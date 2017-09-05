Queen Rania of Jordan's style evolution

There's no doubt that <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/queen-rania/"><strong>Queen Rania of Jordan</strong></a> is one of the most stylish royals in the world. Since marrying Jordan's King Abdullah in 1993, her look has evolved along with her royal role. <br> From student to royal, here is a look at Queen Rania's changing style. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
January 1987: Before the royal glitz and glam, Rania's style reflected that of a regular teen in her New English School yearbook. <br> Photo: Getty Images
1991: Some serious 1990s style in this vintage shot taken at her graduation from the American University in Cairo. <br> Photo: Getty Images
June 1993: With the help of designer Bruce Oldfield, Rania reigned on her wedding day. The gown featured short sleeves and regal gold embellishment. <br> Photo: Getty Images
May 1999: Dressed to impress! Rania went for an understated dark navy suit as she and her husband met with Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace. <br> Photo: Getty Images
May 1999: Skirt suits were Rania's go to look. Here she wore a turquoise silk creation and matching jewels during a banquet at the Four Seasons Hotel in Washington, D.C. <br> Photo: Getty Images
November 2000: The royal stayed conservative in a beige skirt suit during a meeting for young people in Amman. <br> Photo: Newsmakers
November 2000: Lavender lady! Rania chose a pop of color during the first day of the Arab Women Summit in Cairo. <br> Photo: Getty Images
September 2001: Rania was styled in a black sweater and zip-front skirt as she spoke to children at the Red Cross Headquarters in Washington, D.C. <br> Photo: Getty Images
April 2001: Rania showed off her bangs, and her royal style, while her husband King Abdullah spoke at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. <br> Photo: Newsmakers
August 2001: Rania layered a denim coat over an orange dress during the 133rd Sovereign's Parade at The Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, Surrey. <br> Photo: Getty Images
November 2001: Rania wore a satin gown and finished her look with a tiara during the Jordanian State Visit Banquet At Windsor Castle. <br> Photo: Getty Images
April 2003: Rania traded in her gowns for boot-cut jeans and a fun jacket while in Paris. <br> Photo: Getty Images
May 2004: Queen Rania showed her increasingly fashion forward style with this look – a silk blouse and lace skirt – at Spanish Crown Prince Felipe and Queen Letizia's wedding in Madrid. <br> Photo: Getty Images
May 2004: Rania exuded elegance in this white gown with a beaded shoulder accent during dinner at El Pardo Palace in Spain. <br> Photo: Getty Images
May 2006: A touch of Hollywood glamour in an ice blue gown as she chatted with Jennifer Lopez during Time Magazine's 100 Most Infuential People in NYC. <br> Photo: Getty Images
August 2006: Rania showed off her street style in a relaxed skirt and coat combo during the Sovereign's Parade at the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst. <br> Photo: Getty Images
November 2007: Rania was red carpet ready in a long gown during the Bambi Awards. <br> Photo: WireImage
October 2008: Queen Rania and her daughter Princess Iman showed off their mother-daughter style during the premiere of <i>Quantum of Solace</i> in Paris. <br> Photo: Getty Images
May 2009: Fashionable squad! Rania and her family showed off their coordinated style as they welcomed Pope Benedict XVI in Amman. <br> Photo: Getty Images
June 2009: With husband King Abdullah at a gala in Amman, with exquisite embroidered details on her sleeves and waistline. <br> Photo: Getty Images
October 2009: An orange dress and oversized purse while leaving Palazzo Mezzanotte in Milan. <br> Photo: Getty Images
February 2010: A glamorous black and white look as she glided across the stage during the 60th Sanremo Song Festival in Italy. <br> Photo: Getty Images
June 2010: Pretty in purple! The stylish Queen wore a bright floor length gown for the wedding of Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel in Sweden. <br> Photo: WireImage
October 2012: Rania had the right look for fall during a tour of the Ajloun Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature Reserve in Jordan. <br> Photo: Getty Images
March 2013: Rania rocked the color block trend at an engagement with the Duchess of Cornwall in Amman. <br> Photo: Getty Images
August 2013: Elegant in an LBD as she met with Pope Francis at the Pope's private library. <br> Photo: Getty Images
September 2014: Rania matched from head to toe in burgundy after leaving a working dinner in Paris. <br> Photo: Getty Images
August 2015: Rania and Princes Iman showed off their chic twinning style during the Medef Summer 2015 University Conference. <br> Photo: Getty Images
September 2015: Another meet-up with Jennifer Lopez! Here, the two are looking equally gorgeous in blouses and A-line skirts during the UN Foundation's Gender Equality Discussion in NYC. <br> Photo: Getty Images
November 2015: Rania worked her street style in a leather skirt while walking through Madrid. <br> Photo: Getty Images
November 2015: The Queen wore an eye-catching skirt with a pop of red, during her visit to with Queen Letizia of Spain in Madrid. <br> Photo: Getty Images
January 2016: Looking effortlessly chic in London. <br> Photo: Getty Images
May 2016: Queens of style! With Queen Mathilde during a royal guided tour in Brussels. <br> Photo: Getty Images
May 2016: The Queen stunned in a feathered Valentino gown during the 2016 Met Gala in NYC. <br> Photo: Getty Images
June 2016: Rania was sheer perfection during the Great Arab Revolt Centennial. <br> Photo: Getty Images
August 2016: The Queen stunned in a long black gown during the 2016 Edinburgh Military Tattoo. <br> Photo: Instagram/@queenrania
