Prince William and Kate Middleton head back to school: All the photos

<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-william/"><strong>Prince William</strong></a> and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kate-middleton/"><strong>Kate Middleton</strong></a> returned back to school on Friday, September 16. The royal couple visited Stewards Academy in Harlow, England to learn more about the pressures facing children as part of their Heads Together campaign, which aims to aid mental health in young people. Photo: Twitter/‏@KensingtonRoyal
The Duchess of Cambridge made a very chic entrance as she stepped out of her car – and she was clearly thrilled to be there since her most notable accessory was her huge smile. Photo by Ian Vogler - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Despite the rain, the Duchess of Cambridge looked sunny donning a label she has never worn before: Altuzarra. The mom-of-two showed off her trim figure wearing the label's blue polka-dot "Aimee" button-front dress, which features a V-neckline and slit. Kate accessorized the school look with a pair of tan heels and a matching clutch bag. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The engagement, though, got off to a shaky start as William rushed to the aid of Lord Lieutenant of Essex, Jonathan Douglas-Hughes, who tripped and fell. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The Prince, a trained air ambulance pilot, came to the rescue and helped the embarrassed and slightly shaken man to his feet. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
On her way into the school, Kate accepted a bunch of yellow roses as she and the Prince spoke with local students. Photo by Danny Martindale/WireImage
Thankfully, Kate and William had a chance to calmly chat with the Vice Lord Lieutenant during the visit. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage
The royals received a warm welcome, complete with waving flags, from the students and staff of Stewards Academy. Photo: Instagram/@kensingtonroyal
Inside, the Duke and Duchess listened to moving stories from those assisted by Heads Together and Place2Be. “My daughter is really confident on the outside but actually when it comes to exams she just buckles,” one parent shared during a discussion with the royals. Photo: Instagram/@kensingtonroyal
At one point, Prince William joked: "Sometimes I still feel like I am 16, to be honest sometimes I still act like I am 16." His wife Kate agreed, quipping: "I still think you're 16." Photo: Twitter/‏@KensingtonRoyal
The Prince also gave students an offer they couldn't refuse! "We should swap places - I can come back to school and you can do my job," he joked. Photo: Twitter/‏@KensingtonRoyal
The visit is just the latest in what is shaping up to be an exciting month for William and Kate. In about a week they will be headed to Canada with their two children George and Charlotte for a royal tour. Photo: Twitter/‏@KensingtonRoyal
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved