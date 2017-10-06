Charlotte Casiraghi style: Princess Grace of Monaco's granddaughter's best looks

A longtime Gucci muse and regular on the world's best-dressed lists, <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/charlotte-casiraghi" target="_blank"><strong>Charlotte Casiraghi</a></strong> has a reputation as a royal fashionista that extends well beyond Monaco. The stunning brunette is a Gucci muse and definitely has a fashionable pedigree. Her mother is Princess Caroline and her grandmother is the late Princess Grace of Monaco – also known as Hollywood actress and Hitchcock heroine Grace Kelly. In fact, thanks to her film star looks and red carpet charisma, Charlotte has often been compared to both her mom and her grandmother. Need proof of her style icon status? Scroll through for our edit of Charlotte Casiraghi's best-ever looks.
A leather embroidered mini, pink Mary Janes and a simple black t-shirt at the Gucci Spring/Summer 2018 show at Milan Fashion Week. Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Gucci
The royal donned a Giambattista Valli embroidered minidress for the opening season gala of the Opera National de Paris at Palais Garnier in September 2017. Photo: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Standing alongside her mother, Princess Caroline, Charlotte wore her mom's vintage Chanel gown at the annual Rose Ball at the Monte-Carlo Sporting Club in Monaco in March 2017. Photo: VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images
Princess Grace's granddaughter gave her outfit an edge for Gucci's Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2017/18 show. We love the combination of the sequin jacket, metallic loafers, high-waisted green trousers and pop of red lipstick. Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Gucci
A dark yet delicate floral Gucci gown, with sweet heart-shaped belt buckle at the waist, at the Kering Women in Motion Awards in May 2017. Photo: Getty Images
Charlotte doesn't often wear pants but when she does she keeps it simple and chic. A floral bomber adds the perfect flair to black trousers at Giambattista Valli's Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2017/2018 presentation. Photo: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
A Gucci little white dress and ballet flats for day six of the 70th Annual Cannes Film Festival in May 2017. Photo: Jacopo Raule/GC Images
Ms Casiraghi proved a navy dress doesn't have to be boring with this bell-sleeved creation with studded belt at the Chanel Cruise 2017/2018 collection in Paris. Photo: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
For an appearance in Stella McCartney's front row for Fall-Winter 2017/2018 Paris Fashion Week, Princess Caroline's daughter wore a boat-neck sweater and wide-leg argyle trousers. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
The Monaco royal truly loves a little white dress! Here she is in Giambattista Valli for the Montblanc & UNICEF Gala Dinner in New York City in April 2017. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Montblanc
Yes, Charlotte did denim at Paris Fashion Week during the Spring/Summer 2018 collections. The royal is rocking head to toe Stella McCartney for the designer's fashion show at Opera de Paris. Photo: Marc Piasecki/GC Images
An LBD by Saint Laurent for the Vanity Fair and HBO dinner held in May 2017 in Cap d'Antibes, France, during the Cannes Film Festival. Photo: David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Grace Kelly's granddaughter channeled movie star glam at a Gucci show at Milan Fashion Week in September 2014. Photo: Getty Images
Turning heads in a geometric print Gucci shirt dress. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Charlotte put her own spin on 'Le Smoking' at the Yves Saint Laurent Museum opening party during Paris Fashion Week in September 2017. Photo: Luc Castel/Getty Images
Rocking a pale blue leather dress with designer pal Frida Giannini at a Gucci event. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Showing a hint of midriff in this white Gucci cut-out gown. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Pretty in pink Chanel with friend, and the fashion house's designer, Karl Lagerfeld. <br>Photo: Getty Images
<br>Charlotte attended the 2016 Met Gala looking stunning in a multi-colored, tiered Gucci gown. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Stealing the show in one of her favorite looks – Gucci florals – at the Cannes Film Festival in 2015. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Shimmering in a silver Chanel gown at the Rose Ball in 2014. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Keeping it simple with a monochrome look. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Embracing her darker side in this gold and sheer black gothic-style dress. <br>Photo: Getty Images
It was all eyes on Charlotte as she attended the Rose Ball wearing this frothy pink Chanel confection in 2013. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Helping kick off the yellow dress trend at an event in 2015. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Absolutely showstopping as she channeled grandmother Grace Kelly at uncle Prince Albert's wedding celebrations in 2011. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Sporting a quirky tartan number in London. <br>Photo: Getty Images
All white at a party in 2013. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Charlotte, accompanied by then-boyfriend Alex Dellal, wore sweet pink Chanel to uncle Prince Albert's 2011 wedding at the Prince's Palace in Monaco. Photo: Getty Images
Charlotte kept her color choices topical when she attended The Love Ball at the Roundhouse in March 2010 in London. <br>Photo: Getty Images
She even does street style like a pro, in black jeans and a leather motorcycle jacket. <br>Photo: Getty Images
