Queen Silvia, Crown Princess Victoria and Princess Sofia remember their royal weddings at new exhibit

They've already walked down the aisle, but on Monday, Sweden’s royal ladies took a walk down memory lane. Queen Silvia, Crown Princess Victoria and Princess Sofia made a stylish appearance together on October 17, stepping out to the inauguration of the “Royal Wedding Dresses 1976-2015” exhibit at the Royal Palace in Stockholm.

Photo: Jessica Gow/TT TT News Agency/Press Association Images

The women viewed their wedding gowns at the exhibition, which showcases a total of five royal dresses. Apart from their own gowns, the exhibit also includes those from Princess Madeleine's 2013 wedding to Christopher O'Neill and Princess Lilian's, who married into the Swedish royal family in 1976 with her marriage to King Carl of Sweden’s uncle, Prince Bertil.

Photo: Jessica Gow/TT TT News Agency/Press Association Images

Sadly Madeleine was unable to view her Valentino wedding gown on display with her relatives. The mom-of-two instead stayed home to take care of her sick children, Princess Leonore and Prince Nicolas.

Meanwhile Queen Silvia along with her oldest daughter and daughter-in-law toured the exhibit, which features Victoria’s sophisticated rounded-collar gown by Swedish designer Pär Engsheden from her 2010 nuptials to Prince Daniel along with the monarch’s own 1976 Marc Bohan for Christian Dior wedding gown.

Photo: Jessica Gow/TT TT News Agency/Press Association Images

The most recent dress at the exhibit belongs to Princess Sofia. Prince Carl Philip’s wife wowed at her 2015 nuptials in a fairytale-like dress made from silk crepe overlaid with Italian silk organza by Swedish designer Ida Sjöstedt.

Also on display are wedding day accessories worn by the royal women including Queen Silvia and Daniel's wife's bridal veils in addition to Victoria's dazzling Roger Vivier heels. Madeleine and her sister's gowns from their respective rehearsal dinners are also featured at the palace's exhibit.

Photo: Jessica Gow/TT TT News Agency/Press Association Images

The exhibit commemorates King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia’s 40th wedding anniversary. The Swedish monarch and his wife, who have welcomed five grandchildren in recent years, celebrated four decades of marriage on June 19. The Swedish Royal Palace noted: “No one in Swedish history has been queen for as long as Queen Silvia."

Photo: Jessica Gow/TT TT News Agency/Press Association Images

In a statement, the Swedish Royal Palace said the exclusive display will “give visitors a unique opportunity to see the dresses in the Palace's grand halls.” They added, "The focus of the exhibition is on the royal brides and the dresses they wore on their wedding days."

The exhibition officially opens on October 18 and will run through March 12, 2017. Scroll below for videos of the royal wedding gowns on display.

