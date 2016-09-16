Queen Letizia of Spain steps out for the opera on her birthday

Queen Letizia of Spain celebrated her 44th birthday in style! King Felipe's wife looked stunning in a little black dress with peek-a-boo lace hem as she and her husband attended opera season's opening night at Madrid's Royal Theater on September 15.

Queen Letizia was all smiles as she attended her birthday celebrations in Madrid Photo: Gtresonline.com

Letizia, who happens to share the same birth date with both Prince Harry and Prince Daniel of Sweden, enjoyed the premiere of Otello by Giuseppe Verdi at the regal venue, which is located in the Spanish city's center.

Queen Letizia donned a black Felipe Varela dress which featured a V neckline and a laced hem, which she accessorized with minimalistic earrings.

Her chic Felipe Varela dress featured an open back Photo: Gtresonline.com

During the night, Queen Letizia got a very special treat when the symphony performed a rendition of Happy Birthday in her honor.

Hoy es el cumpleaños de la Reina Letizia. ¡Felicidades!  pic.twitter.com/FJiBpTNrrV — Teatro Real (@Teatro_Real) September 15, 2016

From her vantage point in the Royal Box, the royal birthday girl looked grateful as she received a standing ovation from the audience.

After the show was over, Queen Letizia and her husband the King went backstage to congratulate the musicians, actors and crew on the performance.