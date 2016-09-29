Prince George and Princess Charlotte are mesmerized by balloons and animals at royal playdate in Canada

Balloons, bubbles and royals, oh my! Day six of the royal tour Canada marked a royal first for Princess Charlotte. The one-year-old stepped out for her first public engagement in Victoria, Canada joined by her big brother Prince George and parents, Kate Middleton and Prince William.

Photo: Emily Nash for HELLO!

The family was in attendance for a children’s party held for military families at the Government House. The Cambridge tots stole the show, showing off their outgoing personalities and speaking in public.

Like her stylish mother, Charlotte looked sharp for her royal engagement debut. The Princess donned a light blue handsmocked dress by Pepa & Co., which she paired with a navy button down cardigan and matching Mary Jane shoes. Pepa Gonzalez, the founder of Pepa & Co., expressed her excitement to HELLO! of seeing the royal in her threads yet again. "We are delighted that the Duchess of Cambridge has selected our brand Pepa & Co again for the Royal Tour. Princess Charlotte looks so adorable in the classic handsmocked dress which is a traditional and quintessentially English style," she says. "The clothing selected is very appropriate to suit the occasion."

Photo: Chris Jackson / PA Wire/Press Association Images

Charlotte, who was carried into the festive affair, which featured miniature horses and puppets, made a beeline to a colorful balloon arch after being carried in by mom, Kate. George's little sister attempted to lift the arch much to her parents' amusement. While playing with the balloons, the adorable Princess was overheard saying, “Pop!” along with “Dada,” as she called out for William.

The Duke asked his daughter, “Would you like a balloon, Charlotte?" as he scooped her up into his arms. The couple’s little girl wasn’t the only member of the family enjoying the activities. George took in the petting zoo and hopped onto a pony with the help of his dad. The cheeky royal also got his hands on an orange bubble gun, which he used to spray his sister and father.

Photo: Chris Jackson / PA Wire/Press Association Images

A group of military families, totaling 24 children and 24 adults from the Military Family Resource Centre, were invited to join the royal youngsters at the event, which Kensington Palace described as a "morning of surprises.”

Photo: Chris Jackson / PA Wire/Press Association Images

Prior to the outing, a palace spokesperson said: "The Duke and Duchess are really pleased to have this opportunity to introduce their children to Canada and it's great that they have the chance to play with other children while they are here."

This was George and Charlotte's second high-profile appearance during the tour. Royal watchers first saw the Duke and Duchess’ children on Saturday, September 24 as they disembarked from an airplane after touching down in Victoria.

