Prince Albert and Princess Charlene will celebrate their twins' second birthday with a party at the palace

It's going to be a party at the palace for Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella of Monaco's second birthday! Prince Albert revealed that he and his wife, Princess Charlene have begun planning their children’s December 10th festivities.

“We’ve decided to have a little something here at home with some of the children in their daycare,” the Prince told People magazine. “They go two, three times a week and they’ve made friends and so we’ve decided on an early afternoon party in the palace.”

While they might be entering the “terrible twos” phase, the proud father admitted that his kids have yet to have a tantrum. “The kids are great,” he said. “They’re running around everywhere, still jumping in and out of the pool up at the ranch [Roc Agel] on a day like today when it’s still warm enough here.”

“They’re still all smiling and laughing,” the 58-year-old added. “I still haven’t seen any tantrums, though those are probably coming, but for now, they’re very sweet and alert.”

And Albert’s little girl is already talking up a storm. He revealed, “Gabriella, like a lot of little girls, and is more talkative than her brother — both in English and French. She encountered the phrase ‘c’est pas possible!’ (‘it’s not possible’) and has picked that up pretty quickly."

Charlene’s husband noted, “She has certain other phrases like, ‘I’ll miss you’ and ‘I love you, Daddy,’ which make it really hard to leave the house in the morning.” Meanwhile, Jacques is “a little boy of very few words.” Albert said, “If he wants you to pick him up, he’ll say, ‘Up!’ and then he’ll say, ‘Down,’ but he’s not into using full sentences.”

At nearly two-years-old, the Monaco twins are already proving to be comfortable in the spotlight. Apart from attending daycare, Gabriella and Jacques have been regularly visiting a “public playground.”

Albert admitted, “They’re encouraged to have contact with children they encounter and the other people they meet. We both want them to be as comfortable as they can be and to experience as normal an upbringing as possible.”

The upcoming holiday season may be a busy one, filled with a “number of potential outings” for the royal twins. Albert said, “There’s their birthday party and then they’ll be coming to both Christmas parties. And after that I think we’ll take a little needed private New Year’s vacation away.”