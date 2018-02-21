Royals turned models on the runway, for fashion campaigns and magazine covers

<b>Prince Nikolai, Lady Amelia Windsor, Princess Olympia and more royals have a connection to the world of fashion whether they take over the runway, star in campaigns or grace pages in photo shoots.</b> Prince Nikolai put on a brave face while walking in the Burberry FW18 fashion show during London Fashion Week on February 17, 2018. The 18-year-old Danish royal hit the runway just a couple of days ahead his grandfather Prince Henrik's funeral. The oldest son of Prince Joachim and Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg wore a long golden shirt and trench coat on the catwalk, which was accessorized with Burberry shoes and a red bag. He was joined in the show by Cara Delevingne, while Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell were among those in attendance. Photo: Getty Images
In June 2017, Lady Amelia Windsor looked stunning in her latest starring role as a 'face' of Dolce & Gabbana. The granddaughter of the Duke of Kent posed in a food market in Italy for the designer's Fall 2017 campaign, and looked stunning in a red floral dress complete with an opulent crown and a handbag with 'QUEEN' emblazoned on the front. Amelia, who is currently 36-in-line to the British throne, is signed to the model agency Storm, which has clients including Kate Moss and Cara Delevingne. For the campaign, the 21-year-old also posed with fellow royal Princess Olympia of Greece, as well as Andy Garcia's daughter Alessandra Garcia-Lorida, Steve Harvey's stepdaughter Lori, and Jamie Foxx's daughter, Corrine. Photo: Dolce & Gabbana
Princess Olympia of Greece and Lady Amelia were seen the streets of Palermo, Italy as they shot the Dolce & Gabbana millennials campaign. The Greek royal looked cozy on the Italian island of Sicily wearing a cheetah-like jacket seated in a chair, while the British royal worked it for the cameras directly behind Olympia. Photo: Instagram/@olympiagreece
"William: A Prince in His Prime" was the headline for the Duke of Cambridge when he starred on the cover of the July 2017 issue of British GQ. His accompanying interview, though, was about more than fashion – in a feature which also included photos of wife Kate Middleton and their children George and Charlotte, the prince spoke of losing his mother and his work with mental health charity Heads Together. Photo: British GQ/Norman Jean Roy
Lady Amelia is quite the busy model royal! She took her talents to the screen for a campaign for Penelope Chilvers – the designer behind the Duchess of Cambridge’s favorite boots. The ad for the footwear designer was shot at the El Rocío pilgrimage in Spain. In the clip, the royal wears a pair of boots with denim and flamenco dresses, proving that she can make anything look good on and off the catwalk. “Amelia is an old family friend,” Penelope said (via the Telegraph). “I’ve known her since she was a little girl and we have become good friends. I invited her to join us at El Rocio because I knew she would genuinely enjoy the experience.” The designer continued, “Amelia takes an international approach to travel, immersing herself in the local culture. Her inquisitiveness and appreciation of other cultures and languages is something I love about her, and share." Photo: Instagram/@amelwindsor
Princess Nejla bint Asem of Jordan has partnered with Dubai-based jewelry company, Damas to launch a 16-piece collection. The collection, which includes necklaces and drop earrings, is described as a celebration of the cultures to bring the East and West together. The royal noted that she was inspired by pieces she saw as a child. “I draw my inspiration from my days as a child walking through Downton Amman and romanticizing about the semi-precious stones in the shops,” the Princess said. “Influenced by everything surrounding me, I grew up in an Arab and oriental environment, which helped me pave the way for designing jewelry.” When asked about what to expect from the pieces in the collection, which will be sold exclusively at the Dubai Mall’s Damas store, Nejla said, “In this most recent line, you’ll be able to see how I explore the artistic and cultural history of different countries, creating pieces that bring the perfect harmony between the East and West. Each handcrafted piece is a manifestation of the abstract yet somehow realistic life we are living in, each with a tale of its own from our history.” Photo: Instagram/@nejlabintasem
Saudi Arabian Princess Deena Aljuhani Abdulaziz made her debut as editor-in-chief of Vogue Arabia in March 2017 with a stunning cover featuring Gigi Hadid as photographed by Inez and Vinoodh and styled by Brandon Maxwell. "The collage of countries across the Arab world are long-deserving of a place in fashion history,” said the royal, “and there’s no better first ‘face’ to lead the charge for Vogue Arabia than Gigi, a model who defines tomorrow’s entrepreneurial and dynamic generation.” Photos: Getty Images, Instagram/@voguearabia
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-olympia/"><strong>Princess Olympia</strong></a> of Greece is no stranger to the American label Michael Kors. The Greek royal, who has sat front row and joined the designer for dinner, starred in the brand's 2016 "The Walk" campaign. <br> Photo: Tommy Ton/Michael Kors
Attitude, personality and passion! Princess Caroline's son, <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/Pierre-Casiraghi/"><strong>Pierre Casiraghi</strong></a> looked dapper wearing Maison Valentino on the cover of L'Uomo Vogue's 2017 January Issue. The handsome nephew of Prince Albert joins a long list of Monaco royals – including his grandmother Princess Grace – with ties to fashion. Photo: Tom Munro/L'Uomo Vogue
Cover girl! <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kate-middleton/"><strong>Kate Middleton</strong></a> graced the cover of British Vogue's June 2016 issue modeling a suede double-breasted coat and white shirt by Burberry paired with a green wide-brimmed hat from London vintage shop Beyond Retro. Seven photographs were taken of the Duchess of Cambridge as part of a collaboration between the publication and London's National Portrait Gallery. <br> Photo: Josh Olins
In 2014, Princess Grace Kelly's granddaughter <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/Pauline-Ducruet/"><strong>Pauline Ducruet</strong></a> was named as skin and sun care brand Lancaster's new face for its campaigns in Asia. <br> In a release she said, "I am very honoured to represent Lancaster. Since I was a child, I have always heard Lancaster spoken of as a prestigious brand and I am proud to have been chosen to become its new ambassadress." </br><br> Photo: Lancaster
Before her death in 1996, <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-diana/"><strong>Princess Diana</strong></a> graced the cover of the fashion bible Vogue. The Princess of Wales' first cover was for the August 1981 issue. (Left: 1981, Center: 1991, Right: 1994). <br> Photo: Vogue
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/Charlotte-Casiraghi/"><strong>Charlotte Casiraghi</strong></a> has starred in Gucci's Forever Now ad campaign. In 2014, it was announced that the Monaco royal family member was the new face of the Italian brand's cosmetics collection. <br> Photo: Gucci
The site of <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-william/"><strong>Prince William</strong></a> and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kate-middleton/"><strong>Kate Middleton</strong></a>'s nuptials, Westminster Abbey, served as the venue in 2016 for Gucci's Cruise fashion show. The event marked the first time a runway show had ever been held at the historic London landmark. <br> Photo: Venturelli/Getty Images for GUCCI/ Karwai Tang/WireImage
<b>Princess Grace of Monaco</b> looked regal on the cover of Vogue's March 1972 issue. <br> Photo: Lord Snowdon for Vogue
Talk about a fashionable hostess. <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-charlene/"><strong>Princess Charlene</strong></a> hosted designer Nicolas Ghesquière’s second Louis Vuitton show in 2015 at the Royal Palace in Monaco. <br> Photo: Rindoff/Le Segretain/Palais Princier for Louis Vuitton/French Select/Getty Images
