Prince Oscar of Sweden</a></strong>, born on March 2, 2016, has stolen our hearts over and over again! Click through this gallery to see all of the little Prince's cutest moments.</b> Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden had two special elves help welcome Stockholm Royal Palace’s Christmas trees on Thursday, December 14. The future Queen was joined by her young children — Princess Estelle, five, and Prince Oscar, one. The engagement marked Oscar's first time participating in the holiday tradition. Estelle, who helped her mother accept multiple trees last year, first participated in the Swedish tradition in 2013 when she was also one-years-old. Photo: Kungahuset.se
Hey look, mom! While on a royal family visit to the Sweden International Horse Show on Saturday, December 2, Prince Oscar expelled some playtime on a real-life green tractor. Crown Princess Victoria doted on her adorable son as he pointed something out to her in the distance. Photo: Roland Thunholm
Prince Oscar sat on his mom Crown Princess Victoria's lap as the Swedish royal family attended the christening of Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia's son Gabriel on December 1. Photo: Getty Images
The toddler stood tall in his new profile photo on the royal website, which was updated in November 2017. Prince Oscar showed off a longer haircut and wore a puffer coat with khakis. Photo: Erika Gerdemark/Royal Court
Prince Oscar roamed the grounds of Solliden Palace as his family was in the distance during Crown Princess Victoria's 40th birthday celebration. Photo: Getty Images
The birthday girl watched her son as he checked out the flowers and shrubbery on July 15, 2017. Photo: Getty Images
The future Queen gathered with her husband Prince Daniel and kids Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar, who tipped his hat to his mom, during her celebration. Photo: Getty Images
Prince Oscar sucked on his pacifier during the first part of his mom Crown Princess Victoria's 40th birthday celebrations. Photo: Getty Images
Sweden's National Day was extra sweet this year as Prince Oscar and Princess Estelle posed for new photos at Haga Palace. In one photo, one-year-old Oscar looks to be ready to move as his big sister smiles big for the camera. Photo: Erika Gerdemark, The Royal Court, Sweden
A curious Oscar peered over the ledge during his grandfather King Carl Gustaf's birthday celebration in April 2017. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Joining along with the crowd below, Oscar clapped his hands as he and his family celebrated King Carl Gustaf's birthday from the balcony. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Let's here it for the birthday boy! The Swedish monarchy celebrated Oscar's first birthday with a portrait taken by his mother Crown Princess Victoria in their home. Photo: Crown Princess Victoria/kungahuset
A birthday wouldn't be complete without cake. The little Prince dug into his sweet treat for his special day. Photo: kungahuset.se
Princess Estelle's little brother showed off his latest milestone which includes taking his first steps. Photo: kungahuset.se
We would be all smiles too if we had a cake waiting for us! Prince Oscar celebrated with a photo shoot and cake. Photo: kungahuset.se
The adorable Prince let out a laugh during his family's annual Christmas video, which was filmed in 2016 at Tyresta National Park. Photo: royalcourt.se
Oscar looked adorable strapped to his mother's chest as the Swedish royal family hiked a trail in their Christmas video. Photo: royalcourt.se
Season's greetings from Haga Palace! The Swedish palace celebrated the beginning of autumn with an adorable new photo of Princess Estelle's little brother. The Prince looked precious dressed in his outerwear and beanie as he sat on a pile of colorful fall foliage. Photo: Kate Gabor/Kungahuset.se
Prince Oscar posed for his mom Crown Princess Victoria in a pumpkin patch for this adorable fall photo in September 2016. The caption read, "Greetings from Solliden and Öland’s harvest festival." Photo: Instagram/@kungahuset
The tiny royal looked super cute in a baby blue onesie and little white socks for his mom's 39th birthday celebration on July 14. <br>The family of four celebrated the special day at the Solliden Palace, their summer home on the island of Öland. <br>Photo: Getty Images
All a bit too much! Prince Oscar let out a big yawn after taking in the excitement from his mother's celebrations in Prince Daniel's arms. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Cuddles from mom. The four-month-old made a rare public appearance on his mother's big day. <br>With some help from his parents, the little Prince waved to royal fans who had gathered to see the Swedish heir and her adorable family. <br>Photo: Getty Images
On May 27, 2016, the Swedish royal family and their Scandinavian royal neighbors came together to celebrate the christening of Prince Oscar of Sweden. <br>Victoria and her newborn baby boy were the stars of the show and made the cutest mommy-son duo at the official engagement. <br>Photo: Getty Images
During the service, grandfather King Carl XVI Gustaf presented Oscar with the Order of the Seraphim sash. This has become tradition during Swedish royal christenings. <br>A giggly Oscar smiled and gurgled as his grandfather gently stroked his face. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Behaving impeccably, the then 2-month-old sat patiently on his mother's lap as he posed for photographs following the christening service. In the official pictures the little boy was joined by his parents, sister and grandparents. <br>Photo: Kungahuset
Thanking royal fans for their kind words following the birth of Oscar, Daniel and Victoria released a statement saying, "Many thanks for all greetings, good wishes and congratulations we received in connection with Princess Estelle's birthday and Prince Oscar's birth. We appreciate all the concern and that so many share our joy." <br>In the accompanying photo the tiny newborn snuggled closely into his mother's chest. <br>Photo: Kungahuset
When the couple welcomed their son on March 2, 2016, proud father Prince Daniel told the media that the little boy was healthy and was "born weighing eight pounds and measuring 22 inches long." <br>Photo: Facebook/Kungahuset
Excited mom Crown Princess Victoria couldn't wait to share a picture of her darling little son with the world. <br>Breaking with tradition, the mom-of-two decided to forgo an official photographer and use one of her personal pictures to introduce the young prince. <br>Photo: Facebook/Kungahuset
An excited <strong style="background-color: initial;"><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-estelle/" target="_blank" style="background-color: initial;">Princess Estelle</a></strong> adapted quickly to her new role as big sister. In an adorable photo released by the Swedish Royal House, the four-year-old gently cradled her younger brother, as he slept sweetly in her arms. <br>Photo: Facebook/Kungahuset<br><br>To see more photos of royal babies follow Hello! US on <a href="https://www.pinterest.com/hellomagus/royal-babies-kids/">Pinterest</a>
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved