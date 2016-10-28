Crown Princess Mary gets sporty and more royal highlights

Crown Princess Mary got sporty during a visit to the Sondre School in Roedby, Denmark where she discussed the "State of Population Report 2016." The reports focus on the living conditions for ten-year-old girls all around the globe. Photo: PA Images
Lady Charlotte, the daughter of the Duke of Wellington, had her husband Alejandro Santo Domingo by her side as she co-hosted the DKMS 2016 Blood Ball at Diamond Horseshoe in NYC. Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
Queen Maxima looked delighted to greet the people of Almelo during her regional visit to Almelo and Northeast Twente. Photo: Robin Utrecht ABACA/PA Images
Queen Letizia of Spain looked chic in this all black number as she attended several audiences at Zarzuela Palace in Madrid. Photo: PA Images
Crown Princess Mette-Marit got tecchy as she tried VR goggles during Oslo Innovation Week. Photo: PA Images
Princess Charlene of Monaco looked truly regal wearing a Christian Dior Couture embroidered white silk dress at the 2016 Princess Grace Awards Gala, named after her late mother-in-law, in New York City. Photo: Getty Images for Princess Grace Awards Gala
“It means the world to us, because [my mom] really wanted to do something for young emerging artists and theater dance and film and she was never able to do it,” Prince Albert said of the Princess Grace Foundation at the awards gala, which was hosted by supermodel Naomi Campbell, left. “The fact that her legacy goes on in that way and that these very talented young artists, most have them have moved on to great careers... is a great satisfaction for all of us at the Foundation.” Photo: Getty Images for Princess Grace Awards Gala
Upon her arrival to New York's Cipriani 25 Broadway, where the Princess Grace Gala was held, the Monaco royal was presented with a bouquet of flowers by Giselle Paulson. Photo: Van Tine Dennis/ABACA ABACA USA/PA Images
Hollywood and royalty collided at the gala, which was presented by Christian Dior Couture. Princess Charlene posed for a photo with actress Queen Latifah, who was honored with the Prince Rainier III Award. Photo: Getty Images for Princess Grace Awards Gala
Queen Rania of Jordan and Queen Mathilde made a powerful, stylish duo visiting the Jordan River Foundation showroom during the Belgian royal's visit to the country. Photo: Instagram/@queenrania
Princess Olympia donned her New York Rangers hockey gear for a Sunday game with her family. Alongside the Instagram photo, the Greek royal admitted, "Number one fan over here." Photo: Instagram/@olympiagreece
The Duke of Cambridge gave high-fives to local children during a visit to the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders Regimental Museum at Scotland's Stirling Castle. Photo: Mark Runnacles PA Wire/PA Images
Prince William, who is known as the Earl of Strathearn in Scotland, was presented with the Keys to Stirling Castle by the Hereditary Keeper of the Castle. Discussing the importance of the Argylls Museum at the castle, the royal said: "We are the guardians of that memory, of their contribution and of their sacrifices." Photo: Mark Runnacles PA Wire/PA Images
Pierre Casiraghi attended the Rolex Middle Sea Race with the Maserati Multi70 in Malta. Photo: Piovanotto Marco/ABACA ABACA/PA Images
The Spanish monarchs, King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, stepped out in the province of Asturias, northern Spain to attend the Princess of Asturias Awards Concert on October 20 (left) followed by the awards ceremony (right) the next day. Photos: Andrews Archie/ABACA ABACA/PA Images
Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway stepped out with their daughter Princess Ingrid Alexandra to raise money for the Norwegian Red Cross. Photo: Instagram/@detnorskekongehus
Queen Letizia received a kiss from a royal admirer, while visiting the Oscos region winner of the Exemplary villages Award during the 2016 Princess of Asturias Awards. Photo: Royal-ES Dana Press Photos/PA Images
The Spanish Queen chatted with craftswomen at Santa Eulalia de Oscos, Asturias, Spain, during her visit to the region, which was awarded the 2016 Exemplary Town of Asturias Award. Photo: Andrews Archie ABACA/PA Images
Queen Jetsun of Bhutan and her husband King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck paid their respects to the late King Bhumibol of Thailand, three days after his death in his native country. Sharing a photo from their trip on her Instagram account, the mom-of-one wrote, "16 October 2016, Bangkok, Thailand: 'To the Incomparable, Visionary and Most Precious Jewel King, the King of Thailand, who attained Parinirvana, I would like to offer my deepest respect, and my heartfelt prayers. May Your Majesty always be born as Dharma Raja, to the benefit of all sentient beings.'" Photo: Instagram/@ her_majesty_queen_of_bhutan
A kilt-wearing Prince Charles sealed a cask while visiting the Isle of Harris Distillery, which he officially opened in Tarbert on the Isle of Harris. Photo: Andrew Milligan PA Wire/PA Images
Princess Olympia of Greece got a lift from her younger brother Prince Alexios on the streets of Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood after eating "tooo many tacos." Photo: Instagram/@olympiagreece
Smile! Queen Letizia snapped selfies with royal fans during a meet and greet as she arrived for a meeting with the Spain Mental Health Confederation in Madrid. Photo: PA
Queen Rania of Jordan shared a tender moment with husband King Abdullah II, holding his hand during the official ceremony of 'Peace of Westphalia Prize' in Germany. The King was awarded with the Peace of Westphalia Prize for his "peace-making efforts and role in promoting global security and stability." Photo: Instagram/@queenrania
Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark suffered a spinal fracture on October 13 during a private event at a gym. The dad-of-four cracked a bone in his cervical spine while jumping on a trampoline. Though he will have to wear a neck brace for the next 12 weeks, the royal is expected to make a full recovery. However, because of the incident, Frederik had to pull out of a reception for the Danish Olympic athletes on October 14. At the gathering, the Crown Prince's mother, Queen Margrethe II addressed her son's absence saying Frederik was currently “blue and yellow and green and red and white too.” “Jumping on a trampoline when you are close to 50,” the monarch told guests, “perhaps it’s not surprising when something goes wrong.” Though she added, "But he did it with the best of intentions." Photo: Chris Christophersen/dana press Dana Press Photos/PA Images
Kensington Palace responded to <i>The Sun</i>’s claims that Prince Harry was “furious” at the treatment of hundreds of British soldiers who are being investigated for war crimes. The royal’s communications secretary denied the report in a statement on October 17 saying, “Prince Harry is passionate about work to support veterans and it will be a cause he champions for the rest of his life. He will always have been proud to have worn an Army uniform and knows first-hand the sacrifices servicemen and women make to protect their country.” “Prince Harry was painted positively by the paper in this story, but thinks it’s only fair that people know the facts. He has not expressed views on this topic to anyone and he does not believe it would have been appropriate for a member of The Royal Family to have done so,” the statement added. “Prince Harry does not comment on issues like this because to do so would actually undermine his ability to support veterans both in the U.K. and overseas.” Photo: Jane Barlow PA Wire/Press Association Images
Princess Märtha Louise of Norway reunited with her estranged husband Ari Behn at the 2016 Oslo Horse Show to watch their daughters take part in a competition. The pair's public meet-up comes just a few months after the royal revealed in August that she and her husband – with whom she shares Maud, 13, Leah, 11, and seven-year-old Emma – would be divorcing after 14 years of marriage. Photo: Vegard Wivestad Groett / NTB Scanpix
Prior to reuniting with her ex, Martha Louise was supported by her brother Crown Prince Haakon and sister-in-law Crown Princess Mette-Marit, seen with their arms raised in the center of this photo, as she competed in the Oslo Horse Show. The Princess' relatives cheered as she saddled up on her horse. Photo: Ruud, Vidar Scanpix Norway/Press Association Images
Princess Beatrice had a fun Friday night with friend Holly Branson as the duo watched Justin Bieber perform at the O2 Arena in London with Justin's manager Scooter Braun. Scooter posted a video of the concert and tagged the ladies along with some other pals. Photo: PA
Princess Beatrice's look on October 13 was the cat's meow! The British royal stepped out in a cat costume for Unicef UK's Halloween Ball, which raises funds for the organization's work for Syrian children in danger. Photo: Dominic Lipinski PA Wire/Press Association Images
Queen Rania of Jordan couldn't help but smile as she chatted with adorable kids at the Children's Mobile Museum in Al Khansa'a School for Girls in Jerash. Photo: Balkis Press / ABACA ABACA/PA Images
Prince William honored the late President John F. Kennedy at Buckingham Palace on October 13 during a reception marking the 50th anniversary of the Kennedy Memorial Trust. “My grandmother would very much like me to pass on some words to all of you,” the Duke of Cambridge said in a speech. “In 1965, my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen inaugurated the memorial to President Kennedy, which stands at Runnymede, on land bequeathed by her to the people of the United States." “Her Majesty spoke that day of the extent to which we recognized what President Kennedy had already accomplished, and of the high hopes that rode with him, in a future that was not to be," he added. "So I am honored, half a century on, to be here this evening and pay tribute to a man whom my family continues to hold in the highest esteem.” Photo: Frank Augstein PA Wire/Press Association
Queen Rania of Jordan was a hit with the kids during her visit to the Children's Mobile Museum at Al Khansaa Secondary School for Girls in Jerash, Jordan on October 10th. Photo: Balkis Press/ABACAPRESS.COM
Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia are following in their stylish mom, Queen Letizia's footsteps. The young royals showed off their fashion credentials wearing Carolina Herrera coats for Spain's National Day celebrations. Photo: Acero/AlterPhotos/ABACA USA ABACA/PA Images
A royal family affair! King Felipe and Queen Letizia along with their daughters (Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia) attended a military parade in Madrid for Spain's National Day on October 12. Photo: BR Dana Press Photos/PA Images
Princesses Sofia and Leonor kept dry from the rain, toting umbrellas to the parade in Madrid. Photo: Royal-ES Dana Press Photos/PA Images
The sky was the limit for <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-tatiana/"><strong>Princess Tatiana</strong></a> who enjoyed a fun-filled day in NYC. Photo: Instagram/@tatianablatnik
Queen Elizabeth's son and the Duchess of Cornwall attended the opening of Prince Charles' new restaurant and gift shop in Ballater, Scotland. The venture, which is named the Rothesay Rooms, is focused on attracting visitors to the area plus training young individuals in the kitchen. Photo: Jane Barlow PA Wire/Press Association Images Dat
While her husband King Willem-Alexander met with Kate Middleton in the Netherlands, his wife Queen Maxima visited her hometown Buenos Aires as part of her work as the United Nations Secretary General's Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development. Photo: Picture by Patrick van Katwijk DPA/PA Images
Prince William showed a patient his teeth during a visit to the Step into Health military employment program at Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital. Photo: Adrian Dennis PA Wire/Press Association Images
Leka II, Crown Prince of Albania, 34, married actress Elia Zaharia in a ceremony attended by guests including Queen Sofia of Spain. The bride looked like a fairytale princess in an embroidered lace-sleeved gown and delicate tiara for her big day, held at the Palace of Brigades in Tirana, Albania. Photo: Albert Nieboer/RPE
The bride gave her new husband the Crown Prince a sweet kiss after the ceremony. Photo: Albert Nieboer/ RPE
The newlywed Crown Prince – grandson of King Zog I of the Albanians, who was exiled in 1939 – and his Princess posed with the wedding party after the ceremony. Photo: Albert Nieboer/ RPE
Royal selfie time! Artist Tanja Ritterbex snaps a self-portrait for posterity with King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands at the Royal Palace of Amsterdam. Photo: BR/Dana Press Photos/PA Images
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark curtsied as she greeted mother-in-law Queen Margrethe at the opening of the Parliament at Christiansborg Palace. Photo: PA
The Danish royals – Princess Benedikte, Prince Joachim and Princess Marie, back row, and Crown Princess Mary, Crown Prince Frederik and Queen Margrethe, front –seemed to be seeing the funnier side of things at the opening of the Parliament at Christiansborg Palace. Photo: Chris Christophersen/Dana Press Photos/PA Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/king-carl-gustaf/"><strong>King Carl XVI Gustaf</strong></a> and<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/queen-silvia/"><strong> Queen Silvia of Sweden</strong></a> enjoyed a black tie dinner with German president Joachim Gauck and Daniela Schadt during the royals' stay in Berlin. Photo: Maja Hitij / DPA/PA Images
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark leaned in – literally! – as she visited the Teknisk Skole to hear about their implementation of the Mary Foundation's Network program. Picture by: Soren Steffen / Dana Press Photos/PA Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/queen-letizia/"><strong>Queen Letizia</strong></a> was presented with flowers during the opening of this year's vocational training course at a secondary school in Madrid. Photo: Miguel Navalpotro / Dana Press Photos/PA Images
A round of applause for King Carl Gustaf of Sweden and Queen Slivia as they held a press conference at Elbphilharmonie concert hall in Hamburg, Germany. Photo: Daniel Reinhardt / DPA/PA Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/queen-maxima/"><strong>Queen Maxima</strong></a> mingled at the European nursing for elderly conference in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk / DPA/PA Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/queen-rania/"><strong>Queen Rania</strong></a> checked out one of the pieces during the Jordan River Foundation’s (JRF) 21st annual handicrafts <i>Dahnoon</i> exhibition at the organization's main showroom in Amman, Jordan. Photo: Balkis Press / ABACA / ABACA/PA Images
Queen Maxima was greeted by an equally stylish young spectator as she arrived at the Het Loo Palace Museum in Apeldoorn, Netherlands. Photo: Robin Utrecht / ABACA/PA Images
Queen Rania, right, traveled to Berlin, Germany were she sat with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the President of the Federation of German Industry (BDI) Ulrich Grillo during the 2016 Day of German Industry conference. Photo: Fabrizio Bensch / DPA/PA Images
Crown Princess Victoria met with a little visitor during the 20th anniversary celebrations of the Oland Harvest Festival in Borgholm, Sweden. Photo: Suvad Mrkonjic / TT / TT News Agency/Press Association Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-victoria/"><strong>Princess Victoria</strong></a> took plenty of time for her meet and greet at the 20th anniversary celebrations of the Oland Harvest Festival. Photo: Sven Lindwall/EXP/TT / TT News Agency/Press Association Images
Queen Maxima looked stylish as she attended the Future of Finance conference organized by FMO the Dutch Development Bank in Katwijk, the Netherlands. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk
Queen Letizia of Spain and husband King Felipe VI received the Rio 2016 Paralympic medalists at El Pardo Palace in Madrid. Photo: Archie Andrews/ABACAPRESS.COM
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/queen-letizia/"><strong>Queen Letizia of Spain</strong></a> took a selfie with two visitors during the Red Cross fundraising day in Madrid. Photo: Fotografos/Geisler-Fotopress / DPA/PA Images
Sophie Wessex was greeted by her family – Prince Edward and their children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn – as she arrived at Buckingham Palace after completing her charity bike ride from Edinburgh to London in support of The Duke of Edinburgh's Award. Photo: Anwar Hussein EMPICS Entertainment
All Fashion Week-ed out! After an action packed week of style in Paris, Princess Grace's granddaughter Pauline Ducruet shared this exhausted snap as she headed "back to school". Photo: instagram/ @paulinedcrt
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-harry/"><strong>Prince Harry</strong></a> was all smiles with Inspirational Child Award winner Ollie Carroll, who also received a special hug from the Prince during the WellChild Awards in London. Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas PA Wire/Press Association Images
Queen Sonja of Norway and artist Magne Furuholmen presented <i>Texture</i>, their collaborative art series of ten prints produced to support The Queen Sonja Print Award at London's Paul Stolper gallery. Photo: Doug Peters/EMPICS
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands attended the 10th anniversary of the Stichting Piezo nonprofit organization. Photo: Robin Utrecht/ABACAPRESS.COM
Princess Marie got crafty during the opening of the new Kahler ceramics factory in Nastved, Denmark. Photo: PA Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-george/"><strong>Prince George</strong></a> had some pre flight blues on his way home after a ceremony marking the departure of the royal family after their Canada tour. Photo: Mark Large/Daily Mail PA Wire/Press Association Images
Queen Rania looked perfect in pastel blue for her visit to the Jordan River Foundation. Photo: instagram/@queenrania
Just one of the guys! Harry met with young individuals at Full Effect. The royal first visited the community radio station, which aims to reduce in violence, back in 2013. Photo: Richard Stonehouse PA Wire/PA Images
