Prince Harry's puppy love: Photos of the British royal with canine friends

Call it puppy and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-harry/"><strong>Prince Harry</strong></a> love, but when it comes to the British royal and his furry mates, we're having a hard time determining who is cuter! Click through for a look at Harry and his canine pals over the years. Prince Harry met Jester, a black lab whose owner Jon Flint tried out for the UK Invictus Games team in April 2017. The British royal was amused by the duo and even stole away some time to play with Jester. Photo: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Our hearts melted after seeing the royal cradle an eight-week-old puppy named Veyron during his 2010 visit to the Canine Partners Training Centre. <br> Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth/WPA Pool/Getty Images
The royal and his pups have been melting hearts since 1987, while on holiday in Majorca, Spain. <br> Photo: Tim Graham/Getty Images
Polo and a pup seemed like a recipe for a great day for a little Prince Harry (right) back in 1995. <br> Photo: Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
Come to Harry! The ginger-haired royal helped a service dog out from the pool during the 2016 Invictus Games in Orlando. <br> Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Invictus
Sign us up to dog walk with him! Prince George's uncle walked a Ranger Tracker dog, while visiting the South African Wildlife College in 2015. <br> Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Peek-a-boo! The fun-loving royal played with a dog in its car after partaking in the 2011 Audi Polo Challenge match in Ascot, England. <br> Photo: Indigo/Getty Images
Harry couldn't contain his excitement posing with his parents, Prince Charles and Princess Diana, along with his big brother Prince William and their Jack Russell Terrier. <br> Photo: Tim Graham/Getty Images
You little rascal! William's younger brother had fun with Trudy, a Golden Retriever puppy, during his visit to the charity Canine Partners Training Centre in Midhurst, United Kingdom. <br> Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth/WPA Pool/Getty Images
Oh hello, there. The royal befriended a friendly assistance dog at the 2014 Invictus Games in London. <br> Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
It's a stare-off! Harry and a medical alert dog shared a moment at the ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando. <br> Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Invictus Games
It was playtime for the British royal and his new furry pal, after taking part in a polo match in aid of the victims of the Indian Earthquake Tsunami in 2005. <br> Photo: Tim Graham Picture Library/ROTA/Getty Images
Double the canines means double the cuteness. The royal got down on the floor to play with Rosie and Jenny, the housemaster of Manor House at Eton, Andrew Gailey's dogs. <br> Photo: Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images
A real-life Prince Charming. Princess Charlotte's uncle helped dry off a service dog after it raced in the pool during the Invictus Games in Orlando. <br> Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Invictus
Be still our hearts. Prince Harry snuggled up to his brother and sister-in-law Kate Middleton's dog Lupo at the 2012 Audi Polo Challenge charity polo match. <br> Photo: Indigo/Getty Images
Can we trade places? The royal showered a puppy with affection during his 2010 visit to the Semonkong Children's Centre in Lesotho. <br> Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage
