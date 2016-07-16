Best royal style of the week: Queen Elizabeth, Kate Middleton and more

The Duchess of Cambridge looked glamorous in an Alexander McQueen dress at the Wimbledon finals on Sunday. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Queen Letizia looked elegant in a floral print dress at a military event in Spain. <br>Photo: Getty Images
The Spanish monarch is effortlessly chic in a white shift dress and complementing accessories. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Princess Mary of Denmark worked easy summer style in a patterned midi dress and tan sandals. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Queen Maxima wore a khaki peplum top and statement necklace for the Dutch royal family photocall. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Princess Victoria celebrated her birthday in a white summer dress with tan accessories. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth wore a pretty floral dress and white gloves as she attended a reception at Buckingham Palace on Thursday. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Her Majesty stepped out in a pale pink and matching hat as she opened the new East Anglian Air Ambulance base in Cambridge. <br>Photo: Getty Images
