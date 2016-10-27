Sarah Ferguson has this response when asked about daughter Princess Eugenie's possible engagement

Princess Eugenie isn’t walking down the aisle anytime soon. The royal’s mother, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, laughed off rumors that her daughter is engaged to longtime boyfriend Jack Brooksbank.

When asked by People magazine on Tuesday evening whether there was any truth to the engagement rumors, the 57-year-old said with a laugh, “No.”

Fergie shut down rumors of her daughter's engagement Photo: PA Wire PA Archive/PA Images

Sarah’s youngest daughter, Eugenie, 26, and boyfriend Jack, 29, have been an item for six years. Engagement rumors began to swirl back in September after the pair spent the weekend at Queen Elizabeth’s Balmoral estate in Scotland.

The couple joined the world’s now-longest reigning monarch and other members of the royal family at the castle in the Highlands. Prior to the getaway, the nightclub manager had briefly met his girlfriend’s grandmother. Jack’s invitation to one of Her Majesty’s favorite retreats was a sign of the couple’s solid relationship.

Sarah called her daughters 'extraordinary girls' Photo: Doug Peters Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment

While at the the 33rd annual Alzheimer’s Association Rita Hayworth Gala on Tuesday, the mom-of-two also opened up about co-parenting her daughters with ex-husband, Prince Andrew. She said, “My daughters [Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie] are the finest ambassadors of good parenting from Andrew and I.”

Highlighting her oldest daughter’s recent accomplishments, the proud mom said, “Beatrice just raised a great deal of money for her charity Big Change, doing a Strive Challenge with the Bransons. And then she went with the Franks Foundation to eye hospitals in Nepal. And she has scoliosis of the spine and she does an awful lot for orthopedic research.”

Fergie noted, “They are very extraordinary girls.”