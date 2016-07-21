Prince George's passions: Planes, dinosaurs, nature and more

As <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-george/"><strong>Prince George</strong></a> turns three on July 22, the adorable toddler is already showing a growing interest in activities outside of the playground. With a love for the outdoors and choppers, this royal tot has proven to be a little action man-in-the-making. Click through for a look at some of the future King's favorite things.
<b>Sports</b> <br> It's no surprise with his athletic parents, that George has picked up a fondness for sports. At less than two weeks old, the little Prince was gifted a miniature polo stick. George has been spotted swinging a little mallet around the grounds of his father Prince William and uncle Prince Harry’s polo matches. </br><br> William isn't the only member of the Cambridge household who has influenced George when it comes to sports. The tot has also taken after his mother on the tennis courts playing at his family’s home at Anmer Hall. Kate, an avid tennis fan, told retired British player Greg Rusedski, “[George’s] got a racket and he enjoys playing tennis.” </br><br> Photos: Getty mages/WireImage
<b>Dinosaurs</b> <br> While his family's history dates <i>way</i> back, George has an interest in figures from millions of years ago: dinos. The Duchess of Cambridge told attendees at an Art Fund gala held in London's Natural History Museum that her son is a regular visitor of the dinosaur exhibition, which includes a vast diplodocus skeleton cast known as Dippy. A guest revealed, “The Duchess says George comes here a lot.” </br><br> Photo: Natural History Museum
<b>Aircrafts</b> <br> Like father, like son. Prince George shares a love for aircrafts like his dad Prince William, who served as a search and rescue helicopter pilot. The little royal was in his element visiting the Royal International Air Tattoo in 2016 with his parents, where he hopped in and out of planes and helicopter cockpits. During the outing the two-year-old asked his mom, "Mummy, can I fly the Red Arrow now?" to which William gently replied "Not right now." </br><br> Photo: Getty Images/WireImage
<b>Nature</b><br> Just because he's a future King, doesn't mean George has a problem getting down and dirty when it comes to playtime. In fact the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree with the little Prince sharing a love for nature like his grandfather, <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-charles/“><strong>Prince Charles</strong></a>. “[George is] one of those characters, I think, who naturally, instinctively, likes to be outside,” Charles said, “It’s very interesting. I’m intrigued to see if it lasts, but he loves being outside, which is encouraging.” </br><br> The grandson-grandfather duo have enjoyed moments together outside planting trees including a balsam poplar and a winter orange lime tree at Charle’s Highgrove garden. </br><br> Photo: Getty Images/WireImage
