Kate Middleton's busy week of style from London to the Netherlands

It was a busy week of engagements and style triumphs for the Duchess of Cambridge as she stepped out in London, the Netherlands and Manchester. Click through to view highlights from Kate Middleton's whirlwind week.
The royal kicked off her week on October 10 in London visiting the London Eye with her husband Prince William and brother-in-law, Prince Harry, to mark World Mental Health Day. Photo: Nick Ansell PA Wire/Press Association Images
Kate wowed at the outing sporting a new label in her closet: Kate Spade. The Duchess' floral frock by the American designer featured a button up fastening and neck tie detail. She accessorized her stylish look with her Kiki McDonough morganite and diamond cushion drop earrings and L.K. Bennett clutch bag. Photo credit should read: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
The Duke and Duchess, along with Prince Harry took a trip around the iconic London Eye with Heads Together charities. Photo: Doug Peters Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
Prince George's mom delivered a speech, telling event goers, "William, Harry and I feel it is our duty to do what we can, with your help, to shine a spotlight on emotional wellbeing." Photo: Twitter/@KensingtonRoyal
Kate's active schedule continued on October 11. The Duchess of Cambridge traveled to the Netherlands for her first solo royal engagement abroad. During the one-day outing, Prince William's wife visited the Hague and Rotterdam. Photo: Danny Lawson PA Wire/Press Association Images
The mom-of-two looked chic for the trip, stepping out in a periwinkle Catherine Walker skirt suit. Kate styled the belted peplum jacket and pencil skirt with her suede Gianvito Rossi pumps and L.K. Bennett clutch bag and completed her look wearing her glossy locks into a low chignon. Photo: Arthur Edwards/The Sun PA Wire/Press Association Images
King Willem-Alexander officially welcomed Prince William's wife to the country over lunch at the palace, Villa Eikenhorst. Photo: Samir Hussein PA Wire/Press Association Images
Following her audience with the King, the Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to the Mauritshuis art museum, where the British Royal Collection has an exhibition of masters of the Dutch Golden Age. Photo: Arthur Edwards/The Sun PA Wire/Press Association Images
Kate was given a personal tour of the museum's permanent collection - featuring The Dutch Masters. During the visit, the former art history student viewed the "Girl with a Pearl Earring" oil painting by Johannes Vermeer. Photo: Arthur Edwards/The Sun PA Wire/Press Association Images
While visiting Rotterdam, Kate met children at Bouwkeet, which is a creative workshop where young individuals are learning craft and design skills. Photo: Instagram/@KensingtonPalace
The Duchess wrapped up her busy week on Friday, October 14 with an 'away day' to Manchester with Prince William. The pair began their day with a reception at the National Football Museum, where they met young individuals, who are making a difference in their communities. Photo: Peter Byrne PA Wire/Press Association Images
The Duchess of Cambridge continued her style streak, bringing the glamour to Manchester donning a navy and pink tweed coat by Erdem, which she paired with her navy suede Rupert Sanderson Malory pumps. Photo: Peter Byrne PA Wire/Press Association Images
Kate appeared amused by one young school boy outside of the museum, who had a cut-out mask of her husband, Prince William. Photo: Instagram/@kensingtonroyal
Kate watched her husband channel his inner David Beckham at the National Football Museum as he participated in a computer-generated penalty shoot-out game. Photo: Charlotte Graham/Daily Telegraph PA Wire/Press Association Images
At Manchester's Town Hall, the royal couple took part in a ceremony at the Cenotaph, laying a wreath to honor Manchester's six Victoria Cross recipients as part of the First World War Centenary campaign. Photo: Danny Lawson PA Wire/Press Association Images
