Kate Middleton style: All of her royal tour outfits in Canada

<b>Day 8</B> Holding Princess Charlotte's hand, the Duchess of Cambridge looked effortlessly stylish in a stunning Catherine Walker cream coat as she prepared to board a seaplane to head home with Prince William and the children. The royal accessorized the simple yet elegant coat with a pair of cream pumps and a maple leaf brooch which originally belonged to Queen Elizabeth. Photo: PA
To go sailing in Victoria Harbour on the last day of the Canada tour, Kate opted for her fave skinny jeans, white tennis shoes and a parka from Troy London. Photo: PA
To start the last day of the tour, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in a chic blazer and jeans from Zara, an H&M top and block-heeled tweed shoes from J Crew for a visit to the Cridge Centre, a charity focusing on social care and domestic violence among other issues. Photo: PA
<b>Day 7</B> On island of of Haida Gwaii, British Columbia, Kate looked effortlessly stylish wearing a mixture of British and Canadian labels. The Duchess paired her Canadian brand Smythe blazer with an ivory blouse from Somerset by Temperley and Zara skinny jeans. Photo: PA
To go fishing later in the day, the royal wore a cozy cable knit sweater by Really Wild Clothing. Photo: PA
<b>Day 6</b> Kate Middleton looked effortlessly stylish for Princess Charlotte’s debut royal engagement. The mom-of-two stepped out with her family wearing a See by Chloé pointelle-knit cotton-blend dress for a children's party held for military families at Victoria’s Government House. Kate paired the feminine fit-and-flare frock, which features a ruffled collar and cuffs, with her trusty Monsoon Fleur Espadrille Wedges. Photo: Chris Jackson / PA Wire/Press Association Images
<b>Day 5</b> The Duchess was fifty shades of grey and stylish changing into her second look of the day for her visit to Carcross and Montana Mountain. Kate traded her red Carolina Herrera coat for a more casual look wearing a ribbed sleeve sweater wrap by Canadian label Sentaler, which she paired with blue skinny jeans, brown suede cowboy boots and earrings by Yukon designer Shelley Macdonald. Photo: Dominic Lipinski / PA Wire/Press Association Images
Lady in red! Kate kept it warm and chic in a red Carolina Herrera coat as she made her arrival to the MacBride Museum in Whitehorse. Photo: Dominic Lipinski / PA Wire/Press Association Images
<b>Day 4</B> For the last engagement of the day, the Duchess of Cambridge recycled a much-loved emerald green trench coat for her arrival in Yukon, stepping off the airplane with Prince William dressed warmly against the chilly weather. The royal looked effortlessly stylish in the Hobbs 'Persephone' trench coat, which she first wore to a St Patrick's Day Parade in England back in 2014. She accompanied the coat, which originally retailed at around $360, with simple cream heels, a favorite nude clutch and and a maple leaf tartan scarf which she carried neatly over one arm. Photo: Getty Images
Green was the color for Kate during day four of her Canadian royal tour. The Duchess made a stylish arrival in a bespoke version of the emerald green Pocket watch-appliqué crepe midi dress dress by Dolce & Gabbana while she and William stepped out at the University of British Columbia Okanagan. Royal style watchers can get their own version of the dress for $3,545 at <a href="http://www.matchesfashion.com/us/products/1065938?country=USA&LGWCODE=1065938000005;104033;6167&visitor_id=v3_3b4ab4c2-84fa-11e6-a413-00163ef106fd&gclid=Cj0KEQjwsai_BRC30KH347fjksoBEiQAoiaqsUttwm17YwV9-sMEV8c_FS5sIPun-j1OKfifJlfWzisaAobG8P8HAQ&qxjkl=tsid%3A75618%7Ccid%3A275295246%7Cagid%3A17618769966%7Ctid%3Apla-58450518566%7Ccrid%3A66843440046%7Cnw%3Ag%7Crnd%3A15662001437836613944%7Cdvc%3Ac%7Cadp%3A1o4/"><strong>Matches Fashion</strong></a>. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
<B>Day Three</B> At a Monday evening reception held in her and Prince William's honor at Government House in Victoria, Duchess Kate wowed in a red Preen creation with an asymmetrical neckline. The beautiful tea-length frock is the British brand’s Finella Midi Dress, and has a price tag of $1715. Kate accessorized with Queen Elizabeth's diamond maple leaf brooch, a red suede Miu Miu clutch and matching stilettos. Her hair was tied in a low chignon, letting the dress take center stage. Photos: Getty Images
<B>Day Three</B> The Duchess dressed for the rainy weather that greeted the royal couple in Bella Bella. Kate mastered laid-back chic in cream jacket from Holland and Holland, which she paired with black skinny jeans from one of her fave high street shops, Zara, and a pair of brown knee-high boots. She finished off the look with a pair of earrings from Canadian-born designer Pippa Small. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Day Two</B> Kate greeted crowds in Vancouver wearing a custom red and white broderie anglaise Alexander McQueen dress. She further paid tribute to Canada's flag with matching red pumps and a small Miu Miu clutch. Photo: © Getty Images
<b>Day One</B> The Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Canada wearing one of her favorite designers, Jenny Packham. Kate paired her royal blue dress with a matching maple leaf-adorned Lock & Co hat, tanzanite earrings, nude Gianvito Rossi pumps, LK Bennett clutch and Queen Elizabeth's stunning diamond maple leaf brooch. Photo: Getty Images
