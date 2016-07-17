Best royal moments of the week: Prince Oscar, Queen Elizabeth and more

From <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-oscar" target="_blank"><strong>Prince Oscar</strong></a>'s adorable appearance at his mom's 39th birthday celebrations, to <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/queen-elizabeth" target="_blank"><strong>Queen Elizabeth</strong></a>'s visit to see her grandson <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-william" target="_blank"><strong>Prince William</strong></a> at work, here is a look at the best royal moments of the week.
Prince Daniel of Sweden couldn't contain his pride as he showed off his adorable four-month-old son Prince Oscar at Crown Princess Victoria's 39th birthday celebrations. <br>Photo: Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge caught up with British actor Rupert E Grant and <i>Downton Abbey</i> creator Sir Julian Fellowes at the National Osteoporosis Society in London. <br>Photo: Getty Images
A private audience with the Queen. Theresa May met with Queen Elizabeth as she became the UK's second ever female Prime Minister. <br>Photo: Getty Images
A somber moment. King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain met with French ambassador, Yves Saint-Geour, to express their condolences for the victims of the terrorist attack in Nice. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Take your grandparents to work day. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip surprised Prince William, turning up at the East Anglian Air Ambulance Base where the royal is stationed. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Make a wish! The Duchess of Cornwall, Patron of Roald Dahl 100, visited her dream jar that has been created as part of the BFG Dream Jar Trail with author Roald Dahl's youngest daughter, Lucy. <br>Photo: Getty Images
See ya! Crown Princess Mary of Denmark waved to photographers as she left the Danish Royal Family's annual summer photo call at Grasten Castle. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Short but sweet. During his two day visit to Spain, Barack Obama met with King Felipe to discuss Spanish-American relations. The two seemed to be getting on famously as they laughed and smiled at a photocall in Madrid. <br>Photo: Getty Images
The Danish royal family were all smiles as they posed for photos outside the Grasten Palace. The royals are now set to go on their annual summer holiday. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Queen Letizia of Spain wowed in white as she presented film director Carlos Saura with his award at the Consejo Espana-India Foundation Award ceremony. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Actions speak louder than words. Prince Harry proved to the public how easy an HIV test is by taking one himself. Hoping to raise awareness about the situation, the Prince broadcast the process on Facebook Live. <br>Photo: Getty Images
