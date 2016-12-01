Queen Letiza and King Felipe travel to Portugal, plus more royal highlights

Queen Letizia of Spain looked regal on the first day of her official visit to Portugal. The Spanish monarch, join by her husband King Felipe and President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, stunned in a black gown for a gala dinner held at the Palace of the Dukes of Braganza. Photo: Carlos R. Alvarez/WireImage
The Spanish royals paid a visit to the Science and Technology Park (UPTEC) at the Porto University on the second day of their trip to Portugal. Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
King Felipe and Queen Letizia shared a toast with Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa at an official dinner at the Necessidades Palace in Lisbon. Photo: ANTONIO COTRIM/AFP/Getty Images
Queen Letiza shook hands with Maria Filomena de Aguila during her and King Felipe's meeting with Portuguese Parliament President Eduardo Ferro Rodrigues on the third day of their official visit to the country. Photo: NurPhoto / SIPA USA/PA Images
Prince William showed off his artistic side and revealed how crafty wife Kate Middleton is during his visit to the Padley Development Centre in Derby. Photo: Joe Giddens / PA Wire/PA Images
Queen Rania beamed as she received the Foreign Press Association’s Humanitarian Award. Sharing a photo of the moment on social media, the monarch penned, "I dedicate it to the greatest humanitarians I know: the men and women of Jordan." Photo: Instagram/@queenrania
The Danish royals including, Crown Princess Mary, Prince Frederik, Princess Josephine, Prince Vincent and Queen Margrethe got in the holiday spirit during the royal hunting parade. Photo: Steffen / Dana Press Photos/PA Images
Brimming buddies! Queen Maxima and Queen Mathilde sported amazing headwear during the welcome ceremony on day one of the Belgian royals trip to the Netherlands. Photo: Utrecht Robin/ABACAPRESS.COM / ABACA/PA Images
Pauline Ducruet celebrated her brother Louis' 24th birthday on November 26 with a throwback photo to warmer days when the Monaco royals were younger. Photo: Instagram/@paulinedcrt
Crown Princess Mary played doctor to a tiny patient during her visit to Moldova. Photo: Instagram/@ detdanskekongehus
Things got <i>wild</I> for the Duchess of Cornwall (in red)! Prince Charles' wife donned an animal mask alongside supporters of the Elephant Family organization at the charity's Animal Ball. Photo: Twitter/@Clarence House
Princess Eugenie and Ellie Goulding posed in style during the Animal Ball 2016 presented by Elephant Family at The Arts Club in London. Photo: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Elephant Family
Mike Tindall's racehorse Monbeg Dude is going into retirement. The horse will live at Gatcombe Park, where the former rugby player along with his wife Zara and their daughter Mia reside. During his racing career, Monbeg won the Welsh National and came in third at the 2015 Grand National. Zara previously revealed how her husband purchased the horse, saying, "He just started bidding but he didn't know what he was bidding for. He didn't know any of its form or anything but luckily the horse has won." Photo: David Davies PA Archive/PA Images
Prince Jacques gave a royal salute to naval men and women, while visiting the French frigate Guépratte with his mom, Princess Charlene, in honor of Monaco’s National Day. Photo: G. Luci, Eric Mathon et Axel Bastello / Palais Princier
Crown Princess Mary officially inaugurated Mothers Help's House, which supports and advises families, single mothers and pregnant women, in Copenhagen. The royal, who is a patron of the charity, cut the ribbon at the Danish capital's opening. Photo: OLAFUR STEINAR GESTSSON/AFP/Getty Images
Queen Rania looked effortlessly chic in a high-waist skirt and burgundy blouse as she joined her husband King Abdullah at a meeting on vocational training and human resources development. Photo: Instagram/@queenrania
The Spanish Royals – King Felipe, Queen Letizia and their young daughters – proved that style runs in the family at the opening of Parliament in Madrid on November 17. Photo: Gtres Online
Queen Letizia and her two girls Infanta Sofia, nine, left, and 11-year-old Princess Leonor, were the ultimate in mother-daughter chic with their braided hairstyles and long-sleeved dresses. Photo: Gtres Online
Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden met with legendary scientist Stephen Hawking in Cambridge. The Prince and Mr. Hawking have been collaborating on a project which helps encourage people to do more physical activity to help prevent diseases related to sedentary lifestyles. Photo: Instagram/@kungahuset
Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene stepped out in the name of philanthropy, visiting the Monaco Red Cross Headquarters. Photo: PLS Pool/Getty Images
Prince Harry attended the Walking with the Wounded ceremony at Kensington Palace, where he chatted with ex servicemen and women who took part in the charity walk, which is dedicated to re-training wounded warriors. Photo: Twitter/@KensingtonRoyal
Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary got a celebratory, and traditional, wake up call at 6:30 a.m. from royal well-wishers outside of their home in honor of their Copper Wedding anniversary. The royal couple, who were married on May 14, 2004, celebrated 12-and-a-half-years of marriage on November 14. Photo: Facebook/Det danske kongehus
Queen Elizabeth, who placed a lighter wreath than years past, was joined by her family at the Remembrance Sunday Service honoring soldiers who lost their lives in combat. Photo: Dominic Lipinski PA Wire/PA Images
Prince Harry, Prince William and their uncle Prince Edward all stepped out on November 13 for the annual Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph memorial in Whitehall. Photo: Matt Crossick/Empics Entertainment
Duchesses Kate and Camilla and the Countess of Wessex joined their husbands during the Sunday outing in similar black coats with poppy pins. Photo: Matt Crossick/Empics Entertainment
Saturday night date night with William's family! Kate and her husband joined Queen Elizabeth and other relatives at the Royal Albert Hall for the Royal Festival of Remembrance. Photo: Victoria Jones PA Wire/PA Images
Though some were expecting to see Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle by his side during the England vs. South Africa rugby match at Twickenham, he was instead joined by Monaco's Princess Charlene. The two cheered on while wearing poppy pins to remember the soldiers who lost their lives in battle. Photo: Mike Egerton PA Wire/PA Images
The Duke of Cambridge dedicated Kensington Memorial Park as a Centenary Field on November 10. Prince William planted poppy seeds with children at the site, which is a living legacy for those who fell during the Great War. Photo: Victoria Jones PA Wire/PA Images
Prince George's father unveiled a plaque at Kensington Memorial Park. "[This] will honour the fallen of World War I by safeguarding, forever, memorial parks and gardens as public spaces to be valued and enjoyed by their local community," William said in a speech. He added, "Fields in Trust is proud to be partnering with The Royal British Legion in delivering this project across the country and encouraging us all, during this significant period of history, to Rethink Remembrance." Photo: Victoria Jones PA Wire/PA Images
William paid a visit to the Willesden New Cemetery in London to see the work of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission's Living Memory project. The initiative aims to encourage communities to discover their local war graves and memorials. Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth PA Wire/PA Images
The Crown Princess of Norway attended a seminar on diversity in business organized by Innovation Norway in Toronto. Photo: Instagram/@detnorskekongehus
Mette-Marit visited the MaRS Discovery District's global innovation hub, where she tested glasses that can control an iPad. Photo: Instagram/@detnorskekongehus
Crown Princess Mette-Marit looked lovely in red as she greeted children from Ottawa during her royal tour of Canada. Photo: Instagram/@detnorskekongehus
"Dinner with the Trudeaus." Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway kicked off their visit to Canada with a "private dinner" with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie. The royals are visiting the country to focus on the challenges in the Arctic and how innovative Norwegian companies can get into the Canadian market. Justin shared a photo from the evening with his country's royal guests, writing, "Welcome to Norway's Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit - thanks for the good company and conversation tonight!" Photo: Adam Scotti
Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako, left, joined other members of the Imperial Family to mourn Prince Mikasa at the Toshimagaoka graveyard in Tokyo. The younger brother of former Emperor Hirohito died at the age of 100 in Tokyo on October 27. Photo: KOJI SASAHARA/AFP/Getty Images
Emperor Akihito's eldest grandchild, 25-year-old Princess Mako, right, and her sister Princess Kako, 21, attended Prince Mikasa's funeral at the Toshimagaoka cemetery in Tokyo. Photo: TORU HANAI/AFP/Getty Images
Queen Letizia of Spain, center left, and Princess Lalla Salma of Morocco, center right, joined French president Francois Hollande, far right, for the opening ceremony of the 24th World Cancer Congress hosted by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) in Paris. Photo: Balkis Press/ABACAPRESS.COM
The Duchess of Cambridge, in white, sat third row the cinema room at Working Titles Office in London to watch highlights of the Recovery Street Film Festival. Photo: Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway applauded as her husband Crown Prince Haakon received a portrait of himself at the Groenland adult education center in Oslo prison. Photo: Haakon Mosvold Larsen / NTB scanpix
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands received a traditional Aboriginal welcome at the Government House in Perth, Australia, during her 5-day visit Down Under with husband King Willem-Alexander. Photo: PA
Accompanied by her Assistant Private Secretary Samantha Cohen, Queen Elizabeth disembarked from her Sikorsky Helicopter for a statue unveiling in Newmarket, England. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Prince Carl-Philip of Sweden, left, a Major in the Swedish Royal Navy, was in military mode from October 26-29 as he visited his country's UN mission to Mali. Photo: Swedish Armed Forces
The Duchess of Cambridge showed she's more down to earth than ever! After dropping her water bottle in the street when she arrived at the Nelson Trust Women's Centre in Gloucester, she didn't miss a beat as she turned around and crouched down herself to get it. Photos: PA
King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima attended a meeting with the Dutch community at Brisbane City Hall, during their state visit to Australia. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk DPA/PA Images
During her stay in New York City, Princess Charlene of Monaco paid a visit to the Cartier store on Fifth Avenue as part of her work with the Princess Grace Foundation. Photos: Eric Mathon / Prince Palace
The Monaco royal viewed the French jewelry store's exhibit on her husband's mother, Princess Grace and her family. Photos: Eric Mathon / Prince Palace
Princess Charlene looked elegant in a rose top and high-waisted skirt as she toured the headquarters of the Maison Cartier. Photos: Eric Mathon / Prince Palace
Queen Rania of Jordan returned to the Big Apple to deliver remarks at the International Rescue Committee's annual Rescue Dinner held at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel. Photo: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for IRC
Queen Maxima wowed alongside her husband King Willem-Alexander, donning a full-length gown to a concert at the Sydney Opera House in Australia. Photo: Utrecht Robin/ABACAPRESS.COM ABACA/PA Images
Sophie Wessex gave a young girl a hand putting on shoes, during her visit to Cathnor Park Children's Centre, which provides care and education for families. Photo: Twitter/@royalfamily
King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima paid their respects to the victims of the 2014 MH17 plane disaster, while visiting the MH17 monument, during their state visit to Australia. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk DPA/PA Images
The Dutch monarchs shared a sweet moment as they observed the Poppy Wall at the War Memorial in Canberra, Australia. Photo: Utrecht Robin/ABACAPRESS.COM ABACA/PA Images
Willem-Alexander and Maxima took in the Melbourne Cup at the Ascot Racecourse, where they met with horse owners, trainers and jockeys at the mounting yard. Photo: Utrecht Robin/ABACAPRESS.COM ABACA/PA Images
Nothing shady here! The Dutch royals donned glasses for a video presentation at Curtin University in Perth, Australia. Photo: Utrecht Robin/ABACAPRESS.COM ABACA/PA Images
Queen Maxima and her husband toured the Western Australian Maritime Museum, where they opened the exhibition "Travellers and Trader." Photo: Patrick van Katwijk DPA/PA Images
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark unveiled the 2016 Christmas Seal with its artist Per O Jorgensen. Photo: Flindt Mogens Polfoto/Press Association Images
Cheers! Queen Elizabeth welcomed Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos to Buckingham Palace with a State Banquet. Photo: Dominic Lipinski PA Wire/PA Images
Prince Charles spiced up his life with former Spice Girls members Geri Horner and Emma Bunton at the Pride of Britain Awards in London. Photo: PA
