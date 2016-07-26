Princess Charlene is the belle of the ball and more royal moments from this week

From Prince Albert and Princess Charlene's chic night out to Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander's invitation inside their lavish palace, here is a look at the best royal moments of the week. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Lovely in lavander. Princess Charlene was the belle of the 68th annual Red Cross Ball on Saturday evening. The 38-year-old Monaco royal was accompanied to the gala by her husband Prince Albert. <br>Photo: AFP
Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge were all smiles as they attended the America's Cup World Series in Portsmouth, England. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Princess Eugenie and her mom, Sarah, Duchess of York, looked like they were having a great time together at the Ascot races on King George VI Weekend. The pair were seen cheering and chatting from the royal box. <br>Photo: Getty Images
This week <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/king-willem-alexander/"><strong>King Willem-Alexander</strong></a>, <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/queen-maxima/"><strong>Queen Maxima</strong></a> and the Dutch royal family have invited the public inside their lavish Noordeinde Palace in The Hague. <br>Photo: Getty Images
The Palace, which is one of three of the royal family's palaces, will be open for four consecutive Saturdays, starting tomorrow, with tickets costing €6 per visitor. <br>Photo: AFP
The Palace, which originated as a medieval farmhouse and was converted to a royal residence in 1533, is decked out with gold leaf, slabs of marble, crystal chandeliers and priceless antique pieces. <br>Photo: AFP
Today, after many additions to the building, the impressive property boasts a spacious ballroom, several dining rooms, a garage with enough space for a fleet of cars and royal stables. Unlike the main house, the palace garden is open to the public daily as it was given to the Municipality of The Hague in the Twentieth century. <br>Photo: AFP
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/pippa-middleton/"><strong>Pippa Middleton</strong></a> and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-eugenie/"><strong>Princess Eugenie</strong></a> looked chic as they attended the Frost Family final summer party in London. <br> The next day, Eugenie's friend and Kate's sister confirmed that she is engaged to James Matthews. <br> Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/queen-letizia/"><strong>Queen Letizia</strong></a>was right at home at the National Fashion Awards in Madrid. Spain's stylish queen looked fabulous in a floral dress while she presented awards to some of the country's biggest names in fashion at the Museo del Traje. <br> Photo: WireImage
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-harry/"><strong>Prince Harry</strong></a> and Sir Elton John were interviewed by Children's Radio Foundation reporters during the International Aids Conference in South Africa. <br> Photo: Twitter/@kensingtonroyal
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/queen-elizabeth/"><strong>Queen Elizabeth</strong></a> was full of her usual charm when she greeted the governor of New South Wales, David Hurley at Buckingham Palace. <br> Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-charles/"><strong>Prince Charles</strong></a> and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/camilla-duchess-of-cornwall/"><strong>The Duchess of Cornwall</strong></a> met the cast of </i>Doc Martin</i> during their visit to Nathan Outlaw's restaurant in Port Issac, England. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Say cheese! The Swedish royal family got together for their annual summer photo call on the island of Oland. <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-estelle/"><strong>Princess Estelle</strong></a> sat in between her grandparents King Gustaf and Queen Silvia, while her parents <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-victoria/"><strong>Crown Princess Victoria</strong></a> and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-daniel/"><strong>Prince Daniel</strong></a> stood behind her holding on to her little brother <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-oscar/"><strong>Prince Oscar</strong></a>. <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-madeleine/"><strong>Princess Madeleine</strong></a> and her husband <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/chris-oneill/"><strong>Chris O'Neill</strong></a> posed with their two children <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-leonore/"><strong>Princess Leonore</strong></a> and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-nicolas/"><strong>Prince Nicolas</strong></a>. And proud new parents <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-carl-philip/"><strong>Prince Carl Philip</strong></a> and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-sofia/"><strong>Princess Sofia</strong></a>stood with their son, and the youngest member of the family, <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-alexander/"><strong>Prince Alexander</strong></a>. <br> Photo: Anna-Lena Ahlström/Royal family
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved