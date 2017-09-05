Prince William and Kate Middleton's kids might be future Olympians: See what sports the royal tots love

Princess Charlotte might have a future at the 2032 Olympic Games. Kate Middleton revealed on Tuesday evening during a reception for Team GB and Paralympic medalists that her 17-month-old daughter has taken an interest in an Olympic sport — equestrianism.

Photo: Chris Jackson PA Wire/PA Images

While conversing at Buckingham Palace with equestrian triple-gold medalist Natasha Baker, the Duchess of Cambridge admitted that her little girl has a “passion” for horses.

After chatting with the 34-year-old royal, Natasha revealed, “[The Duchess] said Charlotte is really enjoying her riding which is great to hear, and I said we may see her here on a line-up in 20 years time.”

Though Charlotte fancies horseback riding, her mother doesn’t share the same interest — but that’s not to say she won’t support her daughter. “[Kate] emphasized that Charlotte has this passion about horses and although she doesn't echo it, she'll do her best to champion and encourage it,” Natasha said.

Photo: Andrew Milligan PA Wire/PA Images

Prince William’s wife noted that their daughter “would have loved” to have been at the reception but “she'd be running riot.” No doubt the little equestrian in-the-making was at home with big brother Prince George, who is a fan of another sport: fencing. Kate said, “George is fascinated by fencing, but I think that's because of the face shields.”

While he might not have a sword to practice with just yet, the little Prince is currently swinging around a stick at home, learning a new sport with the help of his mom. Field Hockey Player Alexandra Danson revealed, "[Kate] said George has picked up a polo stick and she's trying to show him to use it as a hockey stick."

Photo: Twitter/@KensingtonRoyal

At the October 18 event, the mom-of-two proved (yet again) that she’s a gold winner when it comes to fashion. Kate stepped out for the reception sporting a poppy-printed silk dress by Alexander McQueen. The Duchess was joined by her husband along with a number of royal family members for the evening honoring athletes from the 2016 Rio Games.