Prince Harry breaks royal protocol to hug terminally ill child, jokes that his big brother William is 'embarrassing'

While his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton recover from their royal tour of Canada, Prince Harrystepped out on Monday for an inspiring evening. The 32-year-old attended the WellChild Awards in London to celebrate the courage of ill children and those who care for them.

The ginger-haired royal met with a number of children, who are supported by the national charity, WellChild, of which he is a patron. Harry was particularly taken by one young boy, Ollie Carroll of Cheshire, that he broke royal protocol.

Prince Harry was warmly embraced by five-year-old Ollie Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas / PA Wire/Press Association Images

Prince George’s uncle befriended the five-year-old, who suffers from the terminal disorder Battens Disease, at the awards. Ollie, whose genetic condition has affected his motor skills, mustered up the strength to embrace the royal with a warm hug.

Ollie's mother, Lucy Carroll , sweetly looked on and told Harry: “You know, not every one gets a hug. You are very lucky indeed.”

Following the encounter, Lucy admitted, “Ollie isn't actually aware of who Harry is but just reacted instinctively to the way he was talking and interacting with him. He is brilliant with kids and just very natural.” She added, “He was very privileged as Ollie cannot use his legs but he just used his strength to stand up and hug him. I felt really proud of Ollie - and of Harry too!”

Prince Harry and Jessica Davis both joked that their older brothers, both named William, are 'embarassing' Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas / PA Wire/Press Association Images

Ollie wasn’t the only child the British royal formed a bond with. While out at the event, Harry found common ground with a young girl named Jessica Davis, who was being award the Young Hero award for caring for her mother Paula, who suffers from MS, and her autistic brother William.

The ten-year-old, who painted a drawing for Harry, told the Prince that her older brother William can sometimes be embarrassing, to which he laughingly replied, “I have an older brother called William, and he's embarrassing all the time!”

The British royal is in awe of these children Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas / PA Wire/Press Association Images

Also in attendance for the inspirational night was singer Sir Rod Stewart. During the evening, the royal congratulated the year's winners in a moving speech. Harry also expressed his joy at meeting the seriously ill children in a series of tweets posted to KensingtonRoyal’s Twitter account.

"The ‪#WellChildAwards is one of those moments in life when you are left in awe at the strength of human character,” the royal said."Watching these young people face challenges with such determination, positivity and good humour never fails to take my breath away."

Harry added, "I am so fortunate to have had the chance of meeting you all and so proud to be associated with this fantastic charity.

