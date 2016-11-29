Queen Letizia of Spain's red carpet look plus more of the latest royal style

Queen Letizia of Spain was regal in a black Carolina Herrera gown for a black tie dinner at the Dukes of Braganza Palace during an official visit to Portugal on November 28. Photo: Andrews Archie/ABACA ABACA/PA Images
Jordan's Queen Rania rocked a leather blazer and trendy culottes for her visit to the Fort Street School in Sydney, Australia on November 24. Photo: Balkis Press/ABACAPRESS.COM
The Duchess of Cambridge wore a black Preen dress at the Place2Be Wellbeing in Schools Awards at Mansion House in London. The royal loves the silhouette so much she has the same dress in red! Photo: Picture by Eamonn M. McCormack PA Wire/PA Images
Each with gloves, shoes and clutch bags in a respective matching hue, Queen Mathilde of Belgium and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands gave us a lesson in accessorizing as they arrived for a government lunch in The Hague on November 29. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Queen Maxima, left, and Queen Mathilde were also in sartorial step in chic coats on November 28 as they visited the Flemish culture house de Brakke Grond in Amsterdam, during the King and Queen of Belgium's 3-day state visit to the Netherlands. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands showed her wilder side in a leopard print Natan dress for the Google and Qredits Microfinance 'Digital Workshop' in Enschede on November 22. Photo: Rpe/Albert Ph.Van Der Werf/Royal Press Europe/RPE
Queen Letizia of Spain looked lovely in lilac for her visit to the Chamber of Commerce of Porto during her official visit to Portugal with husband King Felipe on November 28. The Spanish Queen also wore this coat for the Royal Wedding of Stephanie and Guillaume of Luxembourg. Photo: Archie Andrews/ABACAPRESS.COM
Queen Letizia, wore her go-to BOSS by Hugo Boss trousers and a bouclé top for her visit episcopal conference building in Madrid, Spain on November 22. Photo: Royal-ES Dana Press Photos/PA Images
Princess Beatrice stunned in a black dress by Tommy Hilfiger as she stood next to her mother, Sarah Ferguson who looked radiant in an orange gown during Gabrielle Angel Foundation's Angel Ball in NYC. Photo: Admedia, Inc SIPA USA/PA Images
Standing next to husband Pierre Casiraghi – Princess Caroline's son – a pregnant Beatrice Borromeo was elegant in an haute couture ensemble by Armani Privé for the National Day of Monaco. Photo: ERIC GAILLARD/AFP/Getty Images
Mom-of-two Princess Charlene kept her outfit simple, in classic black for Monaco's National Day. Photo: ERIC GAILLARD/AFP/Getty Images
Charlotte Casriaghi looked characteristically chic in a red ruffle-trimmed coat and matching hat with veil for Monaco's National Day. Photo: ERIC GAILLARD/AFP/Getty Images
Princess Caroline, wearing Chanel, with 17-year-old daughter Princess Alexandra of Hanover for Monaco's National Day. Photo: ERIC GAILLARD/AFP/Getty Images
Queen Rania looked stylish in a gingham pencil skirt with a marroon ruched blouse for some meetings at the Royal Hashemite Court. Photo: Getty Images
Queen Maxima wore a striking mustard suit for the celebration of the 90th anniversary of The Sparrows in the Hague, Netherlands, on November 17, 2016. Photo: Robin Utrecht/ABACAPRESS.COM
Spain's Queen Letizia pulled this fitted half-tweed dress by Felipe Varela out of her closet for the opening ceremony of the term of office held at the Lower House in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Archie Andrews/ABACAPRESS.COM
Queen Letizia´s daughters followed in their stylish mother's footsteps for the opening of Parliament. Photo: PA Images
Queen Letizia looks sophisticated in this BOSS ensemble for an audience at Zarzuela Palace. Photo: PA Images
Princess Astrid opted for a patterned frock for her visit to the Te Deum. Photo: PA Images
Kate Middleton wore a Diane von Furstenberg coat for the morning’s Remembrance Sunday service in Whitehall, London. Photo: PA Images
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge rocked a blue Mulberry coat for her visit to the Nelson Trust Women's Centre on November 4, 2016 in Gloucester, England. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Queen Letizia looked sharp in an all-black ensemble paired with a bold red lip on November 10. The Spanish monarch stepped out to the 33rd Francisco Cerecedo Journalist Awards ceremony in Madrid wearing her signature BOSS trousers and an edgy leather top by Uterque. Photo: Andrews Archie/ABACA ABACA/PA Images
Queen Mathilde of Belgium wore this architectural top for the 'King Albert I and the Great War' exhibition and the presentation of the book 'Albert and Elisabeth', on November 8, 2016, at Rumbeke Castle. Photo: KURT DESPLENTER/AFP/Getty Images
Queen Maxima looks gorgeous in this vibrant yellow ensemble for her meeting with a Kiwi named Elvis during a visit to Willowbank Wildlife Reserve on November 8, 2016 in Christchurch, New Zealand. Photo: Getty Images
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands stunned in a red embellished Claes Iversen couture gown for a state dinner at Government House on November 7, 2016 in Wellington, New Zealand. Photo: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images
Business chic! Queen Letizia stepped out wearing a BOSS blazer and BOSS scribble-print skirt for the International Symposium on Carlos III. Photo: Miguel Navalpotro / dana press Dana Press Photos/PA Images
Princess Beatrice attended the launch party for the Alice + Olivia x Basquiat CFDA Capsule Collection in New York City sporting a fit-and-flare dress paired with a motorcycle leather jacket. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet
Queen Rania of Jordan's conservative ensemble for the State opening of Parliament in Amman had a bit of a surprise when seen from the back! The lace-up Antonio Berardi deep blue velvet outfit is from the designer's Fall 2016 collection. Photo: Getty Images & Instagram/@queenrania
Spain's Queen Letizia monarch made an eye-catching appearance in this fuchsia coat. Photo: Gtres Online
Princess Charlene was the epitome of elegance in white Dior at the Princess Grace awards in New York City. Photo: © PA
Queen Rania of Jordan looked sophisticated and chic in this color block pleated midi and pussybow blouse. Photo: © PA
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark dazzled in a Stine Goya gown at the Danish Talent Awards show, adding statement earrings and a gold metal waist belt to cinch in her waist. Photo: © PA
Queen Letizia channeled sports luxe in black tailored trousers with white stripe detail. Photo: © PA
Queen Rania and Queen Mathilde of Belgium both opted for fall colors for their meet up in Jordan. Photo: © PA
Queen Elizabeth wore a cheerful blue coat and matching hat for her visit to Poundbury. Photo: © PA
A statement jacket in autumnal burgundy and mustard hues added a lively finishing touch to Queen Letizia's look. Photo: © PA
