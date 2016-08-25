Two royal weddings in one day: See how these Princesses celebrated their same anniversary

August 25 is a special day for two royal families in Europe. The date marks the wedding anniversaries of Norway’s Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit, along with Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana of Greece.

Photo: Instagram/@crownprincessmm

On Thursday, the two royal women took to their respective Instagram accounts to observe their special days. Both Mette-Marit and Tatiana posted joyous photos alongside their spouses with romantic messages.

Mette-Merit, who tied the knot to the heir of the Norwegian throne in 2011, shared a laid-back photo of herself and husband at the beach. The royals appeared relaxed and cozy in the happy Instagram image.

Photo: Instagram/@tatianablatnik

Haakon and his bride of five years kept warm on the beach sporting jackets, while accessorizing with shades. Attached to the photo, the blonde beauty posted a peace sign and red heart emoji.

Likewise, Tatiana remembered her 2010 nuptials to Ex-King Constantine’s son. In a tender photo posted to Instagram, the married couple looked just as in love as they did at their sunset ceremony in Greece six years ago.

Sharing a sweet snap of herself leaning into her husband in the Greek town of Penteli she wrote, “Happy Anniversary! Early morning walk to light a candle - celebrating SIX years today... #timeflies#grateful #love #happyingreece #naturalandhealthyliving #reasonsilovegreece.”