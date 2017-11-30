Prince Alexander of Sweden's royal christening: All the best photos

There's no doubt 2016 was an exciting year for <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-carl-phillip/"><strong>Prince Carl Philip</strong></a> and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-sofia/"><strong> his wife Princess Sofia,</strong></a> a former model and reality TV star. Less than a year after they tied the knot, the happy couple, who married on June 13, 2015, welcomed their first baby <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-alexander/"><strong>Prince Alexander</strong></a> in April. On September 9, 2016, the whole royal family gathered in style for Prince Alexander's christening at Drottningholm Palace Chapel, in a display of joy and happiness for the new little prince. And now, as Carl Philip and Sofia prepare for their new son Prince Gabriel's christening on December 1, click through to look back on all the special moments from Alexander's big day. Photo: Getty Images
For her son's christening Drottningholm Palace Chapel, Sofia wore a white lace dress and pearl hairband that went perfectly with her son's gown. Photo: Getty Images
Carl Philip's sister and brother-in-law, <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/crown-princess-victoria/"><strong>Crown Princess Victoria</strong></a> and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-daniel/"><strong>Prince Daniel</strong></a>, matched with their children, too. Daniel's vest complemented son <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-oscar/"><strong>Prince Oscar</strong></a>'s overalls, while young <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-Estelle/"><strong>Princess Estelle</strong></a> wore a mini-me version of her mom's lace Elie Saab dress. Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-madeleine/"><strong>Princess Madeleine</strong></a> and husband <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/Chris-O´-Neill/"><strong>Chris O´Neill</strong></a> with their children, <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-leonore/"><strong>Princess Leonore</strong></a> and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-nicolas/"><strong>Prince Nicolas</strong></a>. Photo: Getty Images
Princess Madeleine wore a pretty floral print dress by Erdem. Photo: Getty Images
Looking very elegant themselves, grandparents King Carl XVI Gustaf and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/queen-silvia/"><strong>Queen Silvia</strong></a> were seated next to Sofia's parents during the ceremony. Photo: Getty Images
Nestled in his mother's arms, little Prince Oscar was taking in all the action. Photo: Getty Images
The cuteness factor skyrocketed as Oscar and his cousin Alexander shared a special baby-bonding moment together. Photo: Getty Images
The look of love! The proud parents couldn't have appeared more content during the emotional ceremony. Photo: Getty Images
Baby Alexander was baptized using water from a spring on the island of Öland – a long-standing tradition – surrounded by his parents and godparents. Photo: Getty Images
Archbishop Antje Jackelen held Prince Alexander up with a smile at the Palace Chapel altar. Photo: Getty Images
Grandfather King Carl XVI Gustaf got in his own special moment with his youngest grandson. Photo: Getty Images
