The Swedish royal family shares photo of Prince Carl Philip as a baby ahead of his son's christening

The Swedish Royal Court appears to be feeling nostalgic as Prince Alexander’s christening draws near. On Wednesday, the royal family shared a throwback photo of the little Prince's father, Prince Carl Philip, from his own christening 37 years ago.

The now-37-year-old royal was baptized back in 1979 at the Royal Chapel. The vintage photo posted to the royal family's Instagram shows proud parents Queen Silvia and King Carl XVI Gustaf posing alongside their sleeping son. Also featured in the black and white image is Carl's older sister, Crown Princess Victoria.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY







Photo: The Bernadotte library archives via Instagram/@kungahuset

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl’s son will be christened on Friday, September 9. The couple’s baby boy will be baptized at Drottningholm Palace Church, wearing the same cotton and lace christening gown worn by his father and aunts Victoria and Princess Madeleine.

PRINCE ALEXANDER'S BABY ALBUM

The Prince's older cousins Princesses Estelle and Leonore, and Princes Nicolas and Oscar, have been the latest members of the royal family to wear the dress. Alexander, who is fifth-in-line to the Swedish throne, will be baptized using water from a spring on the island of Öland – a long-standing tradition.

Photo: Kate Gabor, The Royal Court, Sweden

The christening, which will be aired by national broadcaster SVT, will take place at noon, followed by a reception and lunch for select guests at Drottningholm Palace. Archbishop Antje Jackelén will officiate the service, assisted by Bishop Johan Dahlman and Chaplain Michael Bjerkhagen.

PRINCE CARL PHILIP'S JOURNEY TO FATHERHOOD

Details about the royal event were released with new portraits of Alexander and his mom and dad. A beautiful shot captured the first-time parents showing off their bundle of joy, while the second was a close-up image of the bouncing baby Prince.

Carl Philip and Sofia have asked those wishing to give a present to their son to consider donating to their charities, Project Playground and the Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia Foundation.