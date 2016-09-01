Bhutan's royal baby shows off his latest milestone in new photos

Bhutan’s little Prince Jigme has reached a new milestone in his latest photos. His Royal Highness The Gyalsey stars as the face of Yellow Bhutan’s September calendar with precious images showing the little royal sitting up all by himself.

The six-month-old Prince posed for a set of three new photos taken by his father the Dragon King (King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck). The pictures were then used and released on Wednesday by the society, culture website Yellow Bhutan as part of their monthly calendar.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY







Photo: King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan

Attached to the photos posted on Facebook, a message read: “Our September calendar is a treat, featuring these adorable images of His Royal Highness The Gyalsey, as photographed by His Majesty The King.”

A LOOK AT THE DRAGON PRINCE'S CUTEST PHOTOS

It continued, “It is a joy to see our little Prince growing up so quickly, and touching to see him already begin to carry out Royal Duties.”

Photo: King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan

For his photo session, Jigme wore a traditional Bhutanese robe and dark-colored booties. The Dragon Prince, whose cherub cheeks rival those of Prince George's, flashed a toothless grin for the camera in one photo, while opting for more serious expressions in the other two.

Earlier this month, the royal tot’s parents, who are considered to be the “[Prince] William and Kate [Middleton] of the Himalayas” starred in a photo with their baby boy, whom they welcomed in February. Queen Jetsun Pemacaptioned the family portrait posted to Instagram: "It is an exceptional joy to see our beloved Gyalsey grow up so quickly."