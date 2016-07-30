Prince Harry and his famous friends

With his famous sense of humor and down to earth nature, it's no wonder <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-harry/"><strong>Prince Harry</strong></a> is so popular among many of the high profile figures he meets. We take a look at some of his most famous friendships including <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/michelle-obama/"><strong>Michelle Obama</strong></a>, <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/david-beckham/"><strong>David Beckham</strong></a> and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kanye-west/"><strong>Kanye West</strong></a>...
<b>Coldplay</b> <br>Harry enlisted the support of Chris Martin and his Coldplay bandmates for his Sentebale concert at Kensington Palace in June. The Prince proved his cool credentials by joining the band on stage for their finale song <i>Up & Up</i>, shaking hands with Chris when the performance came to an end. <br>Speaking after the show, Prince Harry said: "Thank you to Coldplay – thank you so much, you've rocked the palace, you've rocked the palace." <br>Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/david-beckham/"><strong>David Beckham</strong></a> <br>David Beckham first struck up a bond with Prince Harry and his brother Prince William when they campaigned for London to host the World Cup. Since then they have attended a number of high profile events together, and David spoke of his "normal" relationship with the royal siblings in an interview with <i>Esquire</i> magazine. <br>"It's a very normal relationship, with Harry as well," he said. "They're very easy to get along with. They love their sport." <br>Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/ellie-goulding/"><strong>Ellie Goulding</strong></a> <br>Singer Ellie Goulding has been friends with Harry for some time and is a firm favorite of the royals, having performed at Prince William and Kate's wedding, the Invictus Games and even Harry's 30th birthday party. <br>Although the pair were reported to have struck up a romance earlier in the year, it appears Ellie and Harry are just good friends. <br>Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/michelle-obama/"><strong>Michelle Obama</strong></a> <br>Thanks to their shared focus on supporting members of the armed forces and their families, Prince Harry and Michelle Obama have struck up a strong bond in recent years. The First Lady supported the Prince when he launched his Invictus Games in Florida in May, describing him as a true "Prince Charming". <br>"It is truly an honor to be here tonight to help kick off this year's Invictus Games," she said of the sporting event. "I want to, of course, start by thanking Prince Harry for his outstanding leadership and for bringing the Invictus Games here to Orlando. He is truly our Prince Charming." <br>Photo: Getty Images
<b>Dominic West</b> <br>Actor Dominic West and Prince Harry united for a good cause in 2013 when they trekked to the South Pole to raise money for charity Walking With the Wounded. Dominic has credited Harry with raising morale when times get hard, telling <i>The Telegraph</i>: "It was cool having Harry there because he was very much part of the team." <br>He added: "He was very kind to me – when I was having trouble with the skis he helped me out and I thought what a nice guy." <br>Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kanye-west/"><strong>Kanye West</strong></a><b> and P Diddy</b> <br>Rappers Kanye West and P Diddy hung out with the Prince at an after party in 2007. The then 23-year-old hosted the party with his brother, Prince William, to thank all who that took part in the ‘Concert for Diana’, a concert held at Wembley Stadium which the Princes organized to celebrate the life of their mother. <br>Photo: Getty Images
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved