Prince William and Kate Middleton's funniest moments together

Laughter may be the best medicine, but it's also the key ingredient in <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-william/"><strong>Prince William</strong></a> and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kate-middleton/"><strong>Kate Middleton</strong></a>'s marriage. Since their debut as an engaged couple in 2010, the royal couple has strengthened their bond through laughter, finding humor in situations during tours and official engagements. <br> Click through for a look at some of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's giggliest moments.
The Duchess likes a man with a good sense of humor! When Prince George's parents announced their engagement back in 2010, William joked that Kate was with him because he's "very funny." <br> Photo: Getty Images
The royal couple shared a laugh while attending the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Snow fights and fun! Kate laughed as her husband played with her in the snow during a ski holiday in France with their children. <br> Photo: JOHN STILLWELL/AFP/Getty Images
Prince William had his beautiful wife in stitches during an engagement together. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The laid-back pair cracked up during the 2015 Opening Ceremony of the Rugby World Cup. <br> Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Hey <i>Mr. - and Mrs. DJ</i>! The pair had fun spinning tracks during their royal tour of Australia in 2014. <br>. Photo: Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge came down with a case of the giggles, while visiting the Province House during their royal tour of Canada. <br> Photo: George Pimentel/WireImage
Serving up the laughs! The royal couple giggled together in the stands of Wimbledon. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Prince William had Kate laughing as he held on to a medical test mannequin at the University of Calgary's Ward of the 21st Century in Canada. <br> Photo: Todd KOROL/Pool/AFP/Getty Images
A flower for his funny lady! Kate laughed as her husband presented her with a flower at the Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia. <br> Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Her hero and source of laughter! Kate let out a laugh as her husband channeled his inner Batman during a visit to Warner Bros Studios in London. <br> Photo: Getty Images
They've got the moves and the giggles! William and Kate laughed it up as they danced together in 2012, while visiting the Pacific Island of Tuvalu. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The Duke and the Duchess couldn't contain their laughter as Kate had a go at archery during their 2016 tour of Bhutan. <br> Photo: Getty Images
She got him! William laughed, while trying local delicacies in Canada with Kate. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Needless to say, the pair has proven that a couple that laughs together, stays together! <br> Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Kate laughed as she presented her husband with a pint of cider at Healey's Cornish Cider Farm. After drinking the cider, which the Duchess poured, William said it tasted "just like it does in the pub." <br> Photo: ARTHUR EDWARDS/AFP/Getty Images
