What will Kate Middleton pack for her Canada tour?

The Duchess of Cambridge is gearing up for another royal tour – which means the world can look forward to some more memorable fashion moments from the style icon. Kate will soon be packing her suitcase for a jam-packed nine-day excursion with her husband Prince William as they visit Canada. But what will she wear? Here are our predictions...
Kate is known for regularly recycling her wardrobe, so she is likely to rewear something from her 2011 Canada tour. Our bet is this custom-made maple-leaf hat by Sylvia Fletcher – it's the ultimate nod to her hosts. Photo: Getty images
When Kate visited Canada in 2011, she wore the Queen Mother's maple leaf brooch. It was borrowed from the Queen Elizabeth, who wore the heirloom on her 1951 tour of Canada. Her Majesty may well lend it to Kate again, to finish off one of her outfits with a touching tribute to her host country. Photo: Getty images
The queen of diplomatic dressing, Kate is most likely to sport some creations from Canadian designers. Back in 2011 for her tour of the country, the royal wore a dress from Erdem - a Canada-born, London-based designer. Kate has a gala dinner to attend on the third day of her trip and we think an exquisite Erdem gown would be perfect for the occasion. These are a few dresses from the current collection that would look great on Kate. Photo: Erdem.com
Erdem is the most well-known Canadian designer, but Kate has been known to support smaller designers in the past. The royal might opt for a design from Vancouer-based Edeline Lee. Chic and stylish, these dresses strike the perfect balance between fashionable and formal. Photo: Edelinelee.com
Sentaler is a luxury Canadian outerwear brand that is preferred by Sophie Trudeau, the wife of the Canadian Prime Minister Kate regularly sports chic, elegant coats so we can totally see her in one of these – plus, she's likely to need some sort of outerwear when the royal couple travel up North to the Yukon, where the weather will be much cooler. Photo: Sentaler.com
Continuing on the theme of outerwear, another option would be Mackage, another favourite of Sophie's. Their sophisticated coats would match Kate's style perfectly – we can totally see the royal in this chic grey number. www.mackage.com
Sophie Trudeau has been known to wear a few Lucian Matis gowns. She wore a stunning purple creation from the brand in Washington, when she attended a state dinner with the Obamas. Kate might take note from Canada's first lady and wear one of the Canada-based brand's stunning designs – these are our top picks from the current collection. Photo: Lucianmatis.com
Kate is expected to be inundated with engagements which are packed into most days, so she will be spending a lot of time on her feet – cue some comfy footwear. We love these blush pink slingbacks from Zvella, another Canada brand that Sophie wears often. Photo: zvella.com
