Prince George's wardrobe: All the times the little royal wore shorts

When it comes to <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-george/"><strong>Prince George</strong></a>’s wardrobe, shorts – usually worn with socks – are staple pieces. As an etiquette expert previously noted, the toddler's ensembles have nothing to do with fashion, but rather royal and aristocratic tradition. "It's a very English thing to dress a young boy in shorts," William Hanson told Harper's Bazaar UK. "Trousers are for older boys and men, whereas shorts on young boys is one of those silent class markers that we have in England.” "Although times are (slowly) changing, a pair of trousers on a young boy is considered quite middle class – quite suburban. And no self-respecting aristo or royal would want to be considered suburban." Click through for a look at George’s best short and socks outfits…
Just ahead of his fourth birthday on July 22, Prince George debuted a new look on his second royal tour when he arrived in Warsaw, Poland. The future king changed up his look on Monday, July 17 sporting ankle socks with a plaid, button-down shirt, navy shorts, and his Start-Rite’s John shoes. The royal tot's choice in hosiery is a change from his trademark knee high socks that he is often pictured wearing. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Although his outfit was covered up, the little Prince wore shorts under his coat for Christmas 2016. Kate and Will's son wore his trusted knee-high socks and held on tight to his candy cane. Photo: Getty Images
The British royal kicked off his 2016 tour of Canada on the tarmac of Victoria Airport wearing his trademark navy Amaia socks along with a blue sweater and dark-colored shorts from Pepa & Company. Photo: Hahn Lionel/ABACA USA ABACA USA/PA Images
For Princess Charlotte's debut royal engagement, George stepped out in a Wild & Gorgeous blue sweater over a checked shirt by the Spanish brand Neck & Neck, which he paired with his burgundy shorts by Doña Carmen and navy socks from British brand Papouelli. Photo: Chris Jackson PA Wire/Press Association Images
George showed off his off-duty royal style going barefoot in casual portraits for his third birthday. For the occasion, the Duchess of Cambridge's son opted for blue bermuda shorts and a Sunuva 100 percent cotton stripe t-shirt. Photo: Matt Porteous PA Wire/Press Association Images
Prince William's son showed off his cheeky self at a polo match, rolling down hills in his Mayoral shorts and Olivier Baby cardigan. The royal completed his outdoors look with a pair of kids Crocs. Photo: Steve Parsons PA Archive/Press Association Images
George looked cheery in a 2015 family photo sporting a sweater by Spanish-based brand Fina Ejerique paired with blue shorts and his navy Amaia knee socks. Photo: Chris Jelf PA Wire/Press Association Images
The Prince of Cambridge made his debut on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the 2015 Trooping the Colour wearing the same blue shorts ensemble his father, William, wore to the 1984 Trooping. Photo: Anwar Hussein EMPICS Entertainment
The young royal visited his newborn sister, Princess Charlotte, at the Lindo Wing donning an Amaia Kids cardigan over his Rachel Riley cord short and shirt set. Naturally the Prince stepped out for the joyous occasion in his signature Amaia socks. Photo: Gareth Fuller PA Wire/Press Association Images
George looked dapper and ready for the holidays in Christmas photos wearing a navy sweater by British designer Cath Kidston that featured royal guards, along with a white collared top by Sweden's Polarn O. Pyret, black shorts and matching high socks. Photo: Edward Lane Fox
George looked sharp for his first royal engagement on UK soil, sporting a white polo shirt and solid flat front shorts from Gap, which he accessorized with matching shoes. Photo: Richard Pohle/The Times PA Wire/Press Association Images
The future King celebrate his third birthday in a stylish way, wearing a striped whale print jumper and taupe shorts from the Spanish boutique label Pepa & Company, paired with his navy Hampton Nantucket canvas shoes from UK-based Trotters. Photo: Matt Porteous via Twitter/@KensingtonRoyal
Prince George was the star of a commemorative stamp released by Royal Mail to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday. The royal tot donned his Rachel Riley cord shorts and long-sleeved shirt paired with his Amaia socks. Photo: Ranald Mackechnie/Royal Mail
Following Princess Charlotte's birth in 2015, Kensington Palace released sweet portraits of the Cambridge siblings. George certainly looked the part of a doting big brother wearing his Rachel Riley cord short and long-sleeved shirt and of course his Amaia knee high socks. Photo: Duchess of Cambridge
Kate Middleton's son made a statement in red wearing shorts and an embroidered smocked top by the British label Rachel Riley to his sister, Princess Charlotte's christening. Photo: Chris Jackson PA Archive/Press Association Images
George said goodbye to Canada in 2016 wearing Pantaloon Tenesis shorts by Doña Carmen, a navy Freestyle sweater (which he wore over his Pepa & Company checkered shirt) and his navy Amaia socks. Photo: Andrew Milligan PA Wire/Press Association Images
The adorable Prince stepped out in a striped polo and blue pocket shorts by Rachel Riley at the Taronga Zoo during his royal tour of Sydney, Australia. Photo: Chris Jackson PA Archive/Press Association Images
