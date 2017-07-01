Princess Diana's most touching quotes

Prince William and Prince Harry's mother Princess Diana may have lost her life in that tragic August 31, 1997 car crash, but her legacy lives on through her family, and her words. Click through for a sample of some of the touching wisdom that Diana passed on in her brief lifetime.
<i>"If you find someone you love in your life, then hang on to that love."</i> <br> Photo: Getty Images
<i>"Every one of us needs to show how much we care for each other and, in the process, care for ourselves."</i> <br> Photo: Getty Images
<i>"Family is the most important thing in the world."</i> <br> Photo: Getty Images
<i>"I don’t want expensive gifts; I don’t want to be bought. I have everything I want. I just want someone to be there for me, to make me feel safe and secure."</i> <br> Photo: Getty Images
<i>"People think that at the end of the day a man is the only answer. Actually, a fulfilling job is better for me."</i> <br> Photo: Getty Images
<i>"Carry out a random act of kindness, with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge that one day someone might do the same for you."</i> <br> Photo: Anwar Hussein/WireImage
<i>"The greatest problem in the world today is intolerance."</i> <br> Photo: Getty Images
<i>"I don’t go by the rule book… I lead from the heart, not the head."</i> <br> Photo: Getty Images
<i>"I think the biggest disease the world suffers from in this day and age is the disease of people feeling unloved. I know that I can give love for a minute, for half an hour, for a day, for a month, but I can give. I am very happy to do that, I want to do that."</i> <br> Photo: Getty Images
<i>"Only do what your heart tells you."</i> <br> Photo: Getty Images
