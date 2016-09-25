Kate Middleton’s best royal tour style moments

Touching down in Victoria, British Columbia for their September 2016 visit to Canada, Kate Middleton went with one of her favorite designers - Jenny Packham. She accessorized with the Queen's diamond maple brooch and a Lock Hatters hat. Photo: Getty Images
For her second day of her second royal tour to Canada, Kate chose a red-patterned Alexander McQueen dress with red pumps as she and William visited Vancouver. Photo: Getty Images
In 2011 for Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill, Kate delighted the crowds by wearing the country's national colors, pairing her white dress with red L.K. Bennett heels and a jaunty Sylvia Fletcher at Lock and Co. hat, which featured a maple leaf emblem. Prince William coordinated with his wife by sporting a festive red tie. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Later that evening, Kate slipped into a vibrant purple Issa dress and pulled her royal mane into a chic undo. The Duchess accessorized her look with a diamond maple-leaf shaped brooch, which she was loaned by Queen Elizabeth. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Kate was a ray of sunshine as she arrived at Calgary International Airport sporting a buttery Jenny Packham dress. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Kate dazzled in Erdem at the Freedom of the City Ceremony outside City Hall in Quebec City. <br>Photo: Getty Images
The Duchess visited the Canadian War Museum sporting a grey dress by Catherine Walker and Tabitha Simmons heels. She also carried a matching clutch by Hobbs. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Kate exuded Hollywood glamour wearing a romantic Alexander McQueen gown and diamond earrings lent to her by Her Majesty for the 2011 BAFTA Brits Gala in Los Angeles. <br>Photo: Getty Images
The Duchess received worldwide praise for her debut appearances in India. Kicking off the 2016 trip, Kate stepped out sporting an eye-catching peplum blouse and skirt design from Alexander McQueen. While the fashion house is British, the outfit still gave a nod to India with its traditional tear drop-shaped print. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Prince George's mom accessorized the outfit with a $165 clutch bag from Russell & Bromley and $175 L.K Bennett shoes. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Kate later slipped into a mid-length pink and green chiffon dress by Mumbai designer Anita Dongre. <br>An aide revealed that the Duchess was keen to fly the flag for local fashion during the trip. "She wanted to wear a local designer at the earliest possible opportunity," they said, adding that the choice of dress was "a tribute to Mumbai's wonderful design talent." <br>Photo: Getty Images
Kate completed her look with $99 wedges from the British brand Mint Velvet and sparkling chandelier earrings. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Kate did not disappoint for her highly-anticipated appearance at the Bollywood gala. The Duchess of Cambridge stunned in a royal blue gown by her favorite designer Jenny Packham. <br>Photo: Getty Images
The royal's gown was another nod to her host country with its intricate beading, which had been carried out in India. <br>Photo: Getty Images
The pretty brunette wore her hair up in a chic updo, giving center stage to a stunning pair of royal blue stone earrings by Indian jeweler Amrapali. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Kate sported an elegant cream wool crepe dress by one of her favorite designers, Emilia Wickstead, on the second day of her visit to India. <br>Originally on sale for $2,335, the dress features a collar and chest pocket detailing. The silhouette, with a fitted bodice and full sweeping skirt, is one that the Duchess is known to favor and on this occasion she completed her look with a pair of Rupert Sanderson heels and a Mulberry England Bayswater clutch bag. <br>Photo: Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge opted for another Indian-inspired ensemble for day three of her royal tour of India. But this particular look came with a very affordable price tag. The long-sleeved floral-printed maxi dress from the budget brand Glamorous cost simply $67! <br>Photo: Getty Images
Stepping out for a garden party in Delhi to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday, Kate looked typically stylish wearing an Alice Temperley crop top and skirt ensemble. <br>The black and white outfit, titled Delphia, featured opulent embroidery motifs of Indian Chintz and lattice. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Kate hit another sartorial high as she joined her husband to meet the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The elegant royal chose a feminine but modern design in a beautiful jade green by one of her favorite designers, Alice Temperley, for the event. She completed her look with a pair of nude heels and her L.K. Bennett 'Natalie' straw clutch bag. <br>Photo: Getty Images
While fans are used to seeing Kate dazzle in designer dresses and show-stopping jewels, the royal proved that she can make casual wear look just as chic, while off on a safari with Prince William during their royal tour of India. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Showing us that it isn't all about designer tags, Kate modeled a stunning pink Topshop dress with intricate black embroidering. Princess Charlotte's mom added a touch of sparkle to the look with her bargain $11 earrings from Accessorize. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Kate turned to one of her favorite designers for her arrival in Bhutan. With temperatures considerably cooler in the mountain kingdom than in India, the stylish royal stepped off the plane in a soft yellow gold coat dress by Emilia Wickstead – a go-to piece from her enviable wardrobe. <br>Photo: Getty Images
During her visit to Bhutan, Kate attended an archery event in a Paul & Joe top paired with a skirt made from material woven by local Bhutanese weaver Kelzan Wangmo. <br>Photo: Getty Images
For a private dinner with the King of Bhutan, Kate kept it casual in a floaty maxi-dress by Tory Burch. The gown is a classic column shape and embroidered with jewel-toned flowers and beading. <br>Photo: Getty Images
With a six-hour trek ahead of her, Kate opted for comfortable and easy-to-wear gear. But the ever stylish Duchess managed to make casual look chic as she began the grueling hike in Bhutan. <br>Kate, who is naturally sporty, looked ready to take on the challenge wearing jeans, a white shirt and a dark brown leather waistcoat designed by one of her favorite outdoor British brands Really Wild, which she has worn in the past. The mom-of-two completed her outfit with her trusty Penelope Chilver riding boots, another item that she has owned for some time. <br>Photo: Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge wore a navy tweed coat dress by Michael Kors for the Anzac Day memorial service during her royal tour of Australia in 2014. <br>Photo: Getty Images
A pale mint Beulah Sabitri dress was chosen for a 2012 trip to a mosque in Singapore. The Duchess covered up with a matching headscarf before entering, pairing her frock with a L.K. Bennett clutch and heels. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Kate chose an orchid print Jenny Packham dress and L.K. Bennett heels for a visit to Singapore's Botanic Gardens. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Kate made a bold fashion statement in Australia wearing a canary yellow Roksanda Ilincic dress and nude L.K. Bennett pumps. She later revealed that on their way to the Sydney Opera House, the Duke told her she "looked like a banana!" <br>Photo: Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge looked resplendent in a red skirt suit by Louise Spagnoli for a trip to Christchurch's Botanical Gardens. <br>Photo: Getty Images
The stylish royal was jet set chic in a dove grey Roksanda Ilincic dress as she touched down at Ayres Rock airport. <br>Photo: Getty Images
For a reception at Canberra's Government House in Australia, Kate wore a white cocktail dress by Texan designer Lela Rose. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Kate stuck with her favorite designers for a trip to the Kranji war memorial, opting for a Jenny Packham dress and L.K. Bennett heels. She added a nude parasol to protect her from the heat in Singapore. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Kate had royal fans green with envy wearing an emerald Erdem coat for a 2014 visit to a children's hospital in New Zealand. <br>Photo: Getty Images
The Duchess strayed from her traditional tailored style with a boho-inspired Alice Temperely dress. She let her hair down in 2012 visiting Tuvalu, where she danced in a straw skirt and flower crown. <br>Photo: Getty Images
An Alexander McQueen coat, Jane Taylor headpiece and L.K. Bennett courts were chosen for the royal's trip to St. Andrew's Cathedral in Sydney. <br>Photo: Getty Images
The Duchess teamed a blush pink Alexander McQueen dress with her trusty pair of nude L.K. Bennett pumps for a trip to the skate park in Adelaide, Australia. <br>Photo: Getty Images
The Duchess wore an aquamarine Emilia Wickstead dress as she touched down at Dunedin International Airport in New Zealand. <br>Photo: Getty Images
The mother of two pulled out all the stops for a state dinner in Malaysia, donning a custom Alexander McQueen dress by Sarah Burton. The gold embroidery was made using hibiscus, Malaysia's national flower. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Alice Temperely's duck egg blue dress kept the Duchess cool but covered up in respect of Malaysia's customs. <br>Photo: Getty Images
For a visit to the Royal Australian Air Force Base in Amberley, Kate chose a blue poppy print L.K. Bennett dress. She added some sparkle with sapphire and diamond drop earrings and a necklace by Mappin & Webb. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Kate looked sunny wearing a yellow shirt dress from affordable store Jaeger, while touring the Solomon Islands in 2012. <br>Photo: Getty Images
The Duchess wore her trusty L.K. Bennett courts with a printed silk skirt and top by Asian designer Raoul for her trip to the Rainbow Centre in Singapore. <br>Photo: Getty Images
An independent dressmaker created Kate's lemon broderie anglaise dress, which she paired with Stuart Weitzman wedges. The Duchess added another accessory with a flower crown, which was made for her by the children of a primary school in Tuvalu. <br>Photo: Getty Images
The Duchess wore an aquamarine Emilia Wickstead dress as she touched down in 2014 at New Zealand's Dunedin International Airport. <br>Photo: Getty Images
A then-pregnant Kate looked anything but jet-lagged arriving to New York City's Carlyle Hotel in 2014 wearing a Seraphine maternity coat and Stuart Weitzman suede pumps. <br> Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
The Duchess was courtside chic for her first NBA game, sporting a tweed Tory Burch coat, black skinny jeans, and pumps. <br> Photo: Tim Rooke-Pool/Getty Images
The British royal channeled her inner New Yorker wearing a black military-style "Washington" coat by Goat for her visit to Harlem's Northside Center for Child Development. <br> Photo: George Pimentel/WireImage
Prince William's wife was pretty in pink donning a Mulberry coat and Jimmy Choo pumps for her tour of One World Trade Center in New York City. <br> Photo: Robert Sabo - Pool/Getty Images
