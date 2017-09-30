Evidence Prince Harry has always been the best with kids

<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-harry/"><strong>Prince Harry</strong></a> is no doubt the Prince of Hearts for kids around the world, from little ones he meets during his travels as well as his nephew and niece George and Charlotte back home. Is Harry's special bond with kids practice for when he's a dad himself? “I can’t wait for the day. So, you know, it will be fantastic," he said on <i>Good Morning America</i> in March 2016. "I've got a kid inside of me. I want to keep that. I adore kids. I enjoy everything that they bring to the party. They just say what they think." Prepare to say "Awwwww!" many times over as you click through Harry's cutest photos with kids. Photo: Getty Images
Prince Harry couldn't resist giving this adorable little man a squeeze during the swimming final at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto. Photo: Getty Images
During the Invictus Games 2017, adorable two-year-old Emily Henson couldn't resist getting her hands on Prince Harry's popcorn. Once the British royal realized he had a little food thief, he playfully kept Hayley and British Paralympian Dave Henson's little girl occupied throughout the seated volleyball match. Photo: WireImage
In July 2017, Prince Harry put his comforting skills to the test with this little boy who burst into tears during a StreetGames 'Fit and Fed' summer holiday activity session in Central Park, East Ham in London, England. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Swoon-worthy! The handsome Prince shook the hand of a bashful young girl at the World Trade Center site in NYC in 2009. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage
Harry is always the "fun uncle" to Prince George and Princess Charlotte. He kept his big brother's kids entertained during the Trooping the Color ceremony in London in June 2016. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage
Harry had some fun swinging his new friend Lerato in Maseru, Lesotho in 2014. Photo: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool /Getty Images
Prince Harry jokingly stuck his tongue out at a kid during his visit to the LCCU (Lesotho Child Counseling Unit) in Maseru, Lesotho in 2008. Photo: Michelly Rall/WireImage
Harry snuggled close to Tyrell Richards, a young patient at the Queen Elizabeth ll in Bridgetown, Barbados in January 2010. Photo: Anwar Hussein/WireImage
There was no way that Harry was going to let little Pippa out-excite him during his meeting with her and her father British double gold winner (recumbant cycling) Rob Cromey-Hawke at the Invictus Games in Orlando, Florida in 2016. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Invictus Games
Catch me if you can! Harry got on the field and gave the children a run for their money during his coaching session at the Prince's Trust Team program in eastern England in 2014. Photo: Arthur Edwards/AFP/Getty Images
Face off! Harry made faces with one of the children at the Mants'ase children's home during a visit to Lesotho in 2006. Photo: Pool/Anwar Hussein Collection/Getty Images
Prince Harry proved he is always up for a good time when dancing with two young girls in the rain during his visit to Nepal in 2016. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Harry couldn't resist the baby fever when he held Jean-Luc Jordan at the Queen Elizabeth ll hospital in Bridgetown, Barbados in 2010. Photo: Anwar Hussein/WireImage
A lucky little girl got a high five from Harry while he took a break from the Walking with the Wounded's Walk in Ludlow, England in 2015. Photo: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Say cheese! Harry played photographer with a cool kid during his visit to the Mamohato Children's Centre in Lesotho in 2015. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Sentebale
Harry and 16-year-old Relebohile 'Mutsu' Potsane embraced ahead of the children's performance at the Sentebale Concert at Kensington Palace. The young boy and the Prince first met in 2004 during Harry's first visit to Lesotho. Photo: Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Harry didn't mind a little bit of bubbles and extra air as he held on to Alex Burke during the Bravest Child Awards in September 2009. Photo: Lewis Whyld/PA Wire
Harry couldn't resist the chance to play with his little cousin Mia Tindall during the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy Match in Tetbury, England in 2016. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Prince Harry had some fun with four-year-old Sinentlantla Jacobs in Cape Town, South Africa in 2015. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage
Tickle time! Prince Harry played with two children during his visit to Maseru, Lesotho in 2014. Photo: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool /Getty Image
Harry was amazed by nine-year-old Nellie-Mai Evans during the WellChild Awards in London in 2015. Photo: Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images
It's hard to tell who loves this moment more, Harry or the little girl cheesing during their encounter at the Invictus Games in Orlando, Florida in 2016. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Invictus Games
Prince Harry shook the hands of one of the youngest concert goers ahead of the Concert for Diana at Wembley Stadium in June 2007. Photo: Anwar Hussein/WireImage
During the UK team's Invictus Games trials at University of Bath, Prince Harry found a little competitor in two-and-a-half year old Harry Phillips. The Harrys had some fun boxing and roughing it. Photo: Getty Images
Prince Harry gave a little bit of encouragement to a young burn victim at the Kanti Children's Hospital in Nepal in 2016. Photo: Adam Gerrard - Pool/Getty Images
Harry stopped to greet a small visitor during his tour of the royal navy's fleet diving squadron in Portsmouth, England in October 2007. Photo: Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images
Never one to resist competition, Harry joined a group of boys during a visit to Semonkong, Lesotho in 2010. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
No gift too small! Harry received a flower from a small child during his visit to Nepal in 2016. Photo: Ben Birchall - Pool/Getty Images
Game time! Harry took some time out of his schedule to coach tag rugby to schoolchildren at Greenfield School in Walsall, United Kingdom in 2004. Photo: Tim Graham/Getty Images
Going for a ride! Harry took four-year-old Jabby for a spin in a toy motorcycle during his visit to the Lesotho Child Counseling Unit in July 2008. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The charming Prince didn't just impress the older members of the crowd. Harry made quite the impression on a little visitor during his appearance at the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon for Heads Together training session. Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP/Getty Images
Harry wasn't afraid to let loose and show off his dance moves during his September 2016 visit to the Streetsport initiative in Aberdeen, Scotland. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved