Special meetings between celebrities and royals

Idris Elba introduced his girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre to Prince Charles at the One Million Young Dinner at Buckingham Palace on December 14. Prior to the dinner, <i>The Mountain Between Us</i> actor spoke with Sky News about Prince Harry's royal engagement. “Meghan Markle, as a person, regardless of her color, is a role model,” the 45-year-old said. “As a strong woman marrying into our royal family, she’s going to be a role model for any woman.” “The point is that of course our society is one of mixed heritage and it’s nice to see Meghan within the Royal Family,” he continued. “It’s great.” Photo: Getty Images
Jessica Simpson’s five-year-old daughter Maxwell Johnson presented flowers to Princess Charlene of Monaco upon the royal’s arrival to a Paramount Pictures’ event on October 24 celebrating the return of the annual Princess Grace Awards Gala to Los Angeles. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Princess Grace Foundation-USA
Princess Tatiana Blatnik of Greece went backstage after former French First Lady Carla Bruni's performance in Athens. The royal took to Instagram after and shared: "With the beautiful and talented @carlabruniofficial after her stunning performance at Pallas in Athens last night. Of course, everything begins in Greece ;-) Athens is the first stop of Carla's world #frenchtouchtour. Thank you for your hospitality and good luck with the rest of your tour. ❤️ #love #agapi #athens #frenchtouchtour #truebeauty. We missed you @consuremmert!" Photo: Instagram/@tatianablatnik
Rita Ora spent her afternoon with both Prince Harry and Prince William at Kensington Palace. She, TV host Nick Grimshaw and the brothers met with the four finalists who will all receive the Teen Hero Award at the BBC Radio's Teen Awards on October 22. Rita shared another photo on Instagram meeting some of the kids with the younger royal and wrote: "The stories we heard are so inspiring!" Photo: Instagram/@kensingtonroyal
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene met with fellow environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio at the inaugural Monte-Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean at the Monaco Garnier Opera on September 28, 2017. Photo: Getty Images
Royalty meets Hollywood! Priyanka Chopra met with Queen Rania of Jordan in Amman to chat about the Syrian refugee crisis. The <i>Quantico</i> actress opened up about her royal meeting on social media, writing: "Queen Rania is a true inspiration. Her tireless efforts to help those in need comes straight from the heart and has always been consistent.. as a UNICEF Eminent Advocate for Children, she leads by example as is so evident by the countless programmes for children that she is involved in. She does this all with such grace and calm." Photo: Instagram/@priyankachopra
On July 13, 2017, fans of Prince Harry and Harry Styles had double the excitement when the two met at the <I>Dunkirk</I> world premiere at Odeon Leicester Square in London. Also on hand for the meet-and-greet were One Direction heartthrob Harry's co-stars in the film, Jack Lowden and Aneurin Barnard. Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Princess Eugenie had a very special visitor to the Palace. David Beckham shared this adorable photo of his daughter Harper along with her friends as they enjoyed tea with Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter in July 2017. The six-year-old wore a Cinderella costume while other friends played dress up as well. Photo: Instagram/@davidbeckham
Prince Albert hosted a bevy of television stars in Monaco for the Monte Carlo TV Festival. Throughout the few days of parties and awards ceremony, he mingled with the likes of Malin Akerman, Lucas Till, Robert Patrick, Wilmer Valderrama, Michael Weatherly and Barrett Foa. Wilmer took to Instagram to recap the events with his <i>NCIS</i> family: "A tremendous honor to have share this experience with this amazingly talented alliance of actors as we represented our CBS family at the @festivaltvmonte_carlo.. and huge gratitude to Prince Albert II of Monaco for hosting such an inspiring festival.. #FTV17 #CBSsquad" Photo: Getty Images
Sting and his wife Trudie Styler were among the guests who met with Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel at the Polar Music Prize awards ceremony in Stockholm, Sweden on June 15, 2017. Photo: Michael Campanella/Getty Images
Queen Rania caught up with old friend Naomi Campbell and Donatella Vesrace during the Fashion for Relief runway show in Cannes in May 2017. Photo: Getty Images
Princess Charlene and 50 Cent partied in 'da palace! The rapper was the special performer at the end-of-season party to celebrate Monaco as League 1 champions for the first time since the 1999-2000 season. During his visit, he hung with Princess Charlene, who he called "super cool" in the Instagram post as well as her husband Prince Albert. Photo: Instagram/@50Cent
Naomie Harris had a special meeting with Prince Albert during the opening of Monaco's first Omega store. Photo: Instagram/@naomieharris
The King of Spain met Zorro this week. Queen Letizia’s husband, Felipe, honored the Hollywood star Antonio Banderas, who is originally from Málaga, Spain, with the Franklin Institute’s “Camino Real” award on Wednesday, April 26 at the Alcala de Henares University in Madrid. The prestigious award recognizes the professional work of Spaniards who project and enhance a positive image of Spain in the United States. Photo: Casa de S.M. el Rey
Prince Philip and Kylie Minogue shared a laugh together during the singer's recent visit to Windsor Castle on April 4, 2017, where she was presented with the Britain-Australia Society Award for 2016. The pair were in high spirits during the private audience, which was held in the White Drawing Room. The Britain-Australia Society, for which the Duke has been Patron since 1970, aims to bring together people to advance the relationship between the two countries – be it through commerce, public service, education, sport, entertainment or culture. Photo: Getty Images
Getting artsy! Alexa Chung had a friendly meeting with Kate Middleton during the 2017 Portrait Gala in London. During the affair at the National Portrait Gallery, Alexa also introduced the Duchess to her father Philip. Photo: Getty Images
Tom Cruise had an animated conversation with Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip on March 8, 2017, during a dinner to mark the 75th anniversary of the Outward Bound Trust at Buckingham Palace. Photo: Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Pleased to meet you! Princess Grace's daughter Charlotte Casiraghi met Pamela Anderson at the Stella McCartney show during Paris Fashion Week on March 6, 2017. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Angelina Jolie brought all her children to meet Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni during an audience at the royal residence in Cambodia. Angelina Jolie was there to premiere her new film, <i>First They Killed My Father</i>. Seen here, Angelina and her son Maddox Jolie-Pitt paid respects to King Norodom Sihamoni. Angelina shares a deep affinity with Cambodia through her adopted son Maddox. Photo: STR/AFP/Getty Images
Princess Eugenie met Harvey Weinstein and Kelsey Grammer during the Weinstein VIP screening of <i>Lion</i> at Soho House in London. Photo: Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Prince William and Team USA swimmer Michael Phelps had an Olympic-themed introduction during the BBC Sports Personality of the Year ceremony. The Prince presented the historic Olympian with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Photo: Instagram/@kensingtonroyal
Conan O'Brien was among the guests welcomed to Norway by Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit during the Nobel Peace Prize concert. Inside Telenor Arena in Oslo, the royal family could be seen cracking up at his jokes as he hosted the lavish affair. Photo: Instagram/@detnorskekongehus
Lady Gaga got a royal welcome from Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall during the Royal Variety Performance at Hammersmith Apollo in London. Camilla joked to the Mama Monster that her grandchildren call her "Gaga." Photo: Niklas Halle'n- WPA Pool/Getty Images
Lady Gaga met Prince Charles as well during the Royal Variety Performance. Photo: Niklas Halle'n- WPA Pool/Getty Images
Pharrell Williams was happy to meet Princess Caroline of Monaco during the Chanel Metiers d'Art Show in Paris. Photo: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Princess Eugenie couldn't stop smiling when she met <i>The Matrix</i> star <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/keanu-reeves/"><strong>Keanu Reeves</strong></a> at the UNAIDS Gala during Art Basel 2016, in Switzerland. Photo: Getty Images
Connie Britton and Padma Lakshmi rubbed elbows with Crown Prince Haakon of Norway during the inaugural United Nations Development Programme Global Goals Gala in NYC. Photo: Gary Gershoff/WireImage
Queen Elizabeth welcomed Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne to Windsor Castle on December 2. There, the <i>Fantastic Beasts</i> actor was honored with the Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire award (OBE) for his services to drama. “She was asking me whether I prefer film or theater, and asked me if I enjoyed it,” the movie star told reporters after the royal encounter. Eddie, who went to school with the Queen’s grandson - Prince William, called the honor “extraordinary.” He said, “It is something that I had never thought of and it was never in my wildest imagination . . . the whole experience is incredibly humbling, and also getting to be in Windsor Castle is breathtaking, around Christmas as well with all the decorations.” Photo: Dominic Lipinski PA Wire/PA Images
Nicky Hilton had a girls' night out with Princess Beatrice of York in New York City attending a pop-up for the Italian bistrot "Irene Firenze." Photo: Instagram/@nickyhilton
A Princess and a Queen! Queen Latifah met Princess Charlene and her husband Prince Albert II of Monaco during the 2016 Princess Grace Awards in NYC. The royal couple presented the music legend with the Prince Rainier III Award for her outstanding contribution to the Arts. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Princess Grace Foundation
Shake it like Beckham! Soccer star <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/david-beckham/"><strong>David Beckham</strong></a> greeted Her Majesty with a handshake at the Queen's 2016 Young Leaders Awards held at Buckingham Palace. The hunky dad has been involved with the project that discovers, celebrates and supports exceptional young people from across the Commonwealth since 2014. Ahead of his visit, the dad-of-four wrote on social media, "It’s the second year I’ve been involved in the programme and I’m continually impressed by these inspiring young people who are running amazing projects around the world. You can follow all the action on." Photo: Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images
In May 2016 at the Met Ball, Princess Grace's granddaughter Charlotte Casiraghi was accompanied by Gucci's creative director Alessandro Michele, Dakota Johnson and Jared Leto, who all wore stand out pieces from the label. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Rod Stewart</b> was bestowed with knighthood from <b>Prince William</b> on October 11. The veteran singer, who paid tribute to his Scottish heritage wearing a pair of colorful tartan trousers, received his knighthood at Buckingham Palace in recognition of his services to music and charity. The ceremony was conducted by the Duke of Cambridge after Sir Rod was honored in the Queen's birthday honors list.  The <i>Forever Young</i> artist previously described the award as "a monumental honor.” "I've led a wonderful life and have had a tremendous career thanks to the generous support of the great British public," he said. "This monumental honor has topped it off and I couldn't ask for anything more. I thank Her Majesty and promise to wear it well." Photo: Jonathan Brady PA Wire/Press Association Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/karlie-kloss/"><strong>Karlie Kloss</strong></a> had one royal wedding date! The supermodel posted a photo on her Instagram featuring none other than <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-beatrice/"><strong>Princess Beatrice</strong></a>. The two were in France for the wedding of art collector and dealer Alberto "Tico" Mugrabi and Colby Jordan, and Karlie took the opportunity to capture the occasion. The 24-year-old captioned the snap "My wedding date." Karlie and Beatrice also took in the 2016 US Open in the same suite. Photo: Instagram/@karliekloss
The queen of the court, <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/serena-williams/"><strong>Serena Williams</strong></a>, met actual royalty at Wimbledon 2016, where she snagged a photo between <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kate-middleton/"><strong>Kate Middleton</strong></a> and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/Sophie-Wessex/"><strong>Sophie Wessex</strong></a>. Discussing the royals after her match, the tennis champion said, "It was really nice to meet with them (the Duchess and Countess). I actually didn’t know they were both here. It was really cool, we just had a chat about the matches. I was surprised - it was a good thing that I did not see that they were there, maybe I would have gotten a little nervous. But yeah, it was really cool." Photo: Facebook/Serena Williams
Friendship never ends! <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/geri-horner/"><strong>Geri Horner</strong></a> – formerly Geri Halliwell of the Spice Girls – first met Prince Charles nearly 20 years ago when she was Ginger Spice in the girl group, right. In March 2016, she reunited with her old friend at the Prince's Trust Celebrate Success Awards, left. Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/salma-hayek/"><strong>Salma Hayek</strong></a> and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/Queen-Rania/"><strong>Queen Rania of Jordan</strong></a> came together in NYC for a very important cause. The two ladies took the stage side-by-side during the Global Citizen Festival for the second year in a row to discuss ways to end the world's challenges by 2030. Photo: Matthew Eisman/WireImage
Queen Rania of Jordan and Jennifer Lopez were two brunette beauties as they attended the UN Foundation’s Gender Equality Discussion at The Four Seasons Restaurant on September 25, 2015 in New York City. Photo: Getty images
All eyes were on Charlotte Casiraghi as she joined Kate Moss and Anna Wintour in the front row at the Gucci show in September 2014 for the first day of Milan Fashion Week. Photo: Getty images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1cara-delevigne/"><strong>Cara Delevigne</strong></a> shook hands with <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/duchess-of-cornwall/"><strong>Camilla</strong></a> at an event to save elephants in the summer of 2013. Photo: Getty Images
At the same event, Cara had a good laugh with Prince Charles. Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/Princess-Madeleine/"><strong>Princess Madeleine</strong></a> mingled with Hollywood at the World Childhood Foundation USA Thank You Gala, including actress Malin Akerman. Taking to her Facebook, the Swedish royal wrote, "It was an honor to celebrate all the advocates, supporters and friends who further my mother's mission to ensure that every child has a happy and safe childhood free of abuse and exploitation." Photo: Michael Stewart/Getty Images for Wold Childhood Foundation
A longer-haired <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/benedict-cumberbatch/"><strong>Benedict Cumberbatch</strong></a> chatted with <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-edward/"><strong>Prince Edward</strong></a> at the Queen's garden party in June 2013. Photo: Getty Images
Victoria Beckham was in awe of Jordan’s stunning Queen Rania, tweeting a photograph of the pair with the caption: "Beautiful, inspiring mother, @QueenRania of Jordan. #globalgoals #UNGA #action2015 @UNAIDS." Photo: Twitter/@VictoriaBeckham
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/angelina-jolie/"><strong>Angelina Jolie</strong></a> had the privilege of meeting Queen Elizabeth in October 2014 when she received honorary damehood for her efforts to combat sexual violence in global war zones. Photo: Getty Images
Now this is not something you see every day - Adele and Jamie Oliver saying Merry Christmas in Swedish, flanked by Princess Madeleine of Sweden and her husband Christopher O'Neill. Photo: Getty images
During William and Kate's Los Angeles visit in 2011, <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/nicole-kidman/"><strong>Nicole Kidman</strong></a> was able to meet the couple at the BAFTA party. Photo: Getty Images
The boys of <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/one-direction/"><strong>One Direction</strong></a> were on their best behavior to meet Kate Middleton at The Royal Variety Performance at the London Palladium in November 2014. Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/Sylvester-Stallone/"><strong>Sylvester Stallone</strong></a>'s 70th birthday celebration was a knockout to say the least. The <i>Rocky</i> star was joined by <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-albert/"><strong>Prince Albert</strong></a> at his birthday celebration held at Monte-Carlo’s La Trattoria restaurant. The Hollywood actor captioned a photo shaking hands with the royal: “I would like to thank the gracious Prince Albert of Monaco [sic] and his wonderful people for making us feel so welcome on my birthday in his fantastic country.” Photo: Instagram/@officialslystallone
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/simon-cowell/"><strong>Simon Cowell</strong></a> was wearing one of his trademark looks – an unbuttoned white shirt – as he joined singer Leona Lewis, the Prince of Wales and the <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/duchess-of-cornwall/"><strong>Duchess of Cornwall</strong></a>. Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/Princess-Olympia/"><strong>Princess Olympia</strong></a> and her mom <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-marie-chantal/"><strong>Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece</strong></a> joined actress Emma Watson in the front row of the Valentino show during Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Lebron James seemed genuinely stoked for when he got to meet William and Kate when they took in their first NBA game in December 2014. Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/patrick-stewart/"><strong>Patrick Stewart</strong></a> waited his turn (after J.Crew Creative Director Jenna Lyons) to speak with the most famous woman in the room. Photo: Getty Images
Even one of the biggest pop stars in the world — <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/madonna/"><strong>Madonna</strong></a>— curtsied for Queen Elizabeth in 2002. Photo: Getty Images
This could have been the world's best hip hop group! <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kanye-west/"><strong>Kanye West</strong></a> and Sean 'P Diddy' Combs hung with <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-william/"><strong>Prince William</strong></a> and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-harry/"><strong>Prince Harry</strong></a> in 2007. Photo: Getty Images
Charlotte Casiraghi arrived to the premiere of <i>Lagerfeld/i> with the man himself. Photo: Getty images
HBC meets HRH: Helena Bonham Carter broke out into a wide grin while greeting the Queen at the Dramatic Arts event in 2014. Photo: Getty Images
Hollywood and royalty collided at The MONSE SS17 runway show sponsored by TAG Heuer. Christina Ricci, Zosia Mamet, Princess Olympia of Greece, and Britt Maren posed for a fun fashion week photo together in New York City. Photo: Thos Robinson/Getty Images for TAG Heuer
Jennifer Garner and Duchess Kate were two beautiful brunettes at the 2011 BAFTA Brits To Watch event in L.A. Photo: Getty Images
Uma Thurman and Kate seemed like good friends at the Buckingham Palace's Dramatic Arts soiree in February 2014. Photo: Getty Images
Sting with his wife Trudie Styler and Gwyneth Paltrow were on hand at an event Prince Charles threw in 2006. Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/jay-z/"><strong>Jay Z</strong></a> and Beyonce met William and Kate when the couple attended a Brooklyn Nets - Cleveland Cavaliers game in December 2014. Photo: Getty Images
The Prince of Wales chatted with a demure <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/rita-ora/"><strong>Rita Ora</strong></a> at The Prince's Trust Celebrate Success Awards at London Palladium in March 2016. Photo: Getty Images
Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson also had a chance to chat with the Duchess during her 2011 visit to Los Angeles. Photo: Getty Images
Prince Charles greeted <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/dame-judy-dench/"><strong>Dame Judy Dench</strong></a> during a reception at St. James's Palace for British Oscar winners. Photo: Getty Images
Natalie Portman and Scarlet Johansson greeted the Duchess of Cornwall in 2008 as they premiered their film <i>The Other Boleyn Girl</i>. Photo: Getty Images
Olympic gold medalist Missy Franklin looked pleased to greet Prince Harry in 2013. Photo: Getty Images
Kevin Spacey was awarded an honorary CBE (Commander of the British Empire) medal for services to drama by Prince Charles in 2010. Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/sam-smith/"><strong>Sam Smith</strong></a> was greeted by the Duchess of Cornwall during the reception for British Oscar winners in central London. Photo: Getty Images
Movie director <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/guy-ritchie/"><strong>Guy Ritchie</strong></a> and his wife Jacqui Ainsley greeted Prince Charles like old friends at a reception for the Prince's Trust Invest in Futures Gala Dinner in February 2016. Photo: Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge met Oscar winner <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/reese-witherspoon/"><strong>Reese Witherspoon</strong></a> at a Los Angeles party in July 2011. Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/cate-blanchett/"><strong>Cate Blanchett</strong></a> met Prince Charles at a screening for her movie <i>Charlotte Gray</i> in 2002. Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/dame-helen-mirren/"><strong>Helen Mirren</strong></a> spoke to Queen Elizabeth, whom she famously channeled in an Oscar-winning role for the 2006 biopic <i>The Queen</i>. Photo: Getty Images
Charlie's Angels! Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu posed with the Prince at the premiere of their film in London in 2000. Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/jennifer-lopez/"><strong>Jennifer Lopez</strong></a> was the perfect daughter and brought her mother Guadalupe to meet the Duke and Duchess at the party in 2011. Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/leonardo-dicaprio/"><strong>Leonardo Dicaprio</strong></a> joined <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-eugenie/"><strong>Princess Eugenie</strong></a> and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-beatrice/"><strong>Princess Beatrice</strong></a> for a pic at <i>The Aviator</i> premiere in 2004. Photo: Getty Images
