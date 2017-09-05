Ones to watch: The new generation of stylish royals under 30

A Princess' wardrobe isn't just full of demure dresses and conservative cardigans. These days royal style is positively trendsetting – so here's a who's who of the young royals making a fashionable statement. Photos: PA, Getty Images
<B>PRINCESS ALEXANDRA OF HANOVER </B> Still just a teen, Princess Grace's granddaughter <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-alexandra/"><strong>Princess Alexandra</strong></a> of Hanover, born in 1999, is having fun finding her fashion footing and we love it. Here the Princess, who has also been spotted making the rounds at Paris Fashion Week, wore striped trousers and retro shades for an appearance at the Monaco Formula 1 in 2016. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/WireImage
<b>PRINCESS OLYMPIA OF GREECE</B> Born in 1996, Crown Princess Marie-Chantal's daughter <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-olympia/"><strong>Princess Olympia</strong></a> is proving to be one of the most glam young royals on the social scene. Here the Parsons student, who lives in NYC, rocks Balmain like a rockstar at the fashion house's post Met Gala party in May 2016. Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
<B>PAULINE DUCRUET</B> Daughter of Princess Stephanie, niece of Princess Caroline and granddaughter of Grace Kelly, <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/pauline-ducruet/"><strong>Pauline Ducruet</strong></a> has a whole heritage of both royal <I>and</I> Hollywood glamour behind her. The young royal, who was born in 1994, stepped out at the Mugler show wearing a cool pink duster and furry sandals, looking perfectly on point for Paris Fashion Week. Photo: PA Images
<B>LADY AMELIA WINDSOR</B> The Duke of Kent's daughter <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/lady-amelia-windsor/"><strong>Lady Amelia Windsor</strong></a>, born in 1995, gained an international profile after she was crowned as the 'most beautiful member of the royal family' by <I>Tatler</I> in 2016. Here she shows off her tougher side in a rock chick look at the Burberry Spring/ Summer 2017 show at London Fashion Week. Photo: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
<B>QUEEN JETSUN PEMA OF BHUTAN</B> The epitome of elegance, <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/queen-jetsun-pema/"><strong>Queen Jetsun Pema</strong></a>, born in 1990, garnered just as much attention as Kate Middleton during the British royal's tour of her country. The young Queen, who looks stunning in gorgeous traditional prints, also has a knack for accessories – like the burgundy platform stiletto sandals she wore for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's visit. Photo: PA Images
<b>PRINCESS IMAN OF JORDAN</B> The always-chic <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/queen-rania/"><strong>Queen Rania</strong></a> of Jordan, has a stylish mini-me in her daughter <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-iman/"><strong>Princess Iman</strong></a>, born in 1996. Here the Princess gives an edge to her A-line skirt and sweater with some cage stilettos as she twins with mom during a visit to France in 2015. Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
<b>PRINCESSES BEATRICE AND EUGENIE</B> <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-beatrice/"><strong>Princess Beatrice</strong></a> (b. 1988) and younger sister <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-eugenie/"><strong>Princess Eugenie</strong></a> (b. 1990) are known to have complimentary but contrasting styles. Eugenie tends toward more classic looks, while big sister Beatrice loves to embrace fashion forward styles, like this Burberry coatdress at Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday Thanksgiving Service in London. Photo: PA
<B>PRINCESS ALEXANDRA OF LUXEMBOURG</B> <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/luxembourg-royals/"><strong>Princess Alexandra</strong></a>, born in 1991, is the only daughter in Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa's five-strong brood. The young Princess showed off some serious 1920s glamour in a mint-hued lace dress and headband at National Day in 2015. Photo by Mark Renders/Getty Images
