Princess Leonore's encounter with a cow and more from royals' summer vacations

While catching some R&R with her family on their annual summer getaway in Öland‬, Princess Madeleine of Sweden caught this moment between her daughter Princess Leonore and this "unexpected visitor." <br> Photo: Facebook/Princess Madeleine of Sweden
The <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-william" target="_blank"><strong>Duke</strong></a> and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kate-middleton" target="_blank"><strong>Duchess of Cambridge</strong></a> and their two children <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-george" target="_blank"><strong>Prince George</strong></a> and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-charlotte" target="_blank"><strong>Princess Charlotte</strong></a> have flown to France for a summer holiday. The royals touched down at the small south-western airport of Pau-Pyrenees. <br>Local reports say that the family of four were visiting friends and relatives in the area. France has always been a popular holiday destination for Prince William and Kate. They took their first holiday as a family of four, with George and Charlotte, to the French Alps earlier this year. <br>Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/king-willem-alexander" target="_blank"><strong>King Willem-Alexander</strong></a> and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/queen-maxima" target="_blank"><strong>Queen Maxima of The Netherlands</strong></a> have their bags packed and they’re almost ready to go. Although the Dutch royal family never reveal the destination of their summer holidays, in the past they have favored Greece, especially the town of Kranidi (pictured), where they stay in a stunning summer residence. <br>The King and Queen have also been spotted enjoying a romantic summer holiday in Italy before, where they have been seen mixing with the tourists as they amble around the historic cities. <br>Photo: Getty Images
For their summer vacation, <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/crown-prince-frederik" target="_blank"><strong>Crown Prince Frederik</strong></a> and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/crown-princess-mary" target="_blank"><strong>Crown Princess Mary of Denmark</strong></a> head off to the East coast of Jutland, the Danish countryside that boarders with Germany. Following tradition, the Crown Princes and their four children take up residence in the Gråsten castle, for the first part of their summer holidays. During their time in the beautiful countryside, the family take part in many sporting activities including horse rides and cycling trips with their Border Collie, Ziggy. <br>For their final few days of summer the family relocate to their Aarhus residence where they stay with Queen Margrethe and Prince Henrik. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Every season Marivent Palace in Palma de Mallorca hosts the <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/spanish-royals" target="_blank"><strong>Spanish royal family</strong></a> and their friends. The family of four, that also visit the island at Easter time, are often seen taking in the local sights and the beautiful surroundings that the island has to offer. As a family of avid sailers, King Felipe and his two daughters head down to the port to watch the Copa del Rey yachting competition that takes place every year. <br>Photo: Getty Images
This year will be the first time that <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-carl-philip" target="_blank"><strong>Prince Carl Philip</strong></a> and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/sofia-hellqvist" target="_blank"><strong>Princess Sofia of Sweden</strong></a> take a summer holiday as a family of three with baby Alexander. With the sun, good atmosphere, tranquility and anonymity, the couple set sail for Barcelona (pictured) in July, for their first getaway of the season. According to the Swedish press the family stayed in the exclusive W hotel, located on the beachfront along the Barceloneta promenade. <br>This isn’t the first time that the couple have visited Spain, for several years the pair traveled to Ibiza with friends to take advantage of the beautiful beaches, excellent restaurants and world-famous nightlife. <br>Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/crown-princess-victoria" target="_blank"><strong>Crown Princess Victoria</strong></a> and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/crown-prince-daniel" target="_blank"><strong>Crown Prince Daniel of Sweden</strong></a> begin their summer in Olän. Every year the Swedish royals meet there to celebrate Victoria’s birthday on July 14. <br>After spending the first few weeks in their summer palace, the family like to travel to the beach, often choosing Saint Tropez (pictured) as their destination of choice. Victoria, Daniel and their two children, Estelle, 4, and Oscar, 4-months-old, stay in the village of Saint Maxime at a house that the Swedish heir inherited from her uncle Bertie. The family are often spotted trying out local delicacies, taking in the wonderful scenery along the French Riviera and spending sun-kissed evenings eating out with friends. <br>Photo: Getty Images
