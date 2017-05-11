Kids do the darndest things when meeting the world's royals

During her May 2017 trip to Luxembourg, Kate was given flowers from three-year-old Teo Schleck. With a sympathetic look, Kate asked his mom Jil if he was shy. Jil added of their special moment together, "You can see she's a mum." Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Meeting a member of the royal family can induce a number of emotions ranging from bashfulness to laughter and sometimes sheer terror — that is, when it comes to children! Click through for a look at the best reactions from kids meeting some of our favorite royals. Little Alfie Lun is proof that two-year-old tantrums can take place at any given moment or in front of any given person. After waiting patiently with his mother Michelle to hand flowers to Queen Elizabeth, the adorable toddler got down on the ground and started crying during the March 2017 visit to Victoria Embankment Gardens. The Queen looked on without being fazed. Photo:
Queen Elizabeth couldn't contain her smile when meeting a little girl who hid her face from the British monarch during her visit to the Charterhouse in London in February 2017. Photo: Getty Images
A hug from a princess! Forget protocol, a little girl named Ypapanti Galimatakis decided to shower Kate Middleton with hugs during her visit to MIST, a child and adolescent mental health project, as part of Action for Children. Photo: Paul Edwards/Getty Images
Prince Harry melted hearts when he shared a special moment with a tiny patient at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Barbados during his royal tour of the Caribbean. Photo: Julian Hamilton - Pool / Getty Images
Prince Harry had quite the competition in a staring contest during his trip to Saint Lucia. Photo: Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images
Oops! One baby couldn't help but stick out his tongue as the Duchess of Cambridge greeted children at the 2016 Place2Be Awards in London. Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images
It was an adorable royal stare-off for the Duchess of Cambridge and four-month-old Gabriel at the Nelson Trust Women's Centre in Gloucester. Kate made a silly face with her new friend during her visit to the center, which helps support women. Photo: Richard Pohle/The Times PA Wire/PA Images
A dress fit for a little princess! During the opening of the second half of the new emergency hospital in Randers, Crown Princess Mary was greeted by a little girl who showed off her pretty outfit. Photo: PA Images
What are those?! Prince Harry checked out the snazzy shoes of a young ginger-haired child at the Metropolitan Police Service annual Ceremony of Remembrance at the Metropolitan Police Training College in London. Photo: Frank Augstein PA Wire/PA Images
Feet first! Noah and Oscar Evans greeted Prince Harry at the 2016 WellChild Awards in London, where the royal was on hand to recognize the courage of ill children and those who care for them. Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas / PA Wire/Press Association Images
Alison Love, who is a board member of the Okanagan Chef's Association, recounted the moment when Kate, 34, sprung into action to help a little boy who was on the move during their visit to Mission Hill Winery as part of their 2016 Canadian royal visit. "There was a little one sitting beside Kate and he kept squirming off his chair and she kept lifting him up and putting him back on his chair, Alison tells HELLO!. "It was quite cute, but funny to watch – up, down, up, down." Photo: PA
Poor Lewis Connet was overwhelmed by the task of presenting <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/queen-elizabeth/"><strong>Queen Elizabeth</strong></a> with flowers at the Alderhey Children's Hospital in 2016. <br> Photo: Chris Jackson-WPA Pool/Getty Images
Why so sad? One adorable little tot wasn't susceptible to <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kate-middleton/"><strong>Kate Middleton</strong></a>'s charm at the British Land Rover BAR America's cup team center in 2015. <br> Photo: LEON NEAL/AFP/Getty Images
Pleased to meet his acquaintance! Sweden's <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-carl-philip/"><strong>Prince Carl Philip</strong></a> greeted two young girls during his 30th birthday celebrations in 2009. <br> Photo: JONAS EKSTROMER/AFP/Getty Images
This little girl was much more interested in her stuffed animal than befriending Denmark's <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/crown-princess-mary/"><strong>Crown Princess Mary</strong></a> at the Westmead Hospital Cancer Care Center in Sydney. <br> Photo: BRENDAN ESPOSITO/AFP/Getty Images
Peek-a-Boo! <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-sofia/"><strong>Princess Sofia</strong></a> of Sweden played with a new friend, while visiting a consultant unit for refugees during her and Prince Carl's trip to Dalarna. <br> Photo: Ragnar Singsaas/Getty Images
Respect the perimeter! One little girl wasn't too pleased about being hugged by Queen (then-Princess) <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/queen-letizia/"><strong>Letizia</strong></a> at the Claustro de Santo Domingo in the Baleares Islands. <br> Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
No worries, because other children in Alcaniz greeted Letizia with open arms. <br> Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
The tables turned in this case! Rather than a funny reaction from kids, it was Crown Princess Mary of Denmark who had a silly expression as she was hugged by children at the ART Play in Melbourne, Australia. <br> Photo: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
A group of children had a ball — literally — with <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-william/"><strong>Prince William</strong></a>. Young girls tossed balls at the Duke during his visit to Smile Kid's Park in Koriyama, Japan. <br> Photo: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Flowers for you! <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-albert/"><strong>Prince Albert</strong></a> and his then-fiancée <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-charlene/"><strong>Princess Charlene</strong></a> were presented with a floral arrangement by children from the Marine Institute creche. <br> Photo: Maxwells Dublin - Pool/Getty Images
The struggle was real for one little girl in Sydney, Australia during a meeting with Sweden's <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/crown-princess-victoria/"><strong>Crown Princess Victoria</strong></a> at a smorgasbord lunch in 2005. <br> Photo: Matt King/Getty Images
Meeting a future King can be scary! Safe to say <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-george/"><strong>Prince George</strong></a> made a lasting first impression on a fellow baby during his royal tour of Australia. <br> Photo: James Whatling-Pool/Getty Images
An adorably dressed young girl couldn't help but swoon upon meeting Prince Harry at the World Trade Center site in 2009. <br> Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage
Thinking pink together! Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden was greeted with flowers by a young spectator in Borgholm, Sweden. <br> Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Got you! Prince Harry had some fun with a boy named Alex Logan at the 2012 WellChild Awards in London. <br> Photo: Lewis Whyld - WPA Pool/Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/queen-maxima/"><strong>Queen Maxima</strong></a> and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands were greeted by a slew of excited children during their visit to the Brabant Region in Sprundel, Netherlands. <br> Photo: Michel Porro/Getty Images
From one princess to another, a little girl in Southern Germany dressed up in her own royal ensemble (tiara included) to meet Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel. <br> Photo: CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/Getty Images
Hello Harry! The ginger-haired royal met thrilled children at the St. Bernadette's Centre for the blind — which is supported by his charity Sentebale. <br> Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
It was nothing but friendly waves all-around for Kate at a Bhutanese archery demonstration in 2016 during her and Prince William's royal tour of Bhutan. <br> Photo: Danny Martindale/WireImage
Prince William was feeling the love from Darren Peart after opening the Life Skills center at the Eresby School in 2010. <br> Photo: Chris Jackson-WPA Pool/Getty Images
Dutch Queen Maxima received a drawing from a royal fan, while visiting the Siemens Healthcare complex in Bavaria. <br> Photo: ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN/AFP/Getty Images
Theo Hayward had the Duchess of Cambridge in stitches after presenting her with flowers at the GISDA center in north Wales. <br> Photo: PHIL NOBLE/AFP/Getty Images
Houston we have a problem! One little girl did not appear ready to take flight in Harry's arms during his visit to a classroom of indigenous children in Santiago, Chile. <br> Photo: Dan Charity - Pool/Getty Images
Come to William! The Duke of Cambridge tried to win the attention of a little girl during a walkabout in 2013. <br> Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
A young girl found herself with a case of the giggles meeting Princess Charlotte's mom during the royal's tour of Bhutan. <br> Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Bubbles for the Queen! A Dutch schoolgirl blew bubbles as Maxima watched during the King's Games (Koningsspelen) in Amsterdam. <br> Photo: JERRY LAMPEN/AFP/Getty Images
A baby appeared amused by Prince Harry's silly face at a 2012 Audi Polo Challenge charity polo in Ascot, England. <br> Photo: Indigo/Getty Images
They've got their eyes on each other. Crown Princess Victoria made a skeptical face while chatting with kids at the Colibri children's theater in Budapest. <br> Photo: ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP/Getty Images
Who was more excited to meet who? Prince William exchanged smiles with a young boy while out in Vittoriosa Square during his visit to Malta in 2014. <br> Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Don't forget to share with Kate! One little girl snacked on a treat while seated next to the Duchess of Cambridge during her visit to the 23rd Poplar Beaver Scout Colony in east London back in 2014. <br> Photo: BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images
#NotImpressed. Little Ziosia Novak let out a yawn during her meeting with Prince Harry at a 2010 reception honoring the royal for his charitable work. <br> Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage
Mateo Gastaud, who was born on the same day as Prince Albert, received a birthday kiss from the Monaco royal during his 50th birthday celebrations. <br> Photo: Pool/Getty Images
Please do not disturb! One little girl rested on her father's shoulder as Prince George's mom greeted her during a visit to the National Maritime Museum. <br> Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Enchanted to meet you! Prince William appeared to be won over by a little girl at the Pacific Aerospace in Hamilton, New Zealand. <br> Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Don't leave Her Majesty hanging! Queen Maxima went in for a high-five with a little boy at the opening of the Koninklijke Kentalis diagnostic care education center in Zoetermeer, Netherlands. <br> Photo: Michel Porro/Getty Images
Prince Harry clowned around with Lintle at the Mants'ase Children's Home, while visiting Africa in 2006 to launch his charity Sentebale. <br> Photo: Pool/Anwar Hussein Collection/Getty Images
Suspicious of the Duchess. A little boy cautiously watched Kate Middleton shake his hand as she toured the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios in 2015. <br> Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage
