The Duchess in red: All of Kate Middleton's best crimson looks

The ever stylish Kate Middleton has a rainbow of ensembles in her wardrobe – but we have to admit that some of her most head-turning moments are when she wears fiery red. Scroll through to take a look back at all of the show-stopping red looks the Duchess has worn over the years from a host of labels, from Alexander McQueen to Zara. The Duchess of Cambridge was a stand out in a red gown by Jenny Packham during the annual Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace in December 2016. The Duchess finished off the elegant look with Princess Diana's Cambridge Lover's Knot Tiara. Photo: Dominic Lipinski PA Wire/PA Images
On the 3rd day of the Cambridges' 2016 Canada tour, Kate stunned in a $1250 Preen gown as she attended a reception at Government House in Victoria. Photo: Chris Jackson PA Wire/Press Association Images
Kate may have added a new designer to her already impressive wardrobe with this pretty Marchesa Notte creation, but she relied on one of her favorite colors for her evening out. In April 2017, the Duchess wore this crimson tea length gown to the opening night of <i>42nd Street</i> in London that benefited East Anglia Children's Hospice. Photo: Getty Images
Another fantastic Alexander McQueen moment for Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, during a 2015 Christmas party at the Anna Freud Centre in London. Photo: Anwar Hussein EMPICS Entertainment
A pop of color goes a long way. The Duchess of Cambridge opted for a red hat featuring maple leaves by Sylvia Fletcher for Lock & Co during a July 2011 visit to Canada. Picture: John Stillwell PA Archive/Press Association Images
While in Berlin on a royal tour of Germany with Prince William, Duchess Kate wore one of her most romantic red looks ever – an off the shoulder ankle-length Alexander McQueen dress with ruffle details. Photo: Getty Images
Duchess Kate proves red is a color you can do anything in! Wearing her Luisa Spagnoli suit and high heels, the royal took part in a game of cricket during the 2015 Cricket World Cup in Christchurch, New Zealand. Photo: Anwar Hussein EMPICS Entertainment
Another designer fave, Catherine Walker, as Kate visited the East Anglia's Children's Hospices appeal launch in Norwich, England. Photo: Anwar Hussein EMPICS Entertainment
The Duchess looked gorgeous in a bright red Carolina Herrera coat while visiting the MacBride Museum in Whitehorse, Canada in September 2016. Photo: Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror PA Wire/Press Association Images
Kate made a fashion forward statement in this white Alexander McQueen dress with crimson details. She accessorized with red heels and a matching clutch for the visit to the Kitsilano Coast Guard Station in Vancouver during the royal tour of Canada. Photo: Andrew Milligan PA Wire/Press Association Images
The Duchess of Cambridge opted for another Alexander McQueen ensemble, this time with nude heels and clutch, during her royal tour to India and Bhutan with Prince William in April 2016. Photo: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press PA Wire/Press Association Images
Kate stood out in a poppy print gown by Beulah London at a reception in Thimpu, Bhutan in April 2016. Photo: Mark Large/Daily Mail PA Wire/Press Association Images
During her visit to Scotland in 2014, Duchess Kate gave a nod to local talent by wearing the Athena wool jacquard coat by Scottish designer Jonathan Saunders. Photo: Albert Nieboer/NETHERLANDS OUT NO WIRE SERVICE
In April 2016, Kate rocked a floaty print maxidress designed by Glamorous while visiting a center for homeless children in New Delhi.
The Duchess of Cambridge sported a cable knit red sweater by the brand Really Wild for her fishing trip in Haida Gwaii, Canada in October 2016. Photo: Andrew Milligan PA Wire/Press Association Images
Kate was radiant in red as she joined husband Prince William and her brother-in-law Prince Harry for an engagement in London on April 20, 2017. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a new Giorgio Armani suit for the outing, where the royal trio opened the Global Academy. The chic suit featured a red fitted jacket with zip front fastening, which she wore over a co-ordinating red dress. The Duchess accessorized the look with two of her style staples: a nude clutch and pumps. Photos: Getty Images
Kate went graphic in a red and white tweed top and matching A-line skirt from Eponine London's spring/summer 2016 collection, along with black heels and a clutch. Photo: Doug Peters Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
The Duchess of Cambridge rocked skinny jeans by Zara to play hockey with Great Britain's team at the Riverside Arena in London's Olympic Park. Photo: Chris Jackson PA Archive/Press Association Images
The Duchess of Cambridge was Valentine's Day ready wearing a double-breasted twill blazer by Philosphy Di Lorenzo Serafini for her visit with the RAF Air Cadets at RAF Wittering in Stamford, England. Photo: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
