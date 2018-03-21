Prince Felix and Princess Claire of Luxembourg's royal wedding

Another stunning brunette joined the ranks of Europe's princesses with the wedding of <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-felix-of-luxembourg/"><strong>Prince Felix of Luxembourg</strong></a> and his German sweetheart <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/claire-lademacher"><strong>Claire Lademacher</strong></a>. Here the couple kiss after taking their vows at their civil ceremony at Villa Rothschild Kempinski on September 17, 2013 in Konigstein, Germany. Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
The couple married in front of 350 guests at the civil nuptials, which would be followed by a religious wedding days later. Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
For her special day, Claire, 28, the daughter of telecomms millionaire Hartmut Lademacher, wore a silk ivory dress with a peplum feature and knee-length hemline. She finished off her elegant outfit with aquamarine earrings. Photo: Sascha Steinbach/WireImage
Villa Rothschild Kempinski, located near Frankfurt, provided a beautifully lush backdrop for the late summer wedding. Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Guests included Felix' parents Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa, front row far right, as well as his elder brother, the heir to the Grand Ducal throne, Prince Guillaume and his wife of one year, <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-stephanie/"><strong>Princess Stephanie</strong></a>. Photo: Sascha Steinbach/WireImage
Prince Felix had a surprise honeymoon planned for after the couple's nuptials. He told a local newspaper: "It is tradition in our family that the destination of the honeymoon is a surprise for the bride, that is only revealed at the last minute before departure." Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
But before the honeymoon, and four days after their civil nups, the Prince and Princess held a religious ceremony in the South of France at the Basilique Sainte Marie-Madeleine in Saint-Maximin-La-Sainte-Baume. Photo: Grand-Ducal Court of Luxembourg via Getty Images
The magnificent Provençal wedding was attended by the likes of Monaco's Pierre Casiraghi and Belgium's Prince Laurent. Photo: Grand-Ducal Court of Luxembourg via Getty Images
The new Princess seemed blissfully happy as she and her husband exchanged rings delivered by little Prince Noah of Luxembourg. Photo: Handout/Getty Images
The couple were overjoyed as they left their wedding ceremony hand in hand as husband and wife. Photo: Getty images
They departed the ceremony followed by their adorable page boys and flower girls. Photo: Dominique Charriau/WireImage
Bathed in sunlight, Princess Claire was picture-perfect in her stunning wedding gown by Elie Saab. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
The ivory silk dress was intricately embroidered with Chantilly lace floral motifs and glimmering silver thread. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
The gown featured a 10ft flowing train with a neo baroque flower detail which continued through the length of the silk tulle veil. Photo: Dominique Charriau/WireImage
Prince Felix's wife chose a glittering floral tiara to sit atop her glossy brunette locks on her special day. She accessorized with a pair of dazzling diamond earrings, believed to be the same ones worn by Princess Stephanie of Luxembourg and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa on their wedding days, which complemented the stunning headpiece. Photo: Grand-Ducal Court of Luxembourg via Getty Images
The newlyweds' official photos, snapped inside the Couvent Royal De Saint-Maximin after their wedding ceremony. Photo: Handout/Getty Images
The bride and groom with their attendants: Prince Noah of Luxembourg, Prince Gabriel of Luxembourg, Flora Doimi de Frankopan and Katharina Doimi de Frankopan. Photo: Handout/Getty Images
