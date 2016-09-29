Kate Middleton proves she is a 'typical mom' when dealing with a rowdy kid in Canada

Kate Middleton is always on mommy duty, even when she is off. The mommy-of-two had her hands full with one of the tiny chefs during Tuesday's visit to the Mission Hill Winery in Kelowna. While many were eager to meet the Duchess and Prince William, 34, during the event, one little chef was not.

Kate helped a little chef keep his cool during the photo op Photo: PA

ALL THE BEST PHOTOS FROM THE ROYAL TOUR

Alison Love, who is a board member of the Okanagan Chef's Association, recounted the moment when Kate, 34, sprung into action to help a little boy who was on the move during picture time. "There was a little one sitting beside Kate and he kept squirming off his chair and she kept lifting him up and putting him back on his chair, Alison tells HELLO!. "It was quite cute, but funny to watch – up, down, up, down."

Alison says that it was in that moment that she realized that the Duchess is just a "typical mom" and admitted that the experience reinforced how the royal couple is so "approachable."

Kate and William visited the Mission Hill Winery on day four of their tour Photo: PA

See Kate channel Sophie Trudeau during royal tour

"She didn’t sit there, watching the little one wander off. She wanted to make sure that he was in the photo because obviously he had been placed there on purpose and someone was waiting to see his photo with the Royal Family!"

Kate and William had a full fourth day before heading off to the winery. Prince George and Princess Charlotte's parents visited University of British Columbia Okanagan where the royal pair commemorated the university's 100-year anniversary and the campus' 10-year anniversary with the unveiling of a plaque and viewed an art installation.

Will, Kate, George and Charlotte arrived in Canada on Saturday Photo: Christopher Morris / Hello! Canada

During their trip, Will and Kate were presented with gifts by the Okanagan Grand Chief Stewart Phillip before taking the time out to meet with student leaders of the university.

William, Kate, George and Charlotte all arrived in Canada as part of their eight-day tour on September 24.