A closer look at Queen Elizabeth's amazing royal residences

From Buckingham Palace to Balmoral Castle, we give you a look inside Queen Elizabeth's amazing royal residencies. <br>Click through the gallery to find out more about these beautiful castles and homes.
<b>Buckingham Palace</b> <br> This is the most iconic royal residence. Queen Elizabeth was christened here in 1926. Eighty-five years later, she hosted the Obamas and has held countless royal events. <br>Photo: Getty Images
More than one million people have attended garden parties hosted by the Queen. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Though it has 775 rooms, the Buckingham Palace balcony is most famous thanks to coronations and wedding kisses. <br>Photo: Getty Images
<b>Balmoral Castle</b> <br> This place is the Queen's Scottish getaway. A bagpiper plays every morning that the Queen is in residence. <br>Photo: Getty Images
The estate provides plenty of food for the royal table. From salmon in the River Dee to prized Highland cattle. <br>Photo: Getty Images
For decades, the family has spent summer holidays here where barbeques and picnics are standard fare. <br>Photo: Getty Images
There's even a special Balmoral tartan, but it can only be worn with the Queen's permission. <br>Photo: Getty Images
<b>Sandringham House</b> <br> Not bad for the Queen's beloved country escape where she has many cherished memories of her father. <br>Photo: Getty Images
"It's a place to host informal visits and entertain friends," Prince Philip wrote in his book <i>Sandringham</i>. <br>Photo: Getty Images
The Queen arrives here by train each December and stays until after Accession Day in February. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Dogs have a special place at the estate. From the Labradors that the Queen breeds here to the memorials for the past royal pets. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Prince William and his family have a home on the grounds allowing for lots of visits with Her Majesty. <br>Photo: Getty Images
<b>Windsor Castle</b> <br> This residence is the world's largest occupied castle but for the Queen it's a "weekend home." <br>Photo: Getty Images
It boasts a grand hall large enough to fit 160 guests and a "dog door" for the royal corgis. <br>Photo: Getty Images
The grounds are also home to Y Bwthyn Bach, a miniature cottage that was gifted to young Elizabeth. <br>Photo: Getty Images
A 1992 fire destroyed more than 100 rooms, resulting in five years of painstaking restorations. <br>Photo: Getty Images
