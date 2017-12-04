Prince William and Queen Elizabeth's best photos together

As Prince William is Queen Elizabeth II's second-in-line, and her oldest son Prince Charles' heir, it is perfectly logical that the future king holds a special place in the monarch's life. But the two royals' tie goes far beyond the realm of their duties, and William and the Queen clearly have a fun and loving relationship that shines through whenever they are together. Whether they are laughing at an inside joke on the sidelines or stoically sharing the spotlight at an official event, <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-william/"><strong>Prince William</strong></a> and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/queen-elizabeth/"><strong>Queen Elizabeth</strong></a> have always shown they have an unbreakable bond. Here is a look at the monarch and her grandson's best moments together. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Everyone needs a grandma who looks at them like Queen Elizabeth looks at Prince William! The monarch's adoration for her grandson was clear as she watched the future king at work during a meeting with the President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier at Buckingham Palace in November 2017. Photo: Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Who better to show you the ropes at a royal wedding than the Queen? Queen Elizabeth pointed out some details to little Prince William after the Duke and Duchess of York's wedding ceremony in 1986. <br> Photo: Getty Images
We wish we could hear this conversation! Prince William made his Granny laugh during a Patron's Lunch celebration at Buckingham Palace. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Returning the favor, Queen Elizabeth made Prince get the giggles during the pair's hilarious moment during the Buckingham Palace engagement. <br> Photo: Getty Images
A Queen and her boys! On a sunny day at Guards Polo Club, Smiths Lawn in Windsor during the 1980s, the monarch spent some quality time with grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Prince William, far right, couldn't help but crack a smile as he was inspected by his grandmother during the Sovereign's Parade at the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Bring your grandmother to work day! Prince William escorted the Queen around the East Anglian Air Ambulance base when she paid him a special visit during his days as a pilot. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Make way for the Prince! Joined by a pint-sized Peter and Zara Phillips, Queen Elizabeth looked on at little William as he made his arrival at Sandringham. We love how the two royals are even dressed alike! <br> Photo: Getty Images
The monarch certainly loves to make her grandson smile during their chats. Queen Elizabeth and Prince William traded some animated commentary during the Annual Festival of Remembrance. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The monarch's hands in his, Prince William planted a kiss on his grandmother after playing in the polo match at the Royal Ascot in England. <br> Photo: Getty Images
With Prince Charles and Kate Middleton by their sides, Queen Elizabeth and Prince William shared a moment during the finale of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations at Buckingham Palace. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Having guided both her son and grandson, the Queen had a chance to share some thoughts with her great-grandson Prince George and his dad during Princess Charlotte's christening. Photo: Getty Images
The experienced pilot explained the ins and outs of his work to Queen Elizabeth, including giving Her Majesty a look at a Sea King helicopter, during her visit to Royal Air Force base Valley. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Royal accomplishments! Queen Elizabeth proudly looked on as William held on to his diploma after graduating from the University of St Andrews. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Flanking Prince Philip, the Queen and Prince William looked deep in conversation during the 800th anniversary of the Magna Carta. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Carrying on tradition: Two future Kings, and the Queen, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour in 2015. <br> Photo: Getty Images
It looks like these two royals have always been able to make each other laugh! Prince William grinned as he talked to his grandmother during the Trooping of the Colour ceremony at Buckingham Palace way back in 2003. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Proud to have the whole family together! Queen Elizabeth stood alongside her grandson and his family during the Trooping of the Colour ceremony in 2016. <br> Photo: Getty Images
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved