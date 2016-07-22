Pokémon Go causes a frenzy at the Swedish Royal Palace

Pokémon Go only launched a few weeks ago, but players have already become so obsessed with the game that they will stop at nothing to catch a rare species. There have been reports of people traveling for miles, missing days of work and now players have disrupted the Swedish Royal family's summer vacation on account of it.

Several Pokémon hunters were stopped by security guards as they tried to gain access to the grounds of the Solliden Palace, the residency where Crown Princess Victoria and her family are taking their summer vacation.

Crown Princess Victoria and her family are vacationing at Solliden Palace Photo: WireImage

The palace security, who paroles the area 24/7, discovered video game enthusiasts at night, with lamps and phones in hand, in close proximity to the gardens and had to escort the group away from the royal enclosure.

One of the top security guards at the palace confirmed the incident and said that the gamers are welcome to come back during opening hours if they still want to catch their Pokémon.

While the security team dealt with the incident, Victoria, Daniel,Estelle and Oscar continued enjoying their holiday. Last week, the family of four were joined by the rest of the Swedish royals for their annual summer photocall.



The gamers were trying to gain access to the Palace grounds Photo: Getty Images

The youngest members of the family, Prince Oscar, Prince Alexander and their older cousin Prince Nicolas were the picture of cuteness and behaved impeccably as they posed for the family portrait outside the palace.

Second-in-line to the throne, Princess Estelle sat sweetly in between her two grandparents King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia as she beamed broadly for the camera. The newest member of the royal family, Prince Alexander, took his first family portrait in stride as he perched adorably in his mom Princess Sofia's arms.