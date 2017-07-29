Relive Prince Charles and Princess Diana's iconic royal wedding

Though their marriage would end in divorce in 1996, the wedding of <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-charles/"><strong>Prince Charles</strong></a> and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-diana/"><strong>Princess Diana</strong></a> had all the makings of a fairytale. <br> The Prince announced his engagement to 19-year-old aristocrat Diana Spencer on February 24, 1981. The Queen's eldest son had proposed with a diamond and sapphire ring during a private dinner at Buckingham palace. Decades later, the couple's son Prince William would pop the question to his longtime love Kate Middleton with the same beautiful gem. <br> <br> Photo: Tim Graham/Getty Images
On July 29, 1981, Diana became the first British citizen to marry an heir to the British throne in 300 years. The couple were married at St. Paul's Cathedral in London. <br> Photo: Serge Lemoine/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
The beautiful 20-year-old bride was escorted by her father Earl Spencer for the three-and-a-half minute walk down the aisle. <br> Photo: Anwar Hussein/WireImage
For her big day, Diana wore a stunning silk taffeta gown by Welsh designers David and Elizabeth Emanuel. The dress was embellished with pearls, sequins and antique lace and featured a 25-foot train – the longest in royal history! <br> Photo: Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
Charles and his Princess were wed in front of a congregation of 3,500, which included Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and the Queen Mother. <br> Photo: Tim Graham/Getty Images
The newlyweds departed the cathedral to the refrain of Elgar's <i>Pomp and Circumstance</i> before taking an open-topped State landau to Buckingham Palace. <br> Photo: Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth traveled from the cathedral to the palace with her new in-law, Earl Spencer, after the lavish ceremony. <br> Photo: Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images
The father of the groom, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, and the mother of the bride, Frances Shand Kydd, rode together in an open carriage on their children's wedding day. <br> Photo: Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images
Diana and Charles were escorted to the palace by the Household Cavalry as they waved to the immense crowd of well-wishers. <br> Photo: Tim Graham/Getty Images
600,000 Spectators lined the streets of London, while an estimated 750 million people watched the event on television. <br> Photo: Terry Fincher/Getty Images
The Prince and Princess of Wales' wedding was attended by a number European royals including the crowned heads of Norway, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein and Monaco. <br> Photo: OFF/AFP/Getty Images Photo: OFF/AFP/Getty Images
At ten minutes past one, Charles and Diana emerged on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with their wedding party, along with Queen Elizabeth and the Queen Mother, where they shared a public kiss. <br> Photo: Fox Photos/Getty Images
After their kiss, the newlyweds retired back inside the palace for toasts and a wedding breakfast for 120 guests. <br> Photo: Tim Graham/Getty Images
The royal couple had 27 wedding cakes for their big day — however, the official cake, which stood over five-feet tall, was made by David Avery, the head baker of the Naval Armed Forces. The cake featured Charles' coat of arms in addition to Diana's family crest and their first name initials. The impressive dessert was topped off with roses, lilies of the valley and orchids. <br> Photo: Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images
