Prince Harry: His best photos through the years

Since the beginning, <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-harry/"><strong>Prince Harry</strong></a>, who was born in 1984, has been a royal on the go! The ginger-haired Prince was photographed learning how to crawl at home at Kensington Palace. Photo: Tim Graham/Getty Images
A boy and his pony! Harry looked precious in striped overalls as he posed with his furry mate named Smokey at Highgrove House. Photo: Tim Graham/Getty Images
There's no buddy like a brother! Prince William lent his little brother a hand as Harry took his first steps at home in their playroom at Kensington Palace. Photo: Tim Graham/Getty Images
Harry adorably dressed up in a red goblin costume for a Nativity play at his nursery school. Photo: Tim Graham/Getty Images
Off to school. The royal looked eager to learn on his first day of school at Mrs. Mynors' Nursery School. Photo: David Levenson/Getty Images
Princess Diana held on to her young son as he stood on fence, while gazing into the distance at Highgrove. Photo: Tim Graham/Getty Images
Down he goes. The ginger-haired royal showed off his skiing skills during a family vacation to Lech, Austria. Photo: Tim Graham/Getty Images
Prince Harry had his big brother William by his side for his first day at Wetherby School. Photo: Tim Graham/Getty Images
Prince Harry cuddled close to his doting mom, the Princess of Wales, while on holiday in 1987 in Majorca, Spain. Photo: Georges De Keerle/Getty Images
Perhaps the cutest pageboy of them all? Harry walked down the aisle alongside his cousin Eleanor Fellowes at his uncle, Viscount Althorp's wedding to Victoria Lockwood. Photo: Georges DeKeerle/Getty Images
Harry enjoyed quality time with his mom Princess Diana, and brother Prince William on the Maid of the Mist during a trip to Canada's Niagara Falls. Photo: Tim Graham/Getty Images
The royal was dressed to the nines at Clarence House for the Queen Mum's 94th birthday celebration. Photo: Tim Graham/Getty Images
Harry and William accompanied their father Prince Charles on a trip to Balmoral Castle Estate. Photo: Tim Graham/Getty Images
Prince William and Prince Harry appeared to be overwhelmed by the tributes and flowers left in memory of their mother Princess Diana after her tragic death in Paris. Photo: David Brauchli/Getty Images
The royal was school-ready in his traditional Eton Tail coat for his first day of lessons at Eton College. Photo: Tim Graham/Getty Images
Harry wasn't afraid to get down and dirty playing the Eton Wall Game at his school in Berkshire. Photo: Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images
The royal received a birthday card from a Leukaemia patient named Samantha Ledster, during Harry's 2002 visit to the Great Ormond Street Hospital. Photo: Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images
Prince Harry held a small girl during a 2006 trip to the Good Shepherd home, while visiting Lesotho, where he launched his charity 'Sentebale' that means 'Forget me not' in memory of his mother Princess Diana. Photo: JOHN STILLWELL/AFP/Getty Images
Man and royal's best friend! Prince Harry befriended an adorable pup named Veyron during a visit to the charity Canine Partners Training Centre in 2010. Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth/WPA Pool/Getty Images
Fearless Harry! The daring royal and his brother held an African rock python during a visit to Botswana's Mokolodi Education Centre in 2010. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Prince Harry followed in the footsteps of his late mother visiting the The HALO Trust (a British charity that is dedicated to the removal of landmines). Photo: The HALO Trust/Getty Images
The royal looked cheery sitting at an observation post in JTAC Hill during his 2008 deployment in Afghanistan. Photo: Anwar Hussein Collection/ROTA/WireImage
Hello, it's Harry! The royal stepped onto the trading floor during the 2013 BGC Charity Day, which is in memory of individuals who died in the World Trade Centre attacks. Photo: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
After a decade of military service, Harry ended his career with the Army in July 2015. The royal said it was an honor to have served his country. Photo: Getty Images
During a break from his duties in 2008, Harry practiced his rugby skills with crew members in the desert of Southern Afghanistan. Photo: JOHN STILLWELL/AFP/Getty Images
Prince Harry for the win! The royal raced Olympic champion Usain Bolt at the University of the West Indies while visiting Jamaica in 2012. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Ice, ice baby! Harry tried out an immersion suit on the island of Spitsbergen during his North Pole preparation with the Walking with the Wounded expedition team in 2011. Photo: David Cheskin/WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Playing for charity! Prince Harry showed off his polo skills during the 2012 Sentebale Royal Salute Polo Cup in Brazil. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images For Sentebale Royal Salute
Harry was right by his older brother's side for William's 2011 nuptials to Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage
Off to the races! Prince Harry enjoyed quality time with his father Prince Charles at the 2016 Royal Ascot. Photo by Anwar Hussein/WireImage
The fun-loving royal played a game of rugby during a 2016 visit to an RFU-backed community rugby program in Alexandra Park. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
The former army vet launched his Invictus Games in 2014 for wounded service men and women. The international sporting event uses the "power of sport" with wounded and ill servicemen and women to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation, in addition to developing a better understanding of those who serve their country. Photo: Paul Thomas/Getty Images for Jaguar Land Rover
Princess Charlotte's uncle posed for a picture at the 2016 International AIDS Conference in Durban. Photo: MATTHEW KAY/AFP/Getty Images
The royal brothers laughed it up at the Diamond Jubilee, Buckingham Palace Concert in 2012. Photo: Dave Thompson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
The Prince spoke with young individuals involved in a film project during a 2015 visit to the Full Effect Youth Project in Nottingham, England. Photo: Darren Staples - WPA Pool/Getty Images
When Harry met Chewie! The royal met <i>Star Wars</i> character Chewbacca during a tour of the Star Wars sets at Pinewood studios in 2016. Photo: Adrian Dennis-WPA Pool/Getty Images
Talk about a cupcake cutie! The Prince passed out treats at the University of Canterbury, during his 2015 tour of New Zealand. Photo: Owen Humphreys - Pool /Getty Images
The royal beamed in 2016 as he met villagers in the Himalayan foothills. Harry donned a pheta turban for the visit, after being given the honor of being 'village head man.' Photo: Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images
While visiting the earthquake stricken village Bhir Kuna in Nepal, Prince William's brother received flowers from village children in 2016. Photo: Ben Birchall - Pool/Getty Images
Harry posed for a fan(tasche)tic photo with a USA Invictus Team member's moustache prior to the 2016 Invictus Games opening ceremony in Orlando, Florida. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Invictus Games
Going for the gold, literally! Harry bit Jaco van Gass's goal medal at the road cycling event during the 2016 Invictus Games. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Invictus Games
A knockout indeed! Prince Harry boxed at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park during the 2016 launch of the Heads Together campaign. Photo: Jeremy Selwyn - WPA Pool/Getty Images
A true rockstar! The british Prince joined Coldplay on stage during his 2016 Sentebale Concert held at Kensington Palace. Photo: Max Mumby/Pool/Indigo/Getty Images
