The best photos from Prince Harry's sporty engagement

<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-harry/"><strong>Prince Harry</strong></a> paid a visit to the Lord's Cricket Ground in London on October 7 to celebrate the Coach Core sports apprenticeships, which he founded with Prince William and Kate Middleton back in 2012. The program aims to improve the quality and availability of sports coaching and mentoring in inner city schools. Photo: John Stillwell PA Wire/Press Association Images
The British royal was on hand to promote Coach Core, which trains young people from disadvantaged communities to become professional sports coaches. Photo: Matt Dunham PA Wire/Press Association Images
Harry was put through his paces, kicking a soccer ball in addition to throwing/catching a tennis ball and netball. "That's quite hard work," Harry said after he was told he was only halfway through the exercise. "I'm dizzy already." Photo: Matt Dunham PA Wire/Press Association Images
Harry took part in a skills exercise at Lord's Cricket Club in London. The athletic royal is no stranger to sports having him served as a games captain during his time at Eton College. He is also a patron of the Rugby Football Union All Schools Program. Photo: Matt Dunham PA Wire/Press Association Images
The cheeky royal joined in on soccer fun with the young apprentices before speaking to supporters, plus new participants and graduates of the program. Photo: John Stillwell PA Wire/Press Association Images
While out celebrating the program, Harry met Olympian Max Whitlock, who works as an unofficial ambassador for Coach Core. The athlete wore one of his gold medals around his neck to the event. Photo: John Stillwell PA Wire/Press Association Images
The royal teased Britain's most decorated gymnast, Max, as he waited to take a photo with the athlete and other sports stars. Prince George's uncle shouted, "When you're ready, Max. You don't win golds on timing obviously." Photo: Twitter/@KensingtonRoyal
Harry delivered remarks at the engagement saying, "I can’t believe that it was just four years ago that my brother, Catherine and I launched Coach Core." The Prince continued, "It is providing world class sports and training opportunities that previously did not exist in sports coaching." Photo: Twitter/@kensingtonroyal
In his speech the royal noted, "The young people here today have a real chance of moving on into employment or training and in turn will inspire thousands of other young people to take part in sport – extending the positive reach of this program." Photo: Twitter/@kensingtonroyal
Four years since its launch, the Coach Core program is now extending into ten cities across the UK after successful pilots in London and Glasgow. Photo: Matt Dunham PA Wire/Press Association Images
