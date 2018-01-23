Royals with personalized gear: Our favorite one-of-a-kind pieces

<b>What do you get for the royal who has everything? A one-of-a-kind personalized gift! Everyone loves a customized accessory, whether it is a favorite sports team souvenir, cellphone case, sentimental jewelry or tote bag emblazoned with a personal photo. Not only are they unique, they're a forever keepsake! Scroll through to see the unique custom items owned by your favorite members of royalty, including Kate Middleton, Duchess Camilla and Princess Charlene of Monaco. </B> Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands makes sure her granddaughters are with her at all times. The royal often carries a tote with portraits of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima's three daughters Princess Amalia, Princess Alexia and Princess Ariane. Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/duchess-of-cornwall/"><strong>Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall</strong> </a> received a towel emblazoned with her name as she visited the The Lost Food Project and Lighthouse Children's Welfare Centre in Kuala Lumpur in November 2017. The Lost Food Project collects surplus food from supermarkets and manufacturers in Malaysia and distributes it to those who really need it, while the Lighthouse Children's Welfare Home houses 60 disadvantaged children. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-olympia/"><strong>Princess Olympia of Greece</strong></a> carried a clutch emblazoned with her name at the Harper ICONS party at the Plaza Hotel on September 8, 2017 in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
C is for Catherine! The <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kate-middleton/"><strong>Duchess of Cambridge</strong></a> accessorized her white summer frock at Wimbledon with a monogrammed charm bracelet. The jewelry piece, which is engraved with a C topped with a crown, was gifted to Kate by her mother-in-law Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall. <br> Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Even when they're miles apart, Queen Silvia of Sweden's granddaughter <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-estelle/"><strong>Princess Estelle</strong></a> is close by. While at the Rio Olympics, the Swedish monarch had her phone handy giving royal fans a glimpse at her (precious) phone case that features an adorable snap of the royal's oldest granddaughter smiling. <br> Photo: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-beatrice/"><strong>Princess Beatrice</strong></a> accessorized her vibrant red dress at London's 2015 Women in the World with a black clutch embellished with her name "Beatrice." <br> Photo: Fred Duval/Getty Images
While some people wear their heart on their sleeve, others wear it on their bag. <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/Sarah-ferguson/"><strong>Sarah Ferguson</strong></a> toted a purse featuring the faces of her daughters Princesses <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-beatrice/"><strong>Beatrice</strong></a> and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-eugenie/"><strong>Eugenie</strong></a> during a polo match in 2003. <br> Photo: Julian Herbert/Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-george/"><strong>Prince George</strong></a> showed off his (adorable) foreign policy skills all while wearing a white robe by My 1st Years embroidered with his name, for his meet and greet with President Barack Obama. <br> Photo: Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images
Looks like no one can fill <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-harry/"><strong>Prince Harry</strong></a>'s shoes other than himself! The royal was gifted personalized rugby shoes that feature his name stitched on the side during a visit to the Paignton Rugby Club. <br> Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Perhaps one day she'll bend it like Beckham! <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-william/"><strong>Prince William</strong></a> was presented with a jersey for his daughter <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-charlotte/"><strong>Princess Charlotte</strong></a>, while meeting England women's soccer team in 2015. <br> Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Prince Albert beamed from ear to ear when he was presented with a Best Dad jersey from AS Monaco during the soccer team's championship celebration at his home. Photo: Eric Mathon / Prince Palace
Prince Jacques also was given his own monogrammed jersey from Monaco's soccer team during the celebration party. Photo: Eric Mathon / Prince Palace
In March 2017, Queen Letizia of Spain received a special gift – a shirt emblazoned with her name – from young people representing the Club Estudiantes SAD Foundation at the Zarzuela Palace in Madrid. Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
Team Cambridge! LeBron James presented <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-william/"><strong>Prince William</strong></a> and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kate-middleton/"><strong>Kate Middleton</strong></a> with a personalized Cleveland Cavaliers jersey and a pint-sized one for their son <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-george/"><strong>Prince George</strong></a>, during the royal couple's visit to Brooklyn for their first NBA game. <br> Photo: Tim Rooke - Pool/Getty Images
Prince Sverre Magnus of Norway showed off his team spirit sporting a jersey with his name at a soccer game in Oslo with his sister Princess Ingrid Alexandra. <br> Photo: Ragnar Singsaas/Getty Images
A jersey fit for a king! The Sharks Rugby Club gave <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-harry/"><strong>Prince Harry</strong></a> a club shirt for his nephew Prince George at Africa's Kings Park Stadium. <br> Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved